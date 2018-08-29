WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 2003 Spurs — the first championship team of the Big 3 era

news

The San Antonio Spurs run finally appears to be over, or at least close to it.

After Manu Ginobili retired on Monday, only Gregg Popovich remains of the original Spurs' dynasty. Tony Parker left in free agency this year, and Tim Duncan retired in 2016.

The core of Duncan, Ginobili, Parker, and Pop formed in 2002 when Ginobili entered the NBA. That 2002-03 Spurs team went onto win a championship, the first of four that the four men would share together.

But that team has plenty of other big names on it, too, from former All-Stars, legendary role players, notorious coaches, and more.

Here's where the 2002-03 Spurs team is today.

Tim Duncan was the leader of the Spurs. He averaged 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists per game that season en route to MVP and later, Finals MVP.

Duncan retired in 2016 after winning three more championships en route to becoming the Spurs' greatest player and one of the best players in NBA history. Today, he still works with the franchise in an unofficial capacity.

Tony Parker was just 20 years old and in his second NBA season, but he took over as the full-time starting point guard, averaging 15 points and 5 assists per game.

Parker, 36, left the Spurs after 16 years this offseason and signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

Manu Ginobili joined the Spurs in 2002-03, though he was drafted in the second round in 1999. After a decorated international career, the 25-year-old Ginobili averaged just 7 points in 20 minutes per game in his first year.

Ginobili retired on Monday at the age of 41. With career averages of 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, Ginobili is the only non-American player to win four NBA championships and an Olympic gold medal. He's a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

David Robinson, once the Spurs' franchise player, still manned the middle next to Duncan in 2002-03. He averaged 8 points and 8 rebounds per game that season.

Robinson retired after the 2003 championship. He was a 10-time All-Star and the 1995 MVP. He is now a co-founder of Admiral Capital Group, a real estate and private equity firm.

Bruce Bowen was the Spurs' lockdown defender. He made the All-Defensive Second Team that season.

Bowen retired with the Spurs in 2009. He has since worked as an analyst for ESPN and worked with Fox Sports for the 2017-18 season covering the Los Angeles Clippers. He reportedly lost his job this offseason for making critical comments about Kawhi Leonard, a target of the Clippers.

Source: ESPN

Stephen Jackson was a talented wing who alternated between the starting lineup and coming off the bench that season, his third in the league.

Jackson retired in 2014 after playing for eight teams in 14 years. He has since worked as an NBA analyst and now plays in the Big3.

Steve Kerr, then 37, came off the bench and gave the Spurs a veteran presence. His highlight moment came in the Western Conference Finals when he scored 12 points off the bench to give them a big win.

Kerr retired the next season after 15 years in the NBA. He was a GM for the Phoenix Suns, then an NBA analyst for TNT. He now coaches the Golden State Warriors.

Malik Rose was an effective big man off the bench for the Spurs, averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Rose played for four teams in 13 years, retiring in 2009. After working as a color analyst for the 76ers, Rose was the GM of the Erie Bayhawks of the G League. This offseason, he was hired as assistant GM of the Pistons.

Steve Smith, then 33, came off the bench for the Spurs, averaging 7 points in 19 minutes per game.

Smith made one All-Star team in his 14-year career. He's now an analyst for NBA TV.

Danny Ferry came off the bench for the Spurs that year, his 13th in the league, playing a very limited role.

After playing in the NBA, Ferry became a successful executive with Cavaliers and Hawks. In 2015, he split ways with the Hawks following an investigation into whether he made a controversial, race-related comment about a player; he was absolved of any wrongdoing. He is now an advisor to the Pelicans.

Speedy Claxton was a second-year guard who came off the bench behind Tony Parker. Despite a smaller role with the team, he had a big Finals game that helped the Spurs seal the championship.

Claxton would play five more years in the NBA, retiring in 2009. He is now an assistant coach for Hofstra.

Kevin Willis was a 40-year-old big man who came off the bench for the Spurs.

Willis played until he was 44, retiring in 2007. He is tied for most seasons in the NBA. Since retiring he has started his own clothing line called Willis & Walker and appeared on NBA TV as an analyst.

Source: NBA.com

Mengke Bateer was a reserve big man who came over from China. He played just 44 total in minutes during the season.

Bateer left the NBA in 2004 and returned to China. He retired in 2015.

Gregg Popovich was in his seventh year as head coach of the Spurs.

Popovich, of course, is still with the Spurs. He has a career 1197-541 career record.

P.J. Carlesimo was an assistant coach with the Spurs, his first coaching job following an infamous altercation with Latrell Sprewell while with the Warriors.

Carlesimo stayed with the Spurs until 2008. He had several other jobs, including head coach of the Nets from 2011-2013. He is now an NBA and college basketball analyst.

Mike Budenholzer was in his seventh year as an assistant coach with the Spurs.

Budenholzer stayed with the Spurs until 2013, when he became head coach of the Hawks. Budenholzer made the playoffs four times with the Hawks and was hired as head coach of the Bucks this offseason.

Mike Brown was in his third year as an assistant coach with the Spurs.

Brown would go on to become head coach of the Cavaliers for five years. He has a 347-216 record as a head coach. He's been an assistant with the Warriors for the last two years, even acting as interim head coach when Steve Kerr had to miss time with back pain.

Joe Prunty was an advanced scout for the Spurs that year after working as a video coordinator.

Prunty has served as an assistant coach with the Mavericks, Blazers, Cavs, Nets, and Bucks. After taking over as interim head coach with the Bucks last year, he joined the Suns as an assistant coach this offseason.

