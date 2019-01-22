Nigerian Twitter users react to Usain Bolt's retirement from football.

On January 22, 2019, the Olympic sprinting legend declared that he is done with the sport less than a year after becoming a professional footballer.

Making the official announcement, the 32-year-old Jamaican said, "It was fun while it lasted. I don't want to say it wasn't dealt with properly, but I think we went about it not the way we should."

The 100m and 200m world record holder added, "You live and you learn. It was a good experience - I really enjoyed just being in a team."

Concerning life after retirement, Bolt said he plans to focus on various commercial endeavours.

"I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now," he said.

With Usain Bolt currently trending on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets, here is what Nigerians are saying about his early retirement: