The Los Angeles Clippers are about to change the way fans consume live sports.

The Clippers and their owner, Steve Ballmer, have introduced Clippers CourtVision, a new app that will allow fans to control how they watch the games, give them more information, and will take them one step closer to feeling like they are in the game.

You can even make the game look more like a video game if that's your cup of coffee.

The app, which is currently in invite-only and Beta mode, uses machine learning and augmented reality to add information and graphics to the screen as the game is happening. There are iOS and Android apps and CourtVision can also be used in a desktop web browser.

We took the new app for a spin during the Clippers' recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and one thing was clear — fans are going to love this.

When you first open the app, everything looks like a normal broadcast. You have the same video and audio as anybody who is watching the game on Fox Sports.

One difference is the addition of a second scorebug at the bottom-right of the screen. On a desktop, you need to make the window wide to push it off the game screen.

Here is what it looks like on an iPad. That second scorebug is part of a transparent bottom rail that occasionally displays tidbits or stats about the players.

The real fun begins when you touch the screen or hover the mouse over the screen. Here you can change the audio, the camera angle, and the type of graphics that are seen on the screen.

On Player mode, it tracks the shot probability for all the players on offense and tell you who has the best chance to make a shot depending on where they are on the court.

The screen will also highlight the shot probability on all shots and will update stats for players.

Here is another example showing that Boban Marjanović picked up his first foul denying a 65% shot by Jusuf Nurkić.

Mascot mode turns the game into something that looks more like a video game. It includes fun graphics on made shots or open players, and even superimposes graphics to make it look like the fans are holding giants objects.

In Coach mode, plays are diagrammed on the court as they happen.

This is a nice way to show that the players are not just running around haphazardly.

There is probably an adjustment curve, but at times there can be so many lines on the court it becomes hard to follow those and the players.

Fans can also switch to alternate camera views.

Backboard view is great for seeing the game from the same perspective as the players.

Meanwhile, the Baseline and Slash views make it feel like you are sitting courtside.

But if you really want to feel like you are in the arena, switch the audio over to Sneaker Squeaks.

Now you are sitting underneath the basket and it sounds like you are in the arena. All you need now is your favorite beverage and a microphone so you can yell at the refs.

While this app is not yet available to the general public, fans are going to love it. And until other teams and leagues adopt the technology, the Clippers are going to add some new fans who just want more control over how they can watch a game.

