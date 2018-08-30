13 brilliant quotes from Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time

From drinking Coke for breakfast to carrying around an old-school flip phone, Warren Buffett, "The Oracle of Omaha," has always done things his way.
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. "The Oracle of Omaha" has an estimated net worth of nearly $77 billion, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.
On the occasion of his 88th birthday on August 30, we compiled a few of his best quotes to take you inside his head.
“You can’t make a good deal with a bad person.”
“It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”
“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.”
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”
“I just sit in my office and read all day”
“After all, you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out”
“It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results.”
“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
“I measure success by how many people love me.”
“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don’t think I ever doubted it for a minute.”
“If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”
“Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”
“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.”
Kathleen Elkins and Anaele Pelisson contributed to this story.