news

DJ Durkin has been fired as head football coach at the University of Maryland.

The school initially chose to reinstate Durkin after an investigation following the death of a player during practice.

The school reversed the decision after 24 hours of wide-spread criticism.



DJ Durkin has been fired as head coach of the University of Maryland football team, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.

The move came 24 hours after the school had reinstated the coach on the recommendation of the board of regents which had been investigating the death of Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old offensive lineman died two weeks after suffering heatstroke during a practice in May.

Read more: University of Maryland reinstates football coach following following investigation into death of a player during practice

This is a developing story.