We're in the thick of the NFL season, with bye weeks now a critical part of the week-to-week calculations of any fantasy player. This week six teams resting at home, meaning your fantasy squad will almost certainly be missing a key contributor. Below, we've collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters as the postseason approaches. All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15.5%

Week 10 stats: 228 passing yards, two touchdowns — 22.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marcus Mariota has been in the top seven in fantasy scoring amongst quarterbacks for two straight weeks, and can serve as a spot starter down the homestretch of the season.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 13%

Week 10 stats: 108 rushing yards, one touchdown — 16.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Seattle backfield has been fluid all season, and last week Rashaad Penny got his turn at the top of the rotation, and came through in a big way with a 108-yard performance. Penny might not be the Seahawks starter the rest of the way, but he's shown he can do damage even with limited touches.

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.8%

Week 10 stats: Eight receptions, 102 receiving yards — 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: While he's only a play for PPR leagues, Jacquizz Rodgers showed on Sunday that he could put up results even without many rushing attempts. Should the Buccaneers plan a few more plays to his strengths, it's possible that Rodgers becomes a valuable fill-in for PPR players.

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions

ESPN fantasy ownership: 19.5%

Week 10 stats: Six receptions, 60 receiving yards — 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: Another player that should only be considered in PPR leagues, Theo Riddick now has double-digit fantasy points in two straight weeks despite not having a single rushing attempt.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 68%

Week 10 stats: Seven receptions, 125 receiving yards, one touchdown — 25.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Corey Davis has been up and down this year, but if the Titans get their offense going in the second half of the season, he'll be worth a roster spot on your fantasy team. Still available in 32% of ESPN leagues as of Monday, add him if you can.

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 13.3%

Week 10 stats: Five receptions, 122 receiving yards, one touchdown — 23.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller had a slow start to the season, but has developed into a steady contributor for the Bears offense over the past few weeks. Sunday was his first career 100-yard game, but with a solid schedule for the rest of the season, it's not difficult to imagine another one coming soon.

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.9%

Week 10 stats: Eight receptions, 93 receiving yards, one touchdown — 23.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Zay Jones has seen his targets increase in recent weeks with the Bills, and was a big part of Buffalo's 41-point explosion against the Jets on Sunday. Jones is heading into a bye week, so don't add him now unless you have space, but his schedule for the fantasy playoffs is favorable, with games against the Jets, Lions, and Patriots for Weeks 14-16.

Brandon Marshall, WR, New Orleans Saints

ESPN fantasy ownership: 4%

Week 10 stats: N/A

One thing to know: The Saints signed Dez Bryant as a free agent only to lose him for the season due to injury days later. Now, New Orleans is trying their luck again by bringing in former Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall. It's still unclear how involved he'll be with the offense, but with the Saints scoring more points than any team in football and Drew Brees in the middle of a potential MVP season, Marshall is likely worth a roster spot if you have space.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 17.6%

Week 10 stats: Two receptions, 39 receiving yards, one touchdown — 11.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: A.J. Green is reportedly out until December with a toe injury, making John Ross a more important part of the Bengals offense. With Tyler Boyd now likely receiving the majority of attention from opposing defenses, Ross is a threat to have a big day if he can get going.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN fantasy ownership: 1.1%

Week 10 stats: N/A

One thing to know: Josh Reynolds hasn't accumulated any stats for two straight weeks, but with Cooper Kupp now out for the season with a torn ACL, Reynolds will likely be the one to take over as a slot receiver for the Rams. When he filled in for Kupp in Week 8 he nabbed two touchdowns, so he could have major value moving forward.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.6%

Week 10 stats: Three receptions, 45 receiving yards, one touchdown — 13.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jonnu Smith is not the most used tight end in the league, but he's found the end zone for the Titans in two straight games if you're in desperate need of a one-week spot starter.

Arizona Cardinals Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15.5%

Week 10 stats: 26 points against, five sacks — 5 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Cardinals might not be the first team you think of when you imagine a dominant modern NFL defense, but they're playing the Raiders next Sunday. Don't overthink it.

