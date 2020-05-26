South African (5), Nigeria (6), Kenya (1), and Ethiopia (1) are the leading countries of origin for African brands. Non-African brands accounted for 87% of the top 100 brands in Africa.

The rankings pointed out that Europe retained the continental lead with 42/100(+5% increase), North America with All-USA brands of 29/100 (+3.5%), and Asia with 16/100 (-6%).

The Brand Africa 100 was established 10 years ago to coincide with the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The survey and rankings is now seen as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric of brands in Africa.

It is a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The respondents of this survey are 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.

The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

Below are the 15 most admired brands in Africa

1. Nike

Industry Group: Sports and Fitness

Country: USA

2. Adidas

Industry Group: Sport and Fitness

Country: Germany

3. Samsung

Industry Group: Electronics/Computers

Country: South Korea

4. Coca Cola

Industry Group: Non-alcoholic beverages

Country: USA

5. Tecno

Industry Group: Electronics/Computers

Country: China

6. Apple

Industry Group: Electronics/Computers

Country: USA

7. MTN

Industry Group: Telecom provider

Country: South Africa

8. Puma

Industry Group: Sport and Fitness

Country: Germany

9. Gucci

Industry Group: Luxury

Country: Italy

10. Airtel

Industry Group: Telecom provider

Country: India

11. Toyota

Industry Group: Auto Manufacturers

Country: Japan

12. LG

Industry Group: Electronics/Computers

Country: South Korea

13. Vodafone/com/Safaricom/Mpesa

Industry Group: Telecom provider

Country: UK

14. Nestle

Industry Group: Consumer, Non-Cyclical

Country: Switzerland

15. Dangote

Industry Group: Consumer, Non-Cyclical

Country: Nigeria