DJ Durkin has been fired as head football coach at the University of Maryland.
DJ Durkin has been fired as head coach of the University of Maryland football team, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.
The move came 24 hours after the school had reinstated the coach on the recommendation of the board of regents which had been investigating the death of Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old offensive lineman died two weeks after suffering heatstroke during a practice in May.
Read more: University of Maryland reinstates football coach following following investigation into death of a player during practice
This is a developing story.