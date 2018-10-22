Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports World Series 2018 schedule: times, dates, and everything else you need to know for the grand finale

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Now that the Championship Series are in the rearview mirror, two of the MLB's most iconic franchises will face off for the Commissioner's Trophy.

Image
  • MLB 2018 Postseason Bracket 10-10
    MLB 2018 Postseason Bracket 10-10  MLB  
  • World Series 2018
    World Series 2018  MLB  
Image
  • MLB 2018 Postseason Bracket 10-10  MLB  
  • World Series 2018  MLB  
MLB 2018 Postseason Bracket 10-10 play

MLB 2018 Postseason Bracket 10-10

(MLB)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • After NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers forced a Game 7 in the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Brewers 5-1 to clinch their spot in the World Series. Mookie Betts and the Red Sox readily defeated the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros in five games to win the American League.
  • A World Series between two of the MLB's most iconic franchises is now set.
  • The Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park for Game 1 Tuesday night.


This year's MLB Championship Series games lived up to all the hype and then some.

The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros fell to the 108-win Boston Red Sox in a five-game series rife with controversy, while the Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top of the National League after NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers forced a Game 7.

But now that the Championship Series games are behind us, it's time to focus on the World Series, which begins Tuesday night.

The Dodgers will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox, who have only dropped two games throughout this year's playoff series. Chris Sale will get the start on the mound for Game 1 at Fenway Park, but he'll have to face Los Angeles' hitting juggernaut in Yasiel Puig, Manny Machado, and Cody Bellinger.

Here's the daily schedule for the World Series and where you can watch each game:

Tuesday, Oct. 23

  • World Series Game 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 24

  • World Series Game 2 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Friday, Oct. 26

  • World Series Game 3 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Saturday, Oct. 27

  • World Series Game 4 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Sunday, Oct. 28

  • *World Series Game 5 — Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX (8:15 PM ET)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

  • *World Series Game 6 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 31

  • *World Series Game 7 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox, FOX (8:09 PM ET)

*If necessary

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi scored a goal, created another, but then fractured...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports We analysed who the better big-game player is, Cristiano...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Conor McGregor.
Sports Conor McGregor confirms he'll return to boxing, and wants to fight the guy who has been mercilessly trolling him for over 12 months
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shakes hands with Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri after a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge
Football Chelsea coach Ianni charged over Mourinho fracas
Unimpressed: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had to field unwanted questions about a return to Real Madrid
Football Mourinho bats off Real return to focus on stopping Ronaldo
Four defeats in five matches have left Julen Lopetegui's future in considerable doubt at Real Madrid
Football Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future
X
Advertisement