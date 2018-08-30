Pulse.com.gh logo
13 brilliant quotes from Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time


From drinking Coke for breakfast to carrying around an old-school flip phone, Warren Buffett, "The Oracle of Omaha," has always done things his way.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett holds a Korean traditional crown, which is a present from employees of TaeguTec, during a meeting with employees in Daegu, about 300 km (189 miles) southeast of Seoul, October 25, 2007. play

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett holds a Korean traditional crown, which is a present from employees of TaeguTec, during a meeting with employees in Daegu, about 300 km (189 miles) southeast of Seoul, October 25, 2007.

(REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak)

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. "The Oracle of Omaha" has an estimated net worth of nearly $77 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.

From drinking Coke for breakfast to carrying around an old-school flip phone, Buffett has always done things his way.

On the occasion of his 88th birthday on August 30, we compiled a few of his best quotes to take you inside his head.

Always know who you're dealing with.

(Steven Branscombe/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“You can’t make a good deal with a bad person.”



Pick the right crowd.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”



Some things take time.

(Paul Morigi/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”



Act with integrity.

(Michael Buckner/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”



If you want to be successful, make reading a habit.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“I just sit in my office and read all day”



Bad things aren't obvious when times are good.

(Jason Miller/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“After all, you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out”



Keep it simple.

(Alex Wong/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results.”



Go against the crowd.

(Paul Morigi/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”



Success is not defined by a price tag or number.

(Paul Morigi/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“I measure success by how many people love me.”



Be confident.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.”



Give to those less fortunate.

(Eric Francis/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”



Don't forget business basics.

(Mario Tama/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”



You don't have to be a genius to invest well.

(Donald Bowers/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.”

Kathleen Elkins and Anaele Pelisson contributed to this story.



