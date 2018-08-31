11 Google leaders share their first summer jobs, from making scrunchies to ringing up orders at McDonald's

Google execs and leaders may have some seriously impressive resumes now, but even they started off with summer jobs like the rest of us. Keep reading to find out where some of Google's top leaders started off, from lifeguarding gigs to stints as servers at McDonald's.
Those business leaders aren't the only ones whose first jobs were less than glamorous. Google published the summer job sagas of 20 of their top leaders. Notably, several rang up orders at McDonald's, while other jobs were as unusual as playing in a string quartet or planting trees.
See what Google leaders were doing before they joined one of the world's most ubiquitous companies:
"We weren't very good, but people were looking to do weddings on the cheap. They excused our lack of musical quality because we were young and charming."
"Because of this job, I had a farm license to drive a $250,000 tractor before I had my state driver's license!"
"At 15, I started a business that sold hair scrunchie to a Costa Rican national supermarket chain. My team and I covered every job from cutting fabrics, to sewing and developing final packaging, to managing the finances."
"I planted more than 250,000 trees over several summers, plus, I was chased by black bears twice and was charged by a moose."
"Being in the sun and in a pool for eight hours a day came with occupational hazards. I had a perpetual sunburn and a perfume of chlorine and sunscreen that was impossible to shake."
"A temp agency sent me to work at various local jobs each summer, and once I was sent to the Palo Alto Sanitation Company. I filed papers and answered the phones — often it was someone upset that their garbage hadn't been picked up, and I'd radio the garbage trucks to return to the house."
A flyboy is someone who catches stacks of papers as they come off the presses.
"It was a deeply frenetic but oddly satisfying job, if you could keep up. Done at dawn, we'd head to a Rhode Island beach and sleep."
"I worked the register and drive-thru but couldn't work the grill, where you earned more, because only guys got those jobs."
"At age 14, I was paid $1.10 an hour to replenish coffee grounds in automatic coffee makers. The inside looked like an eight-cylinder airplane engine!"
"I learned that stats about down-fill ratios are less effective than talking about how a sleeping bag kept you worm while cross-country-skiing in Mt. Lassen. (Plus, I met some wild characters from a team when Palo Alto was transitioning from Joan Beez to Silicon Valley.)"
"I learned to respect every profession. Many jobs in this country are back-breaking with long, lonely days — I never take for granted that this kind of work is key to making the economy run."