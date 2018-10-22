news

After NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers forced a Game 7 in the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Brewers 5-1 to clinch their spot in the World Series. Mookie Betts and the Red Sox readily defeated the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros in five games to win the American League.

A World Series between two of the MLB's most iconic franchises is now set.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park for Game 1 Tuesday night.



This year's MLB Championship Series games lived up to all the hype and then some.

The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros fell to the 108-win Boston Red Sox in a five-game series rife with controversy, while the Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top of the National League after NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers forced a Game 7.

But now that the Championship Series games are behind us, it's time to focus on the World Series, which begins Tuesday night.

The Dodgers will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox, who have only dropped two games throughout this year's playoff series. Chris Sale will get the start on the mound for Game 1 at Fenway Park, but he'll have to face Los Angeles' hitting juggernaut in Yasiel Puig, Manny Machado, and Cody Bellinger.

Here's the daily schedule for the World Series and where you can watch each game:

Tuesday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 24

World Series Game 2 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Friday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 3 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Saturday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 4 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Sunday, Oct. 28

*World Series Game 5 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:15 PM ET)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 6 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 31

*World Series Game 7 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

*If necessary