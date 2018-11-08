news

We compiled 15 great tips for packing your suitcase for anyone going on a trip.

They include space-saving measures and the best way to keep your packed clothing fresh and wrinkle-free.

Just because you're an inexperienced traveler doesn't mean you have to pack like one.

If you want to pack a suitcase like a pro, we've got you covered, from essential space-saving measures to the best way to keep your clothing fresh and wrinkle-free. Good traveling starts with smart packing, and our tips can help save you some stress as you get ready for a big trip.

Check out the graphic below for 15 suitcase-packing tips from experienced travelers.