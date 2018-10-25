news
After the 2016 NBA season, Tim Duncan decided to retire from the NBA after 19 years.
At 40 years old, Duncan was the last player remaining from the 1997 draft class, and easily the best, as he'll go down as one of the best big men to play the game.
But what happened to the rest of the 1997 class?
It was a solid draft that produced several All-Stars, a few renowned role players, and, of course, a few busts.
Check out where they are today.
The Spurs took Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick, setting up a 19-year run of dominance.
play
The Spurs took Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick, setting up a 19-year run of dominance. (Craig Jones/Getty)
Duncan retired after 19 years and five championships with the Spurs, going down as one of the best players in NBA history.
play
Duncan retired after 19 years and five championships with the Spurs, going down as one of the best players in NBA history. (Patrick Smith/Getty)
The 76ers took Keith Van Horn with the second overall pick.
play
The 76ers took Keith Van Horn with the second overall pick. (Daniel Hulshizer/AP)
After a nine-year career in which he made $88 million, Van Horn founded one of the top girls' basketball programs in the country, which he now coaches.
play
After a nine-year career in which he made $88 million, Van Horn founded one of the top girls' basketball programs in the country, which he now coaches. (Steve C. Wilson/AP)
Sources: Basketball-Reference, Denver Post
The Celtics took Chauncey Billups with the third pick.
play
The Celtics took Chauncey Billups with the third pick. (Scott Audette/AP)
Billups was a five-time All-Star during his 17-year career. Today, Billups works as an analyst on ESPN. He also plays for the Killer 3s in the BIG3 league.
play
Billups was a five-time All-Star during his 17-year career. Today, Billups works as an analyst on ESPN. He also plays for the Killer 3s in the BIG3 league. (David Zalubowski/AP)
The Vancouver Grizzlies took Antonio Daniels with the fourth pick.
play
The Vancouver Grizzlies took Antonio Daniels with the fourth pick. (Brian Bahr/Getty)
Daniels retired in 2011, and is now a Fox Sports Oklahoma studio analyst and a host of a Sirius XM basketball radio show
play
Daniels retired in 2011, and is now a Fox Sports Oklahoma studio analyst and a host of a Sirius XM basketball radio show (Via YouTube)
The Nuggets took Tony Battie with the fifth pick.
play
The Nuggets took Tony Battie with the fifth pick. (Craig Jones/Getty)
After 14 years in the NBA, Battie retired and, as of 2014, was an analyst for the Orlando Magic.
play
After 14 years in the NBA, Battie retired and, as of 2014, was an analyst for the Orlando Magic. (Via YouTube)
The Celtics also had the sixth pick and selected Ron Mercer.
play
The Celtics also had the sixth pick and selected Ron Mercer. (Andy Lyons/Getty)
Mercer played for eight teams in eight years. It's unclear what he currently does, though according to his Twitter, it seems he runs a basketball camp in Kentucky.
play
Mercer played for eight teams in eight years. It's unclear what he currently does, though according to his Twitter, it seems he runs a basketball camp in Kentucky. (Jim McIsaac/Getty)
Source: @rmercer33
The Nets took Tim Thomas with the seventh pick.
play
The Nets took Tim Thomas with the seventh pick. (Doug Pensinger/Getty)
Thomas retired during the 2010 season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and now works with AAU basketball programs and coaches a high-school basketball team in California.
play
Thomas retired during the 2010 season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and now works with AAU basketball programs and coaches a high-school basketball team in California. (Via YouTube)
Source: " target="_blank"Inside the Berger Shop" podcast
The Warriors took Adonal Foyle with the eighth pick.
play
The Warriors took Adonal Foyle with the eighth pick. (Vincent Laforet/Getty)
Foyle played 12 seasons and made over $63 million. He has written a book, "Winning the Money Game," and works with several charities.
play
Foyle played 12 seasons and made over $63 million. He has written a book, "Winning the Money Game," and works with several charities. (Via YouTube)
Sources: Basketball-Reference, AdonalFoyle.com
The Raptors took Tracy McGrady with the ninth pick.
play
The Raptors took Tracy McGrady with the ninth pick. (Doug Pensinger/Getty)
McGrady had a decorated career as a seven-time All-Star while leading the NBA in scoring twice. Today, he is an analyst on ESPN and NBA TV. He also took a role in the Orlando Magic front office in 2017.
play
McGrady had a decorated career as a seven-time All-Star while leading the NBA in scoring twice. Today, he is an analyst on ESPN and NBA TV. He also took a role in the Orlando Magic front office in 2017. (Bob Levey/Getty)
The Bucks took Danny Fortson with the 10th pick.
play
The Bucks took Danny Fortson with the 10th pick. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty)
Fortson played on five teams in 10 years. He was recently inducted into the University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame.
play
Fortson played on five teams in 10 years. He was recently inducted into the University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame. (Otto Greule Jr./Getty)
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer
The Kings took Tariq Abdul-Wahad with the 10th pick.
play
The Kings took Tariq Abdul-Wahad with the 10th pick. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Abdul-Wahad played six years in the NBA. He was hired as a varsity basketball coach in San Jose, California, in 2013.
play
Abdul-Wahad played six years in the NBA. He was hired as a varsity basketball coach in San Jose, California, in 2013. (Via YouTube)
Source: San Jose Mercury News
The Pacers took Austin Croshere with the 11th pick.
play
The Pacers took Austin Croshere with the 11th pick. (Ezra Shaw/Getty)
Croshere played 12 seasons in the NBA and is now an analyst for the Pacers.
play
Croshere played 12 seasons in the NBA and is now an analyst for the Pacers. (Via Fox Sports/YouTube)
The Cavaliers took Derek Anderson with the 13th pick.
play
The Cavaliers took Derek Anderson with the 13th pick. (Todd Warshaw/Getty)
After 11 years in the NBA, Anderson has now written three books and claims to be a philanthropist, screenwriter, and producer.
play
After 11 years in the NBA, Anderson has now written three books and claims to be a philanthropist, screenwriter, and producer. (cn2Kentucky/YouTube)
Source: Stamina One
The Clippers took Maurice Taylor with the 14th pick.
play
The Clippers took Maurice Taylor with the 14th pick. (Todd Warshaw/Getty)
After nine years in the NBA, Taylor now seems to be involved in private equity.
play
After nine years in the NBA, Taylor now seems to be involved in private equity. (Via Ultimate Hoops/YouTube)
Sources: LinkedIn, Corporation Wiki
The Mavericks took Kelvin Cato with the 15th pick.
play
The Mavericks took Kelvin Cato with the 15th pick. (John Gress/AP)
Cato retired in 2007 and as of 2013, owns an agricultural recycling center and a record label.
play
Cato retired in 2007 and as of 2013, owns an agricultural recycling center and a record label. (Ronald Martinez/Getty)
Source: Houston Chronicle
The Cavaliers took Brevin Knight with the 16th pick.
play
The Cavaliers took Brevin Knight with the 16th pick. (Todd Warshaw/Getty)
After 12 years in the NBA, Knight became a color commentator for Fox Sports Tennessee in 2010.
play
After 12 years in the NBA, Knight became a color commentator for Fox Sports Tennessee in 2010. (Via YouTube)
The Magic took Johnny Taylor with the 17th pick.
play
The Magic took Johnny Taylor with the 17th pick. (Doug Pensinger/Getty)
Taylor only played three seasons in the NBA. After several years playing overseas, he returned stateside and began running a basketball camp.
play
Taylor only played three seasons in the NBA. After several years playing overseas, he returned stateside and began running a basketball camp. (WTVC NewsChannel 9/YouTube)
Source: Johnny Taylor's Youth Basketball Camp
The Blazers took Chris Anstey with the 18th pick.
play
The Blazers took Chris Anstey with the 18th pick. (Stephen Dunn/Getty)
Anstey only played three years in the NBA, but had a successful career in Australia and was the coach of Melbourne United until the 2014-15 season.
play
Anstey only played three years in the NBA, but had a successful career in Australia and was the coach of Melbourne United until the 2014-15 season. (Quinn Rooney/Getty)
The Pistons took Scot Pollard with the 19th pick.
play
The Pistons took Scot Pollard with the 19th pick. (Otto Greule Jr./Getty)
Pollard played 11 seasons in the NBA, and was on the 32nd season of "Survivor" in 2016.
play
Pollard played 11 seasons in the NBA, and was on the 32nd season of "Survivor" in 2016. (Via Sacramento Kings/YouTube)
Source: Inside Survivor
The Timberwolves took Paul Grant with the 20th pick.
play
The Timberwolves took Paul Grant with the 20th pick. (Doug Mills/AP)
Grant only played 16 games in his two-year NBA career. He coached at MIT from 2007 to 2012.
play
Grant only played 16 games in his two-year NBA career. He coached at MIT from 2007 to 2012. (Via Wisconsin Badgers/YouTube)
Source: MIT Athletics
The Nets took Anthony Parker with the 21st pick.
play
The Nets took Anthony Parker with the 21st pick. (Otto Greule Jr./Getty)
Brother of WNBA superstar Candace Parker, the Naperville, Illinois native played nine years in the NBA before becoming a scout for the Orlando Magic in 2017.
play
Brother of WNBA superstar Candace Parker, the Naperville, Illinois native played nine years in the NBA before becoming a scout for the Orlando Magic in 2017. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
Source: Real GM
The Hawks took Ed Gray with the 22nd pick.
play
The Hawks took Ed Gray with the 22nd pick. (Otto Greule Jr./Getty)
Gray played two seasons in the NBA. He was eventually traded to the Rockets in 1999, but he never played.
play
Gray played two seasons in the NBA. He was eventually traded to the Rockets in 1999, but he never played. (Al Bello/Getty)
The Sonics took Bobby Jackson with the 23rd pick.
play
The Sonics took Bobby Jackson with the 23rd pick. (Brian Bahr/Getty)
Jackson played 12 years in the NBA. He was named an assistant player development coach for the Sacramento Kings heading into the 2018-19 season.
play
Jackson played 12 years in the NBA. He was named an assistant player development coach for the Sacramento Kings heading into the 2018-19 season. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
The Rockets took Rodrick Rhodes with the 24th pick.
play
The Rockets took Rodrick Rhodes with the 24th pick. (Craig Jones/Getty)
Rhodes played three years in the NBA. He coached Cordia High School to a Kentucky state championship in 2016 before leaving to coach at Northwest Nazarene University.
play
Rhodes played three years in the NBA. He coached Cordia High School to a Kentucky state championship in 2016 before leaving to coach at Northwest Nazarene University. (Via YouTube)
Source: Kentucky.com
The Knicks took John Thomas with the 25th pick.
play
The Knicks took John Thomas with the 25th pick. (Craig Jones/Getty)
Thomas played five years in the NBA, and became the National Manager of Training for Ultimate Hoops — an adult basketball league — in 2015.
play
Thomas played five years in the NBA, and became the National Manager of Training for Ultimate Hoops — an adult basketball league — in 2015. (Via John Thomas/Instagram)
Source: Ultimate Hoops
The Heat took Charles Smith with the 26th pick.
play
The Heat took Charles Smith with the 26th pick. (Stephen Dunn/Getty)
Smith played five years in the NBA. He last played in Italy in 2011.
play
Smith played five years in the NBA. He last played in Italy in 2011. (Via Euroleague Basketball/YouTube)
The Jazz took Jacque Vaughn with the 27th pick.
play
The Jazz took Jacque Vaughn with the 27th pick. (Brian Bahr/Getty)
Vaughn played 12 years in the NBA. After coaching the Magic and working with the Spurs, Vaughn was hired as an assistant coach with the Nets.
play
Vaughn played 12 years in the NBA. After coaching the Magic and working with the Spurs, Vaughn was hired as an assistant coach with the Nets. (Sam Greenwood/Getty)
The Bulls took Keith Booth with the 28th pick.
play
The Bulls took Keith Booth with the 28th pick. (Doug Pensinger/Getty)
Booth played two seasons in the NBA. He became an assistant coach for the men's basketball team at Loyola University Maryland in 2013.
play
Booth played two seasons in the NBA. He became an assistant coach for the men's basketball team at Loyola University Maryland in 2013. (Via Loyola Greyhounds/YouTube)
BONUS: The Suns took Stephen Jackson with the 42nd pick.
play
BONUS: The Suns took Stephen Jackson with the 42nd pick. (Andy Lyons/Getty)
Jackson played 14 years in the NBA, making over $65 million. He now does commentary on ESPN. He also plays for the BIG3 Killer 3's alongside Chauncey Billups.
play
Jackson played 14 years in the NBA, making over $65 million. He now does commentary on ESPN. He also plays for the BIG3 Killer 3's alongside Chauncey Billups. (Maddie Meyer/Getty)
Source: Spotrac
Now see what happened to the picks who didn't work out:
play
Now see what happened to the picks who didn't work out: (Paul Sancya/AP)