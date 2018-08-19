WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The first-round picks from Tom Brady's infamous 2000 NFL Draft

news

The 2000 NFL Draft is perhaps best known for taking 198 picks to get to Michigan quarterback Tom Brady.

Yes, Brady fell all the way to the sixth round, making the rest of the league look silly, but what about the rest of the draft?

The first round had some noteworthy players, some of whom had some pretty successful careers. Unfortunately, other picks didn't pan out so well.

Here's a look at the first 31 picks in the 2000 NFL Draft and where they are today.

The Browns picked Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown with the first pick in the draft.

Brown is widely considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time. He lasted until 2005, but never lived up to the hype he had coming out of college. He now does missionary work in the Dominican Republic.

The Redskins had the 2nd and 3rd picks. They drafted Penn State LB LaVar Arrington second overall.

Arrington retired in 2007. Since retirement, he has worked as an analyst on the NFL Network and founded his own football training-equipment company, Xtreme Procision. In 2018, he was was hired to coach a California high school football team.

The Redskins selected Alabama OT Chris Samuels with the third overall.

Samuels enjoyed a successful career, garnering all-pro honors in 2001 and making six total Pro Bowls. He retired in 2010, and is now a high school football coach.

The Bengals selected Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick with the fourth overall pick.

Warrick lasted six seasons in the NFL, and then bounced around indoor football leagues and the CFL. As of 2017, Warrick was coaching high school football.

The Ravens selected running back Jamal Lewis out of Tennessee with the fifth.

Lewis was highly successful early on, rushing for 2,066 yards in 2003, the third-most in NFL history. According to ESPN, Lewis ran into some financial trouble after retiring. He now appears to do work with trade shows and work with football clinics.

The Eagles took FSU defensive lineman Corey Simon with the sixth pick.

Simon retired in 2007 after eight seasons and a Pro Bowl selection in 2004. He now helps coach a high school football team and works with Pop Warner football.

The Cardinals drafted UVA running back Thomas Jones with the seventh pick.

Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL. He is now an actor.

The Steelers drafted Michigan State wide-out Plaxico Burress with eighth overall pick.

Burress played 11 seasons in the NFL, winning a championship with the New york Giants. He may be best known for the 2008 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a New York City club. He has since worked in reality TV, and worked as a sports analyst and with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears took New Mexico safety/linebacker Brian Urlacher with the ninth pick.

Urlacher spent all 13 years of his career in Chicago. He retired in 2012 as one of the best defenders in Bears history. Afterward, Urlacher had a brief stint as an analyst for Fox Sports 1.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Travis Taylor out of the University of Florida with the 10th pick.

Taylor played until 2008. In 2010, he spent a year as an assistant coach at Rowan University, and the following year returned to the University of Florida to finish his degree and begin a career as a coach.

The Giants drafted Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne with the 11th pick.

Dayne played seven years in the NFL. He now lives in Wisconsin and works with a number of businesses and charities. It appears he got his bachelor's degree in 2018.

The Jets took defensive end Shaun Ellis out of Tennessee with the 12th pick.

Ellis played 11 years with the Jets and retired in 2012. In 2015, the team honored him during a game.

The Jets used the No. 13 pick on defensive end John Abraham from of South Carolina.

Abraham played for 15 seasons. In July 2015 was arrested on battery charges. In 2018, he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

The Packers drafted Miami tight end Bubba Franks with the 14th pick.

Franks played nine seasons. In 2010, he was elected into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.

The Broncos selected Cal cornerback Deltha O'Neal with the 15th overall pick.

O'Neal played in Denver and Cincinnati for the bulk of his career, before a final season in New England in 2008. He has kept a low profile in retirement.

Michigan State linebacker Julian Peterson was drafted 16th by the 49ers.

Peterson played 11 seasons and made five Pro Bowls. Since retiring, he has written a children's book and helped produce films with Chris Webber's film company

The Raiders used the 17th overall pick on Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

Janikowski is ageless. At 40, Janikowski is still in the NFL. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

The Jets selected Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington with the 18th pick.

Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL. Today he works with the NFL as a community director and in player engagement and runs the 1st and 10 Foundation.

The Seahawks drafted Alabama running back Shaun Alexander at 19.

Alexander played nine seasons, making three Pro Bowls. He now lives in a farm on Virginia with his family and does various things, including hosting a podcast on religion

The Detroit Lions drafted Stockar McDougle an offensive tackle from Oklahoma, with the 20th pick.

He retired after the 2007 season and helps run the McDougle Family Foundation with older brother Jerome McDougle, also a former NFL player.

The Chiefs drafted Jackson State WR Sylvester Morris with the 21st pick.

Knee injuries cut Morris's career short. The wide out lasted just one season in the NFL In retirement, Morris has worked in real estate and played golf with fellow former Chief Dante Hall.

The Seahawks took Wisconsin OT Chris McIntosh with the 22nd pick.

McIntosh has enjoyed a more successful career off the field than on. He lasted just 24 games in the NFL, but is now the deputy athletic director at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Panthers took cornerback Rashard Anderson with the 23rd pick.

Anderson lasted just one year in the NFL. He was suspended in 2002 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, and never returned. In 2015, he was inducted into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame in Mississippi.

The 49ers drafted Ohio State cornerback Ahmed Plummer with the 24th overall pick.

Plummer played six seasons for the Niners. He is now a motivational speaker, making speeches to high schools around the country.

The Vikings drafted defensive tackle Chris Hovan out of Boston College with the 25th pick.

Hovan played 10 seasons in the NFL. He has coached in the Arena Football League and now coaches at a high school in Florida.

The Bills drafted ASU defensive end Erik Flowers at No. 26 overall.

Flowers lasted five seasons and played on five different teams. His son Dimitri Flowers is a fullback currently with the New York Jets.

Anthony Becht, a tight end from West Virginia, went 27th overall to the Jets.

Becht retired in 2011. He's now a college football analyst for ESPN and hosts a radio show in Tampa Bay.

The Colts drafted BYU linebacker Rob Morris at No. 28.

Morris won a ring with the Colts in 2006. He retired in 2007 and now works for the cosmetics company Younique Products.

The Jaguars used the 29th pick on USC wide receiver R. Jay Soward.

Soward only played on year in the NFL. Between 2004 and 2006, he played on the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, and in 2011 in the Indoor Football League for the Wenatchee Valley Venom.

The Titans drafted Syracuse linebacker Keith Bulluck with the 30th pick.

Bulluck retired with the Titans after a storied 12-year career that included three All-Pro selections. Bulluck worked in radio and is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, according to his website. In 2016, he was charged with a DUI

The Rams picked Arizona running back Trung Canidate with 31st and final pick of the first round.

Canidate lasted just four seasons in the NFL, three with St. Louis. As of 2013, Canidate was a personal trainer in Arizona.

