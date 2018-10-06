WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All 24 of Conor McGregor's opponents, from his first fight as a 19-year-old to Khabib Nurmagomedov

news
Conor McGregor has come a long way from working a plumbing job in Ireland.
On Saturday, November 6, McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time since 2016 to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov.
McGregor comes into the match sporting a 21-3 record and a reputation as one of the hardest-hitting, most entertaining, and overall best fighters.
We took a look back at McGregor's professional bout history, starting in 2008 to now, and looked up what all of his old opponents are up to. Many have since left the fighting game, some have opened gyms, and some are still in the MMA game. And one, of course, is one of the most famous boxers ever who still lives life large.
Records and fight information came from ESPN, Sherdog, and Tapology.
Here's where all 24 of McGregor's opponents are today.
McGregor made his MMA debut on March 8, 2008, beating Gary Morris by TKO.
play
McGregor made his MMA debut on March 8, 2008, beating Gary Morris by TKO. (via Cage of Truth 2/YouTube)
Morris posted an 8-10 record as a fighter, with his last fight coming in 2016. It's unclear what he does today.
play
Morris posted an 8-10 record as a fighter, with his last fight coming in 2016. It's unclear what he does today. (MMA Connect TV/YouTube)
Two months later, McGregor took on Mo Taylor in his second fight. McGregor won by TKO, though it was close at one point, as Taylor got McGregor in a tough arm bar.
play
Two months later, McGregor took on Mo Taylor in his second fight. McGregor won by TKO, though it was close at one point, as Taylor got McGregor in a tough arm bar. (Via Cage Rage/YouTube)
The McGregor fight was Taylor's debut, and it doesn't appear he fought again after.
play
The McGregor fight was Taylor's debut, and it doesn't appear he fought again after. (Via Cage Rage/YouTube)
On June 28, 2008, McGregor fought Artemji Sitenkov, a Lithuanian fighter.
play
On June 28, 2008, McGregor fought Artemji Sitenkov, a Lithuanian fighter. (via Cage of Truth/YouTube)
Sitenkov beat McGregor by submission! He told reporters that he made 500 Euros off the fight and that McGregor was crying afterward. He went on to post a 15-16 career record. He has since opened two gyms and owns a pawnshop.
play
Sitenkov beat McGregor by submission! He told reporters that he made 500 Euros off the fight and that McGregor was crying afterward. He went on to post a 15-16 career record. He has since opened two gyms and owns a pawnshop. (Full Contact Contender/YouTube)
Sources: MMA Fighting, Bloody Elbow
McGregor rebounded six months later with a win over Stephen Bailey by TKO.
play
McGregor rebounded six months later with a win over Stephen Bailey by TKO. (K.O.: Fight Before Christmas/YouTube)
Bailey only had one more professional fight after McGregor, but he fought one amateur fight in 2016. It's unclear what he does now.
play
Bailey only had one more professional fight after McGregor, but he fought one amateur fight in 2016. It's unclear what he does now. (via Cage Ring Championship/YouTube)
After not fighting in 2009, McGregor returned to the octagon to fight Conor Dillion in October of 2010. McGregor beat Dillion by TKO in one of the longest fights of his career, clocking in at 4:22.
play
After not fighting in 2009, McGregor returned to the octagon to fight Conor Dillion in October of 2010. McGregor beat Dillion by TKO in one of the longest fights of his career, clocking in at 4:22. (via Chaos Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Dillon had a 5-8 record, with his last fight coming in 2016. He now owns the gym No Fear MMA in Ireland.
play
Dillon had a 5-8 record, with his last fight coming in 2016. He now owns the gym No Fear MMA in Ireland. (Sharkasm Productions/YouTube)
In November of 2010, McGregor took on Joseph Duffy, who took down McGregor by submission, handing "The Notorious" his second loss.
play
In November of 2010, McGregor took on Joseph Duffy, who took down McGregor by submission, handing "The Notorious" his second loss. (via Cage Warriors Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Duffy owns a 16-3 record and last fought in 2017. He is reportedly hoping to continue his career.
play
Duffy owns a 16-3 record and last fought in 2017. He is reportedly hoping to continue his career. (MMA Fighting/YouTube)
Source: Niall McGrath/Twitter
McGregor's first fight of 2011, a strong year for him, came against Hugh Brady. McGregor won by knockout.
play
McGregor's first fight of 2011, a strong year for him, came against Hugh Brady. McGregor won by knockout. (via Chaos Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Brady owns a 4-3 fighting record. He last fought in 2014.
play
Brady owns a 4-3 fighting record. He last fought in 2014. (via Cage Contender 18/YouTube)
On March 12, 2001, McGregor knocked out Mike Wood in 16 seconds.
play
On March 12, 2001, McGregor knocked out Mike Wood in 16 seconds. (via Cage Contender VIII/YouTube)
Wood last fought in 2014 and said McGregor made him realize he wasn't cut out for UFC. Since, it appears he runs a YouTube channel and once auditioned for "The Voice."
play
Wood last fought in 2014 and said McGregor made him realize he wasn't cut out for UFC. Since, it appears he runs a YouTube channel and once auditioned for "The Voice." (Via UCMMA/YouTube)
Sources: Severe MMA, YouTube
Read more: One of Conor McGregor's earliest opponents says the then 21-year-old fighter beat him so badly he realized he wasn't cut out for UFC
One month later, McGregor took on Paddy Doherty. McGregor knocked him out in four seconds. Yes, four seconds.
play
One month later, McGregor took on Paddy Doherty. McGregor knocked him out in four seconds. Yes, four seconds. (SHC MMA/YouTube)
Doherty last fought in 2013, finishing with a 4-9 record. He told Severe MMA in 2015 that he was no longer interested in fighting.
Related content
Source: Severe MMA
In June of 2011, McGregor took on Polish fighter Artur Sowinski, knocking him out in Round 2.
play
In June of 2011, McGregor took on Polish fighter Artur Sowinski, knocking him out in Round 2. (Via Celtic Gladiator/YouTube)
Sowinski owns an 18-10 record and is still fighting today. His most recent fight was a loss to Salahdine Parnasse in April.
play
Sowinski owns an 18-10 record and is still fighting today. His most recent fight was a loss to Salahdine Parnasse in April. (Via KSW/YouTube)
About three months later, McGregor fought Aaron Jahnsen, knocking him out in the first round.
play
About three months later, McGregor fought Aaron Jahnsen, knocking him out in the first round. (Via Cage Warriors Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Jahnsen last fought in 2017 and owns a 5-6 record. Like McGregor, he gave a boxing a try, making his debut in the ring in February 2018.
play
Jahnsen last fought in 2017 and owns a 5-6 record. Like McGregor, he gave a boxing a try, making his debut in the ring in February 2018. (Via British Challenge MMA/YouTube)
In February of 2012, McGregor kept up his winning ways by beating Steve O'Keefe with another first-round knockout.
play
In February of 2012, McGregor kept up his winning ways by beating Steve O'Keefe with another first-round knockout. (Via Cage Warriors Fighting Championship/YouTube)
O'Keefe last fought in March of 2018 and owns a 9-3 record. In 2017, he founded Revolution Martial Arts, a gym in Greenhithe, England.
play
O'Keefe last fought in March of 2018 and owns a 9-3 record. In 2017, he founded Revolution Martial Arts, a gym in Greenhithe, England. (BAMMA/YouTube)
Source: Kent Online
McGregor's next win came over Dave Hill in June 2012. It was a rare win by submission for McGregor.
play
McGregor's next win came over Dave Hill in June 2012. It was a rare win by submission for McGregor. (via Cage Warriors Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Hill last fought in 2014 and owns a 12-4 record. Today, he works as a graphic designer, a job he also kept while fighting.
Sources: Twitter, YouTube
McGregor's last fight of 2012 came against Ivan Buchinger. McGregor beat him by KO.
play
McGregor's last fight of 2012 came against Ivan Buchinger. McGregor beat him by KO. (via Cage Warriors Fighting Championship/YouTube)
Buchinger is still fighting today. He owns a 34-6 record.
play
Buchinger is still fighting today. He owns a 34-6 record. (Via XFN/YouTube)
At last, in 2013, McGregor made his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage, knocking him out in the first round.
play
At last, in 2013, McGregor made his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage, knocking him out in the first round. (Via UFC/YouTube)
Brimage last fought in 2016 and was demoted from UFC. He owns a 7-7 record.
play
Brimage last fought in 2016 and was demoted from UFC. He owns a 7-7 record. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
McGregor's second UFC fight was a win via unanimous decision over Max Holloway.
play
McGregor's second UFC fight was a win via unanimous decision over Max Holloway. (Gregory Payan/AP)
Holloway is 19-3 as of today and owns the 145-pound belt.
play
Holloway is 19-3 as of today and owns the 145-pound belt. (Kathy Willens/AP)
On July 19, 2014, McGregor fought Diego Brandao and beat him via TKO.
play
On July 19, 2014, McGregor fought Diego Brandao and beat him via TKO. (via UFC/YouTube)
Brandao is still fighting. He owns a 23-13 record.
McGregor's next fight came against Dustin Poirier, who was beaten by knockout.
play
McGregor's next fight came against Dustin Poirier, who was beaten by knockout. (John Locher/AP)
Poirier owns a 24-5 record. He is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in November.
play
Poirier owns a 24-5 record. He is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in November. (John Locher/AP)
McGregor fought Dennis Siver on January 8, 2015 and knocked him out in the second round.
play
McGregor fought Dennis Siver on January 8, 2015 and knocked him out in the second round. (John Locher/AP)
Siver owns a 23-11 career record. He left UFC in 2017.
play
Siver owns a 23-11 career record. He left UFC in 2017. (Via UFC/YouTube)
Six months after fighting Siva, McGregor took on Chad Mendes and continued his winning ways, beating Mendes by knockout in the second round.
play
Six months after fighting Siva, McGregor took on Chad Mendes and continued his winning ways, beating Mendes by knockout in the second round. (John Locher/AP)
Mendes has an 18-4 career record. He returned from a two-year drug suspension in 2018 and beat Myles Jury in July.
play
Mendes has an 18-4 career record. He returned from a two-year drug suspension in 2018 and beat Myles Jury in July. (Via UFC/YouTube)
In December of 2015, McGregor took on Jose Aldo. He beat Aldo by knockout in 13 seconds.
play
In December of 2015, McGregor took on Jose Aldo. He beat Aldo by knockout in 13 seconds. (John Locher/AP)
Aldo owns a 24-3 career record. He won his most recent fight, against Jeremy Stephens in July.
play
Aldo owns a 24-3 career record. He won his most recent fight, against Jeremy Stephens in July. (Via UFC/YouTube)
McGregor's next fights were even bigger. He fought Nate Diaz on March 5, 2016, then August 20, 2016. McGregor lost the first fight by submission, but won the second by majority decision.
play
McGregor's next fights were even bigger. He fought Nate Diaz on March 5, 2016, then August 20, 2016. McGregor lost the first fight by submission, but won the second by majority decision. (John Locher/AP)
Diaz owns a 20-11 record and is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in November. McGregor has said he wants a third and final fight with Diaz.
play
Diaz owns a 20-11 record and is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in November. McGregor has said he wants a third and final fight with Diaz. (Ethan Miller/Getty)
McGregor's last UFC fight came on November 12, 2016 against Eddie Alvarez. He won by TKO in Round 2.
play
McGregor's last UFC fight came on November 12, 2016 against Eddie Alvarez. He won by TKO in Round 2. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Alvarez last fought in July, losing to Poirier. His UFC contract expired after. He has a record of 29-6.
play
Alvarez last fought in July, losing to Poirier. His UFC contract expired after. He has a record of 29-6. (Gregory Payan/AP)
In 2017, McGregor stepped outside of the octagon and into the ring to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. It didn't go so well for McGregor.
play
In 2017, McGregor stepped outside of the octagon and into the ring to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. It didn't go so well for McGregor. (Christian Petersen/Getty)
Mayweather, of course, is one of the greatest boxers ever and is 50-0. In September, he said he would be fighting Manny Pacquiao in a rematch, but it's unclear if the fight will actually happen.
play
Mayweather, of course, is one of the greatest boxers ever and is 50-0. In September, he said he would be fighting Manny Pacquiao in a rematch, but it's unclear if the fight will actually happen. (Isaac Brekken/AP)
And on Saturday, October 6, McGregor will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Who will take that one home?
play
And on Saturday, October 6, McGregor will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Who will take that one home? (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Now, check out how McGregor spends all of the money he's made...
play
Now, check out how McGregor spends all of the money he's made... (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)