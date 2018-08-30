13 brilliant quotes from Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time

news

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. "The Oracle of Omaha" has an estimated net worth of nearly $77 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.

From drinking Coke for breakfast to carrying around an old-school flip phone, Buffett has always done things his way.

On the occasion of his 88th birthday on August 30, we compiled a few of his best quotes to take you inside his head.

Always know who you're dealing with.

“You can’t make a good deal with a bad person.”

Pick the right crowd.

“It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”

Some things take time.

“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”

Act with integrity.

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”

If you want to be successful, make reading a habit.

“I just sit in my office and read all day”

Bad things aren't obvious when times are good.

“After all, you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out”

Keep it simple.

“It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results.”

Go against the crowd.

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Success is not defined by a price tag or number.

“I measure success by how many people love me.”

Be confident.

“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.”

Give to those less fortunate.

“If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”

Don't forget business basics.

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”

You don't have to be a genius to invest well.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.”

Kathleen Elkins and Anaele Pelisson contributed to this story.