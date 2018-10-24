news

Bill Belichick has outlasted his peers.

Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000 and hasn't looked back since, leading them to five Super Bowl wins and a 212-73 record through an impressive 18 seasons with the franchise.

But what about the other coaches around the league in 2000? Some were successful coaches who found jobs outside of football, while others seemed to fade into the background of the league.

Check out where the other NFL coaches from the 2000 season are today.

Bill Belichick joined the New England Patriots in 2000 after three years with the Jets. They finished the season 5-11.

Of course, Belichick went on to become a huge part of the Patriots dynasty. In his first five years with the franchise, he brought the franchise its first three Super Bowl championships. He's been dominant ever since.

Vince Tobin was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but was fired and replaced by Dave McGinnis. They finished the season 3-13.

Tobin was last a special assistant for the Packers in 2004. McGinnis was an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, but replaced Frank Wycheck as the color analyst on Titans radio broadcasts the following year.

Dan Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. They finished the season 4-12.

Reeves retired from football in 2003, and then spent some time broadcasting. He appears to still be retired, but he expressed interest in returning to coaching in 2009 and 2010.

Brian Billick was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They finished the season 12-4.

Today, Billick is an analyst on NFL Network and NFL.com.

Wade Phillips was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. They finished the season 8-8.

After helping the Broncos win the Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator, Phillips joined the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator in 2017.

George Seifert was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. They finished the season 7-9.

Today, Seifert is retired and says he enjoys hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

Source: Charlotte Observer

Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. They finished the season 5-11.

Jauron was last a defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2012. He is now retired.

Bruce Coslet was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, but was fired and replaced by Dick LeBeau. They finished the season 4-12.

Coslet last coached in 2002. LeBeau was a defensive coordinator with the Titans for two years before retiring in 2018.

Chris Palmer was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. They finished the season 3-13.

Palmer was a senior offensive assistant for the Bills in 2016, but was let go with Rex Ryan's staff after the season.

Dave Campo was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They finished the season 5-11.

Campo works closely with defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast as a consultant at USC.

Mike Shanahan was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. They finished the season 11-5.

Shanahan was fired as head coach of the Redskins in 2013. He's since been tied to openings around the NFL, but has not taken any.

Bobby Ross was the head coach of the Detroit Lions, but resigned and was replaced by Gary Moeller. They finished the season 9-7.

Ross coached Army until 2006 and is now retired. Moeller was last a linebackers coach with the Bears in 2002.

Mike Sherman was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. They finished the season 9-7.

Sherman was an offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2013. He was hired as head coach of the Montreal Alouettes — Johnny Manziel's CFL team — in 2017.

Jim Mora was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. They finished the season 10-6.

Mora has since become a broadcaster, predominantly covering the Saints.

Tom Coughlin was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They finished the season 7-9.

After a year off following his resignation as Giants head coach, Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as executive vice president of football operations.

Gunther Cunningham was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished the season 7-9.

Cunningham was hired as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator in 2009 but left in 2017 to become the director of football oversight at Pro Football Focus, an analytics-based website.

Dave Wannstedt was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They finished the season 11-5.

Wannstedt was last a special teams coach for the Buccaneers in 2013. He has since worked as a football analyst for several outlets.

Dennis Green was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They finished the season 11-5.

Green died at age 67 in 2016.

Jim Haslett was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. They finished the season 10-6.

Haslett he was hired as linebackers coach for the Bengals in 2016.

Jim Fassel was the head coach of the New York Giants. They finished the season 12-4.

Hassel last coached in the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.

Al Groh was the head coach of the New York Jets. They finished the season 9-7.

Groh was defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech until 2012 and now works as an analyst on ESPN.

Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. They finished the season 12-4.

Gruden returned to the helm of the silver and black in 2018 after a 10-year hiatus from coaching.

Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. They finished the season 11-5.

Reid began his stint as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

Bill Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the season 9-7.

Cowher became an analyst on CBS in 2007.

Mike Riley was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers. They finished the season 1-15.

Riley bounced around various NCAA football programs before landing with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2018.

Steve Mariucci was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. They finished the season 6-10.

Since his last coaching stint with the Detroit Lions, Mariucci has been an analyst on NFL Network.

Mike Holmgren was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They finished the season 6-10.

Holmgren was fired as president of the Browns in 2012.

Mike Martz was the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams. They finished the season 10-6.

Martz held positions with various NFL franchises in the years after coaching the Rams, but ultimately moved on to the Alliance of American Football to coach the San Diego Fleet.

Tony Dungy was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished the season 10-6.

Dungy has been an NFL analyst on NBC since his retirement in 2009.

Jeff Fisher was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. They finished the season 13-3.

Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2016 season.

Norv Turner was the head coach of the Washington Redskins, but was fired and replaced by Terry Robiskie.

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, but resigned during the 2016 season and has since taken the same roll with the Carolina Panthers. Robiskie was hired as the wide receivers' coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Now, check out moments that have defined the Super Bowl...