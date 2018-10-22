news

We're in the thick of the NFL season, with bye weeks now a critical part of the week-to-week calculations of any fantasy player.

For the next four weeks of the NFL season, at least four teams will be on bye. You will likely have to make some tough choices over which boom-or-bust receiver to slot in or which backup quarterback you trust to get the job done. Below, we've collected 12 potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to improve their rosters before bye weeks begin to interrupt their lineups. All ownership percentages come from ESPN, and scoring is based on a standard ESPN points-per-reception format.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

ESPN fantasy ownership: 51.1%

Week 7 stats: 333 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 81 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown — 31.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mitch Trubisky's six touchdown performance in Week 4 is looking less and less like a fluke with each passing week. Trubisky has been a top-five fantasy quarterback in each of his past three weeks playing, finishing in the top two twice. If you've been disappointed in your quarterback play, or are looking for a solid second starter, you should pick him up before someone else does.

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

ESPN fantasy ownership: 53.9%

Week 7 stats: 126 rushing yards, two catches, 33 receiving yards, two total touchdowns — 31.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marlon Mack torched the Buffalo Bills defense in a dominant performance, and should be set for another big day next week as he faces off against the lowly Oakland Raiders.

Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

ESPN fantasy ownership: 70.6%

Week 7 stats: 69 rushing yards, two touchdowns — 22.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Vikings rushing attack has been getting along just fine despite the injury to Dalvin Cook, with Latavius Murray managing the workload well, going off for 22 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Even if Cook does return from injury soon, expect Murray to have significant value moving forward.

Chris Ivory, RB, Buffalo Bills

ESPN fantasy ownership: 9%

Week 7 stats: 81 rushing yards, three receptions, 25 receiving yards — 13.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Bills starting running back LeSean McCoy had to enter concussion protocol on Sunday, setting up Chris Ivory for a bigger day than expected. He stepped into the role well, and with the Buffalo quarterback situation an absolute disaster, there is a good chance Ivory has another opportunity to put up some solid fantasy numbers.

Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders

ESPN fantasy ownership: 17.2%

Week 7 stats: Bye

One thing to know: Marshawn Lynch is expected to miss significant time as he deals with a groin injury, setting Doug Martin up to take over as the primary ball-carrier in Oakland. While he's been far from impressive so far this season, there's a chance that increased touches help him find his rhythm.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.4%

Week 7 stats: Four receptions, 118 receiving yards, one touchdown — 21.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: We told you to pick up Tyrell Williams last weekend, and those that did were rewarded with another huge day. Williams is now coming off of back-to-back 20-point fantasy days, and with more bye weeks coming up, is a fantastic boom-or-bust fill-in for teams needing a big day from their bench.

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN fantasy ownership: 12.4%

Week 7 stats: Seven receptions, 76 receiving yards — 14.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: While the Jaguars offense has had a rough few weeks, Donte Moncrief has weathered the storm well for fantasy owners — apart from a no-show against the Cowboys, Moncrief has hit 13 fantasy points in three of the team's past four games. If Jacksonville can turn things around offensively, he's set for some even bigger fantasy totals.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 46%

Week 7 stats: Five receptions, 59 receiving yards — 10.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chris Godwin has been remarkably consistent so far this season, hitting double-digit fantasy points in all but one game. He's a great addition for teams in need of a flex player or with a string of receivers on byes in the coming weeks.

Danny Amendola, WR, Miami Dolphins

ESPN fantasy ownership: 24.4%

Week 7 stats: Six receptions, 84 receiving yards, one touchdown — 20.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a rough start to the season, Danny Amendola has looked like his old self in his past two games for the Dolphins with Brock Osweiler running the offense. Pick him up for now, but keep an eye on his numbers in the coming weeks, especially if Ryan Tannehill takes back the starting quarterback duties.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

ESPN fantasy ownership: 8.7%

Week 7 stats: Three receptions, 44 receiving yards — 7.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Ted Ginn Jr. now on the IR, Tre’Quan Smith is in a great position to see more action in the fiery Saints offense. New Orleans is putting up 34 points per game right now, and every extra snap Smith is on the field for means more potential for him to score.

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN fantasy ownership: 68.6%

Week 7 stats: Five receptions, 67 receiving yards — 11.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: O.J. Howard has hit double-digit fantasy points in four of the Buccaneers past five games now — a great option for teams looking to swap out tight ends for the second half of the year.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense

ESPN fantasy ownership: 6.3%

Week 7 stats: 10 points against, one interception, one touchdown — 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Chiefs defense has been notable mostly for their shortcomings, and the distinction doesn't come undeserved — Kansas City has already had two games this season where their defense put up negative points for fantasy players. But the Chiefs have also had bright spots, scoring at least 15 fantasy points in two of their past three games. It might be a high-risk play, but with games coming up against shaky offenses including the Broncos, Browns, and Cardinals, this is as good a time as any to ride the Chiefs.

