Klay Thompson scored 52 points and hit an NBA record 14 three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

During the game, Thompson showed how effective he is at moving without the ball to get open, a unique skill that is harder than it looks.

The explosion also showed the Warriors' immense talent and chemistry, proving that this team is still far more talented and deep than anybody else in the league.



Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson exploded for 52 points on Monday against the Chicago Bulls, hitting an NBA record 14 three-pointers in the process.

It was a breakout game for Thompson, who — normally one of the best shooters in the league — had been mired in a slump, hitting just 14% of his three-pointers to start the season.

However, early on Monday, Thompson got a few clean looks from deep, hit them, and seemed to get untracked. When it was clear Thompson was going to have a big night, the Warriors began force-feeding him, going to the hot hand. That's when Thompson began to show why he's such a crucial part of the Warriors juggernaut.

There is some debate in the NBA about whether Thompson would be as good and as efficient if he were the top scorer on a team instead of the third or fourth on the Warriors. Thompson undoubtedly benefits from the attention defenses pay Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

But Thompson also possesses a unique skill: getting open. It's a skill he shares with Curry. When defenses key in on them, they can wiggle their way back open, thanks to their incredible floor vision and shifty moves.

In the second quarter, with the Bulls well aware that Thompson was hot and the Warriors were looking for him, Thompson used his ability to "relocate" to get open. That is, he would give up the ball, squirm through and around screens, moving without the ball until he could get a clean look. In the meantime, his teammates would strategically move the ball until they could get it back to Thompson.

When players go for 52 points, it usually means they dominated the ball. Not Thompson. In the entire game, he took just 13 dribbles.

Watch below, as Thompson ran around the court, relocating to the opposite corner to get an open three. Also of importance is the quick decision by Draymond Green to catch the ball on the move and immediately find Thompson in the corner. This is the kind of chemistry that can only be built over years.



Moments later, Thompson got the ball on the wing, quickly gave it up, rerouted through the paint, and got to the opposite corner. Again, he was open. Also, note how Curry set a screen for Thompson in the corner before Thompson even finished moving — another sign of their chemistry.



This may seem like a simple skill, but it isn't. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor documented, Thompson has dedicated countless hours to his conditioning and core strength to better wind around screens and stay balanced and ready to shoot. It also takes experience to understand how and when to move, something he's improved upon over the years.

Thompson has taken notes from all of the greats in the NBA on how to get open, but his back-court partner has helped him, too.

"I learned a lot about [stopping on a dime] from watching Steph," Thompson told O'Connor. "He doesn't use as much energy by using these shifty moves to get his man off." Whereas Thompson used to sprint to get open, he's learned how to use a change of pace and direction to get open.

Curry and Thompson are both elite players when it comes to moving off the ball. A lot of players stop moving when they give up the ball. Curry and Thompson do the opposite. When they pass the ball, they continue running, knowing defenses will monitor their every move and shift to stay with them. This, in turn, can open up opportunities for their teammates.

Curry showed off this skill throughout the playoffs and even talked about how important it is to the Warriors' offense.

"How teams guard us with all our switching and things like that, you've got to find different ways to create space," Curry said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Isos are great, and we have guys that are capable of doing that all across the board.

"But when we keep the ball moving and keep bodies moving, good things usually happen. When we're dialed in offensively, we're really efficient with getting into the paint, kicking it out, finding an open guy, whether it's me relocating to the corner or Klay coming off a pindown or Draymond getting an open three."

Consider the Warriors' run over this past week. Last Wednesday, Stephen Curry scored 51 points in three quarters. The following game, Durant scored 25 points in the fourth quarter alone to beat the New York Knicks. Two nights later, Curry scored 35 points to beat the Brooklyn Nets, setting an NBA record for consecutive games with at least five three-pointers. Then, on Monday, Thompson exploded for 52.

The NBA has seen a slight shift in power this season, and there are some encouraging contenders throughout the league. But when the Warriors are clicking like this, they're in their universe.