Now that the Championship Series are in the rearview mirror, two of the MLB's most iconic franchises will face off for the Commissioner's Trophy.
This year's MLB Championship Series games lived up to all the hype and then some.
The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros fell to the 108-win Boston Red Sox in a five-game series rife with controversy, while the Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top of the National League after NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers forced a Game 7.
But now that the Championship Series games are behind us, it's time to focus on the World Series, which begins Tuesday night.
The Dodgers will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox, who have only dropped two games throughout this year's playoff series. Chris Sale will get the start on the mound for Game 1 at Fenway Park, but he'll have to face Los Angeles' hitting juggernaut in Yasiel Puig, Manny Machado, and Cody Bellinger.
Here's the daily schedule for the World Series and where you can watch each game:
