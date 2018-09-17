Pulse.com.gh logo
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal on unreal roundhouse kick that was so good even opposing fans were cheering


Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been anything but quiet since making his MLS debut earlier this year, and over the weekend he scored one of the most brilliant goals in the history of the league.

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on an unreal roundhouse king against Toronto FC for the 500th goal of his career.
  • After the match, Ibrahimovic said he was happy for Toronto, as they would "be remembered as my 500th victim."
  • Ibrahimovic is just the third active player with 500 career goals for club and country, joining the elite company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the most thrilling players to watch in American soccer since he joined the Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this year.

As he made clear by scoring two wondrous goals in his Galaxy debut, Ibrahimovic was not coming over to MLS just to play out the twilight of his professional years — he was still playing to dominate.

Over the weekend, Ibrahimovic scored what may be his most impressive goal yet, knocking in a goal against Toronto F.C. with a roundhouse kick. Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos popped a pass into the penalty box that Ibrahimovic found in the air, adjusted to, and then struck with what was essentially a backhand kick to sneak just inside the near post.

The goal — the 500th of Ibrahimovic's career for club and country — was so good that even the Toronto fans had to stand and applaud.

While the goal wasn't enough to get the Galaxy the win, it was still easily the highlight of the day, and Ibrahimovic was not about to give away the spotlight just because his team lost.

After the match, Ibrahimovic was his usual, boastful self, saying, "I am happy for Toronto because they will be remembered as my 500th victim."

Ibrahimovic is just the third active player to have 500 career goals, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

