Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 5 in your fantasy football league

news

Four weeks of fantasy football are now in the books.

Whether you are undefeated, winless, or stuck somewhere in the middle of the standings, there's still work to be done with your fantasy roster to put you in the best position to make a run through the playoffs and win your league.

Below, we've collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to bolster their rosters. Whether your team is in need of a backup quarterback, a bye-week fill in for later in the year, or a potential breakout player after a less than stellar draft, there are options at every position to help you improve your roster.

All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points per reception format.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 19.4%

Week 4 stats: 354 passing yards, six touchdowns — 43.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mitch Trubisky had the game of his life on Sunday, torching the Buccaneers defense for six touchdowns and making use of every offensive weapon the Bears possess. It's unlikely that Chicago will continue their run as a high-scoring powerhouse, but it's not hard to imagine regular production out of Trubisky as he gets more comfortable with the team.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.4%

Week 4 stats: 145 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions — 6.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: FitzMagic was fun while it lasted, but the Buccaneers turned the quarterback role back over to Jameis Winston halfway through their game against the Bears on Sunday. Tampa Bay is heading into a bye week, and it feels likely that Winston will be the starter for the rest of the season.

While he wasn't impressive on Sunday, the Buccaneers receivers are a talented enough group that he could have a few huge games ahead of him, especially with a game against the Falcons set for two weeks from now. He's a great add for two-quarterback leagues, or if your regular starter is set for a Week 6 bye.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.1%

Week 4 stats: 101 rushing yards, two touchdowns — 28.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Chris Carson sitting out with injury, Mike Davis took over the leading role in the Seattle backfield and made the most of it. While the running back situation might still be musical chairs for the Seahawks, it's tough to imagine Davis having the job taken away from him in the immediate future — he's worth a flyer if you have space to grab him.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15.3%

Week 4 stats: Nine receptions, 63 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 28.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Nyheim Hines is nominally a running back, but serves as a regular pass-catcher in the Colts offense, with at least five catches in three of his four games this season. For PPR players, he's a great addition to your lineup.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

ESPN fantasy ownership: 15.6%

Week 4 stats: 105 rushing yards, two touchdowns — 22.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: All of Nick Chubb's production against the Raiders came on just three carries. With numbers like that, it feels pretty obvious that he'll soon be getting more opportunities with the ball. Pick him up now while you still can.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.6%

Week 4 stats: Seven receptions, 104 receiving yards, two touchdowns — 30.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Taylor Gabriel's 30-point outing on Sunday likely won't be the norm, but with Mitch Trubisky hopefully coming into his own, Gabriel has proven to be a regular target for the Bears offense, averaging over five catches a game.

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9.7%

Week 4 stats: Five receptions, 109 receiving yards, one touchdown — 21.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Donte Moncrief might prove a boom-or-bust receiver most weeks, but with bye weeks approaching, he could be a solid add for anyone in need of depth at receiver.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.4%

Week 4 stats: 11 receptions, 109 receiving yards — 21.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Keke Coutee missed the first three games of the Texans' season with a hamstring injury, but made an immediate impact for Houston on Sunday — his 11 catches set a modern record for a player making their debut.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

ESPN fantasy ownership: 49%

Week 4 stats: Six receptions, 111 receiving yards — 17.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Through four games, the Falcons are scoring 29 points per game, and giving up 30 points per game. Safe to say, Atlanta is going to need a lot of points in every game this year, and it's probably worth picking up any weapon on their roster. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are already gone in most leagues, but some savvy players can still add Mohamed Sanu if they act fast.

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 31.3%

Week 4 stats: Five receptions, 62 receiving yards — 9.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: After his stiff-arm heard 'round the world against the Buccaneers last week, Vance McDonald once again put on a show for the Steelers. He's a reliable target for Ben Roethlisberger in a Steelers offense that looks like it will need to score a lot of points every week.

Tyler Kroft, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

ESPN fantasy ownership: 0.4%

Week 4 stats: 0 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Tyler Eifert out for the season again after a brutal injury, Tyler Kroft will take over the leading tight end role for the Bengals. In the same position last year, Kroft finished with seven touchdowns and could be a decent option for teams looking for an immediate backup after losing Eifert.

Packers Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 60.9%

Week 4 stats: 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 0 points against — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Bills can help make any team's defense look like world beaters, but with games against the Lions and 49ers in the next two weeks, it might be wise to keep the Packers around until their bye week.

Now check out which players are making the most over the 2018 season