Top 11 waiver-wire pickups for Week 7 in your fantasy football league

news

With six weeks of football now in the books, we have reached the point of the fantasy football season where roster depth becomes a huge factor.

For the next five weeks of the NFL season, at least four teams will be on bye. If your fantasy football roster is likely to be down a player, or two, or three, you'll likely have to make some tough choices with regard to which boom-or-bust receiver to slot in or which backup quarterback you trust to get the job done.

If you're at the top of your league, it's time to bolster your roster and ensure a playoff spot. For those in the dregs of the standings, there's still time for the fates of the season to swing your way with a little luck and some working of the waiver wire.

Below, we've collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters before bye weeks begin to interrupt their lineups.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points per reception format.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 57.1%

Week 6 stats: 395 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions — 30.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: With FitzMagic firmly in the past, Jameis Winston is now leading the way for the Buccaneers, and was the top scoring fantasy quarterback in Week 6. With Tampa Bay's defense looking rather suspect against the Falcons, there's a good chance Winston will be in more than a few shootouts through the rest of the season.

Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

ESPN fantasy ownership: 46.2%

Week 6 stats: 155 rushing yards, one touchdown — 22.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dalvin Cook was a surprise scratch for the Vikings on Sunday, leading to a monster day from Latavius Murray. If Cook is still nursing his hamstring injury moving forward, Murray should have some value in the coming weeks.

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 43%

Week 6 stats: 82 rushing yards, four receptions, 24 receiving yards, one touchdown — 20.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chances are someone in your league got tired of waiting for Peyton Barber to get going, and if that's the case, now is the perfect time to scoop him up. After a slow start to the year, Barber finally showed some of the flash that was expected of him this season, getting involved in all aspects of the Buccaneers offense.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 76.4%

Week 6 stats: 31 rushing yards, seven receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown — 23.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Somehow, Tarik Cohen is not owned in 100% of fantasy leagues, so consider this a public service announcement for you to check and ensure that he is owned in yours. While Cohen is technically not the first running back on the Bears roster, he's used as a versatile offensive weapon and is an important feature of the team's red zone offense. Even if you're sure he's taken, double check because apparently, Cohen is up for grabs in one of every four fantasy leagues on ESPN.

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6%

Week 6 stats: Six receptions, 155 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 33 fantasy points

One thing to know: Albert Wilson hasn't gotten a ton of time on the field for the Dolphins so far this year, but that should change in the coming weeks should he keep producing for Miami. He now has four touchdowns on the year and has reached double-digit fantasy production in three of his six games this season. If you're in need of a boom-or-bust fill-in for bye weeks, he's worth a look.

Cole Beasley, WR, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.4%

Week 6 stats: Nine receptions, 101 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 31.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Cowboys' offense came alive on Sunday, trouncing the vaunted Jaguars defense for 40 points, and no one benefitted more from the surge in production than Cole Beasley. His targets have been inconsistent so far this year, but if Beasley gets more balls thrown his way, he could wind up having huge value down the stretch of the season.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.9%

Week 6 stats: Three receptions, 118 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 26.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: An ultimate boom-or-bust play, Tyrell Williams showed off his big play ability on Sunday, taking three catches for 118 yards and two scores. Probably at best an option for deeper leagues, but the Chargers offense has been putting up big numbers all year, so don't be surprised if Williams has another few big games in him.

Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.9%

Week 6 stats: Nine receptions, 94 receiving yards — 18.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: It took six weeks, but Sam Darnold finally started giving Jermaine Kearse some targets, and Kearse made the most of the chance. While he was a top 30 receiver in PPR leagues last year, Kearse's production has been down so far in 2018 due to a reduction in targets. Should Darnold continue to look Kearse's way more consistently, he could very well jump back into the mix as one of the must-own receivers in fantasy.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 32.6%

Week 6 stats: Five receptions, 110 receiving yards — 16.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Taylor Gabriel now has back-to-back 100-yard games for the Chicago Bears, and is among Mitch Trubisky's favorite targets on the field. We told you to pick him up two weeks ago, but if you missed your chance then, he's still available in close to 70% of ESPN leagues.

Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 56.8%

Week 6 stats: Nine receptions, 71 receiving yards, one touchdown — 22.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Austin Hooper is an important part of the Falcons potent offense and was the top tight end in fantasy football on Sunday. If you've been disappointed in your tight end situation or been keeping busy streaming at the position, you could do worse than Hooper on a week-to-week basis.

Los Angeles Chargers Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 52.9%

Week 6 stats: Two interceptions, 14 points against — 10 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Chargers' defense is coming off of back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, and this week will host the Tennessee Titans who have given up 32 fantasy points to opposing defenses over the past two weeks.

Now check out the highest-paid players in football this season.