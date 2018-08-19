Pulse.com.gh logo
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The first-round picks from Tom Brady's infamous 2000 NFL Draft


  • Published:

The 2000 NFL Draft is famous because Tom Brady fell all the way to 199. But the first round has a number of notable players, too. So whatever happened to them?

(M. David Leeds/Getty)

The 2000 NFL Draft is perhaps best known for taking 198 picks to get to Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

Yes, Brady fell all the way to the sixth round, making the rest of the league look silly, but what about the rest of the draft?

The first round had some noteworthy players, some of whom had some pretty successful careers. Unfortunately, other picks didn't pan out so well.

Here's a look at the first 31 picks in the 2000 NFL Draft and where they are today.

Emmett Knowlton contributed to this report.

The Browns picked Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown with the first pick in the draft.

(REUTERS)


Brown is widely considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time. He lasted until 2005, but never lived up to the hype he had coming out of college. He now does missionary work in the Dominican Republic.

(Brian Bahr/Getty)

Source: The Football Educator



The Redskins had the 2nd and 3rd picks. They drafted Penn State LB LaVar Arrington second overall.

(M. David Leeds/Getty)


Arrington retired in 2007. Since retirement, he has worked as an analyst on the NFL Network and founded his own football training-equipment company, Xtreme Procision. In 2018, he was was hired to coach a California high school football team.

(Big Ten Network/YouTube)

Source: Xtreme Procision, WTOP



The Redskins selected Alabama OT Chris Samuels with the third overall.

(M. David Leeds/Getty)


Samuels enjoyed a successful career, garnering all-pro honors in 2001 and making six total Pro Bowls. He retired in 2010, and is now a high school football coach.

(via Youtube)

Source: Washington Post



The Bengals selected Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick with the fourth overall pick.

(Reuters Photographer)


Warrick lasted six seasons in the NFL, and then bounced around indoor football leagues and the CFL. As of 2017, Warrick was coaching high school football.

(Florida State Seminoles/YouTube)

Source: Warchant



The Ravens selected running back Jamal Lewis out of Tennessee with the fifth.

(Reuters Photographer)


Lewis was highly successful early on, rushing for 2,066 yards in 2003, the third-most in NFL history. According to ESPN, Lewis ran into some financial trouble after retiring. He now appears to do work with trade shows and work with football clinics.

(utsportstv/YouTube)

Source: ESPN, Jamal Lewis/Twitter



The Eagles took FSU defensive lineman Corey Simon with the sixth pick.

(Doug Pensinger/Getty)


Simon retired in 2007 after eight seasons and a Pro Bowl selection in 2004. He now helps coach a high school football team and works with Pop Warner football.

(via Youtube)

Source: Philadelphia Eagles



The Cardinals drafted UVA running back Thomas Jones with the seventh pick.

(Todd Warshaw/Getty)


Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL. He is now an actor.

(David Buchan/Getty)

Source: IMDb



The Steelers drafted Michigan State wide-out Plaxico Burress with eighth overall pick.

(Tom Pidgeon/Getty)


Burress played 11 seasons in the NFL, winning a championship with the New york Giants. He may be best known for the 2008 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a New York City club. He has since worked in reality TV, and worked as a sports analyst and with the Arizona Cardinals.

(Vice/YouTube)


The Bears took New Mexico safety/linebacker Brian Urlacher with the ninth pick.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)


Urlacher spent all 13 years of his career in Chicago. He retired in 2012 as one of the best defenders in Bears history. Afterward, Urlacher had a brief stint as an analyst for Fox Sports 1.

(Chicago Bears/NFL Network/YouTube)


The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Travis Taylor out of the University of Florida with the 10th pick.

(Vincent Laforet/Getty)


Taylor played until 2008. In 2010, he spent a year as an assistant coach at Rowan University, and the following year returned to the University of Florida to finish his degree and begin a career as a coach.

(Rick Stewart/Getty)

Source: Florida Gators



The Giants drafted Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne with the 11th pick.

(Reuters Photographer)


Dayne played seven years in the NFL. He now lives in Wisconsin and works with a number of businesses and charities. It appears he got his bachelor's degree in 2018.

(Big Ten Network/YouTube)

Source: 33dayne, Ron Dayne/Twitter



The Jets took defensive end Shaun Ellis out of Tennessee with the 12th pick.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)


Ellis played 11 years with the Jets and retired in 2012. In 2015, the team honored him during a game.

(Jets.com)


The Jets used the No. 13 pick on defensive end John Abraham from of South Carolina.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Source: The Sporting News.



Abraham played for 15 seasons. In July 2015 was arrested on battery charges. In 2018, he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

(Ralph Freso/Getty)


The Packers drafted Miami tight end Bubba Franks with the 14th pick.

(Matthew Stockman/REUTERS)


Franks played nine seasons. In 2010, he was elected into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.

(AP)

Source: UM Hall of Fame.



The Broncos selected Cal cornerback Deltha O'Neal with the 15th overall pick.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)


O'Neal played in Denver and Cincinnati for the bulk of his career, before a final season in New England in 2008. He has kept a low profile in retirement.

(Stephan Savoia/AP)


Michigan State linebacker Julian Peterson was drafted 16th by the 49ers.

(Paul Sakuma/AP)


Peterson played 11 seasons and made five Pro Bowls. Since retiring, he has written a children's book and helped produce films with Chris Webber's film company

(Seahawks Legends/YouTube)

Source: Seahawks Legends, Deadline



The Raiders used the 17th overall pick on Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)


Janikowski is ageless. At 40, Janikowski is still in the NFL. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

(Ross D. Franklin/AP)


The Jets selected Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington with the 18th pick.

(Al Bello/Getty)


Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL. Today he works with the NFL as a community director and in player engagement and runs the 1st and 10 Foundation.

(New York Jets/YouTube)

Source: Chad Pennington/Twitter



The Seahawks drafted Alabama running back Shaun Alexander at 19.

(Otto Greule Jr./Getty)


Alexander played nine seasons, making three Pro Bowls. He now lives in a farm on Virginia with his family and does various things, including hosting a podcast on religion

(Mat Hayward/Getty)

Source: Washington Post



The Detroit Lions drafted Stockar McDougle an offensive tackle from Oklahoma, with the 20th pick.

(Tom Pidgeon/Getty)


He retired after the 2007 season and helps run the McDougle Family Foundation with older brother Jerome McDougle, also a former NFL player.

(Doug Benc/Getty)

Source: BCAA Sports



The Chiefs drafted Jackson State WR Sylvester Morris with the 21st pick.

(Tom Hauck/Getty)


Knee injuries cut Morris's career short. The wide out lasted just one season in the NFL In retirement, Morris has worked in real estate and played golf with fellow former Chief Dante Hall.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)

Source: Arrowhead Pride



The Seahawks took Wisconsin OT Chris McIntosh with the 22nd pick.

(Brian Bahr/Getty)


McIntosh has enjoyed a more successful career off the field than on. He lasted just 24 games in the NFL, but is now the deputy athletic director at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

(via Youtube)

Source: LinkedIn



The Panthers took cornerback Rashard Anderson with the 23rd pick.

(Chuck Burton/AP)


Anderson lasted just one year in the NFL. He was suspended in 2002 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, and never returned. In 2015, he was inducted into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame in Mississippi.

(REUTERS)

Source: Football Nation, MS Now



The 49ers drafted Ohio State cornerback Ahmed Plummer with the 24th overall pick.

(Tom Hauck/Getty)


Plummer played six seasons for the Niners. He is now a motivational speaker, making speeches to high schools around the country.

(Dayton Daily News)

Source: Cincinnati Enquirer



The Vikings drafted defensive tackle Chris Hovan out of Boston College with the 25th pick.

(M. David Leeds /Getty)


Hovan played 10 seasons in the NFL. He has coached in the Arena Football League and now coaches at a high school in Florida.

(StatimTech/YouTube)

Source: LinkedIn



The Bills drafted ASU defensive end Erik Flowers at No. 26 overall.

(Rick Stewart/Getty)


Flowers lasted five seasons and played on five different teams. His son Dimitri Flowers is a fullback currently with the New York Jets.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)


Anthony Becht, a tight end from West Virginia, went 27th overall to the Jets.

(Al Bello/Getty)


Becht retired in 2011. He's now a college football analyst for ESPN and hosts a radio show in Tampa Bay.

(via Youtube)


The Colts drafted BYU linebacker Rob Morris at No. 28.

(Doug Pensinger/Getty)


Morris won a ring with the Colts in 2006. He retired in 2007 and now works for the cosmetics company Younique Products.

(Donald Miralle/Getty)

Source: LinkedIn



The Jaguars used the 29th pick on USC wide receiver R. Jay Soward.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)


Soward only played on year in the NFL. Between 2004 and 2006, he played on the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, and in 2011 in the Indoor Football League for the Wenatchee Valley Venom.

(J.P. Moczulski/REUTERS)

Source: New York Times



The Titans drafted Syracuse linebacker Keith Bulluck with the 30th pick.

(Craig Jones/Getty)


Bulluck retired with the Titans after a storied 12-year career that included three All-Pro selections. Bulluck worked in radio and is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, according to his website. In 2016, he was charged with a DUI

(Rick Diamond/Getty)

Source: Keith Bulluck, The Tennessean



The Rams picked Arizona running back Trung Canidate with 31st and final pick of the first round.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty)


Canidate lasted just four seasons in the NFL, three with St. Louis. As of 2013, Canidate was a personal trainer in Arizona.

(Pac-12 Networks/YouTube)

Source: Tuscon Citizen



