15 tips for packing your suitcase that will help you save space, avoid wrinkles, and keep your clothes fresh

  Published: , Refreshed:

Just because you're an inexperienced traveler doesn't mean you have to pack your suitcase like one.

(Shutterstock)

  • We compiled 15 great tips for packing your suitcase for anyone going on a trip.
  • They include space-saving measures and the best way to keep your packed clothing fresh and wrinkle-free.

If you want to pack a suitcase like a pro, we've got you covered, from essential space-saving measures to the best way to keep your clothing fresh and wrinkle-free. Good traveling starts with smart packing, and our tips can help save you some stress as you get ready for a big trip.

Check out the graphic below for 15 suitcase-packing tips from experienced travelers.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

