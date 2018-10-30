news

We're in the thick of the NFL season, with bye weeks now a critical part of the week-to-week calculations of any fantasy player. This week there's a whopping six teams at home resting, meaning your fantasy squad will almost certainly be missing a key contributor. Below, we've collected 11 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters before bye weeks begin to interrupt their lineups. All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6%

Week 8 stats: 194 passing yards, two touchdowns — 19.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick is back under center for the Buccaneers after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions through three quarters on Sunday. If you believe there's a bit of FitzMagic left in the tank, he's worth a flyer — he's been a top-tier starting quarterback more than once this year when given the opportunity.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 48.2%

Week 8 stats: 86 rushing yards, one touchdown — 16.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Packers backfield is still not that impressive, but Aaron Jones shined in his limited opportunities against the Rams on Sunday. If Ty Montgomery faces some consequences for going rogue, Jones could see himself get more touches in coming weeks.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN fantasy ownership: 39%

Week 8 stats: 24 rushing yards, two receptions, 42 receiving yards, one touchdown — 14.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Eagles are still figuring things out in their Super Bowl hangover year, but have settled into a committee backfield in the absence of Jay Ajayi. Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams are both potentially useful for players in need of a bye week fill-in.

Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders

ESPN fantasy ownership: 50%

Week 8 stats: 14 rushing yards, eight receptions, 50 receiving yards— 14.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jalen Richard didn't see his rushing numbers improve with Marshawn Lynch out with an injury, but has been a steady beneficiary of the Raiders passing game, with six or more receptions in five of the Raiders' seven games to start the year, making him a great option for PPR players.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 21.6%

Week 8 stats: Six receptions, 134 receiving yards — 19.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: DeVante Parker finally got the chance to show he was healthy on Sunday, and he made the most of it, going off for 134 yards and making a few incredible catches. He has potential No. 1 receiver talent if he continues to get opportunities to produce.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 20.4%

Week 8 stats: Three receptions, 42 receiving yards, one touchdown — 13.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk might look like just a vertical threat, but he currently leads the Cardinals in receptions, and Josh Rosen is only going to get more comfortable throwing the ball. Kirk has scored 13 or more points in three of his last four games and could have more value as the season moves forward.

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 10.4%

Week 8 stats: Five receptions, 90 receiving yards — 17.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Torrey Smith out, Moore had a big day, gaining 129 yards from scrimmage and catching five of six targets. Even if Smith returns, he'll likely be limited and Moore has earned more chances.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 18.6%

Week 8 stats: N/A — 0 fantasy points

One thing to know: Coutee had double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks before a hamstring injury cut his production. But after missing last week's game, he has a shot to return healthy and get back to producing.

David Moore, WR, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 2.7%

Week 8 stats: Four receptions, 97 receiving yards, one touchdown — 19.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: David Moore has four touchdowns in his past three games after starting the year at the bottom of the Seahawks' depth chart. His hot streak might not last forever, but you can ride it while it lasts.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.9%

Week 8 stats: Six receptions, 70 receiving yards, one touchdown — 19 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jack Doyle is back. After going down in Week 2 with a hip injury, Doyle announced his return to the Colts with a huge game on Sunday against the Raiders. He's likely to be a top 10 tight end the rest of the season.

Washington Redskins Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 48.2%

Week 8 stats: 13 points against, two interceptions — 14 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Redskins have been a top-five fantasy defense for the past two weeks. While they face a potentially dangerous Falcons team next week, they have a few solid matchups late in the year that you might want to keep in mind as the season rolls towards the fantasy playoffs.

