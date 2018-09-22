Pulse.com.gh logo
We went to a big-time college football game in Texas and it proved it is still better than sitting at home


(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)

With the influx of 60-inch, high-definition televisions and sports bars with 50 TVs on every corner, sports teams have to get more creative to keep fans coming to the games.

We recently attended the much-anticipated Texas-USC game in Austin, and it is clear, there is still nothing like going to the game, experiencing the pre-game festivities, and experiencing the excitement with thousands of other people.

At the University of Texas, one thing they have added is a large school-run tailgating experience outside of the stadium with everything the fans need, and more. Take a tour below.

We must be in the right place.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Welcome to football, Texas style.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


While traditional tailgating can be found in plenty of places, we were more interested in the new tailgate outside of the stadium run by the school, "Bevo Blvd."

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


It is a block-long tailgate on the side of the stadium, and it has everything you need without having to set up your own tailgate or crash somebody else's tailgate.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There were giant TVs showing live games across the country.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Let's go check in on the huge LSU-Auburn game.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There were tons of food trucks with any local taste you have a hunger for.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


it's Texas, so, of course, there was BBQ.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There was even an In-N-Out.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Most importantly, there were plenty of beer vendors. Each of those gentlemen in blue shirts was selling beer, and at reasonable prices (for a football game). It was $5 for a 16-ounce domestic.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There were places to just hang out and set your beverage or food of choice.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


The weather threatened, but outside of a brief 5-minute rain just before the game, we stayed dry.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


This was a popular shirt at the game.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There were games for kids and adults. Throw a football in one of the holes and get a prize.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There were plenty of things for kids also.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


A bouncy house.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


You are not going to find inflatable slides at most tailgates.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Another football-throwing challenge. This one is sneaky entertaining if you get there for somebody who attempts this after a few beers.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


This guy was a hit.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


An, of course, there were places to buy gear for the game.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Before the game, the Texas band arrived.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


But the star of the show was the arrival of the Longhorns' live mascot, Bevo XV.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


"Bevo! Bevo! Quick question!"

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Bevo was unloaded and the fans went nuts.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


He was then paraded into the stadium.

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)


These USC fans found a bizarrely realistic inflatable Bevo.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


The closer we got to the game, it became clear that this was the place to be.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


They even have a stage with live music in another area called, "Longhorn City Limits," a reference to the popular local music festival, "Austin City Limits." Unfortunately, we stopped by when it was raining and the music had briefly stopped.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


This is Austin, so it didn't take us long to find some live music close by.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


Once inside the stadium, there was more local culture. The Salt Lick is a BBQ joint about 20 minutes south of town and is a must-visit if you are in town. Or just go to a football game.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


The University of Texas is the latest team to introduce more fan-friendly concession prices.

(University of Texas)


It's almost game time.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


There was a time when TV broadcasts did a better job of showing the school bands. it is easy to forget how impressive the show can be if you don't go to the games.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


The crowd is ready.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)


So was Matthew McConaughey. Hook Em!

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)


After a slow start, Texas surged back for a big win that might have signaled the start of their return to dominance.

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)


(AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

