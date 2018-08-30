Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

16 things successful people do over long weekends


Strategy 16 things successful people do over long weekends

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Labor Day is almost here, which means many Americans will be getting some time off of work. Here are some expert tips on how to make the most of your three-day weekend.

Don't squander your long weekend. play

Don't squander your long weekend.

(GuilhermeMesquita/Shutterstock)

  • In honor of Labor Day, some people in the US are enjoying a long weekend.
  • Business Insider reached out to some experts on how to set yourself up for success when you have an extra day off.
  • Their suggestions focused on prioritizing tasks, setting technology guidelines, and spending time with loved ones.


Labor Day is here, and that could mean you have an extra day off to add to your normal weekend.

But how should you spend your long weekend?

If you're not sure how to make the most of the next few days, we've got some ideas.

Here are 16 things successful people do before and over long weekends:

They plan ahead

They plan ahead play

They plan ahead

(Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com)

Many successful people plan out their activities for the holiday weekend well in advance so that they are not drawn into the temptation of working, said Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of "The Humor Advantage." They make reservations, book tee times, or schedule activities with their kids.

"They're strategic enough to have an action plan for the three-day weekend, but flexible enough to tackle any urgent work issues that may arise," said Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of "Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job."



They prepare at work

They prepare at work play

They prepare at work

(Patrick Lux/Getty Images)

"Most of what they do happens before they leave for a long weekend so that they are psychologically free to relax and enjoy it," Kerr said.

This includes saying proper goodbyes to colleagues, cleaning up their office, finishing any pressing tasks, and creating a clear plan of action for when they return to the office so they can hit the ground running.



They set technology guidelines

They set technology guidelines play

They set technology guidelines

(Aya/Flickr)

Successful people set email and phone rules for themselves and the people they work with, so that people understand when, if at all, they will be available to respond or pick up.

"This can communicate to employees how critical it is for everyone to take a complete break, and that any and all work can wait," Kerr said. "Although employees may assume this, they often need to hear it from their leader to be able to completely relax over a long weekend."



They do a little bit of nothing

They do a little bit of nothing play

They do a little bit of nothing

(Paul Wishart / Shutterstock)

"With the breakneck pace of business all week long, many successful people do plan — but sometimes those plans include a little bit of nothing," Taylor said. "The workweek is about deadlines and meetings, so successful people enjoy having a block of time, or a day, to be uncommitted and unscheduled."



They spend time with family and friends

They spend time with family and friends play

They spend time with family and friends

(Flickr/Simon_sees)

During the week, it's hard to give focused attention to those you care about.

"A three-day weekend lets you schedule this critical quality time," Taylor said.



They exercise

They exercise play

They exercise

(Shutterstock/Jacob Lund)

Successful people understand how important exercise is to their physical and mental health — so they don't get lazy and skip their workouts over holiday weekends.



They volunteer

They volunteer play

They volunteer

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Many successful people find giving their time to worthy charitable groups or causes to be extremely rewarding.



They get outdoors and enjoy nature

They get outdoors and enjoy nature play

They get outdoors and enjoy nature

(Val Wroblewski/Flickr)

A long weekend is the perfect time to get outside and breathe fresh air, especially after being relatively sequestered inside all week, Taylor explained.

It doesn't matter if it's January or July — take advantage of the great outdoors.



They plan 'staycations' or quick weekend getaways

They plan 'staycations' or quick weekend getaways play

They plan 'staycations' or quick weekend getaways

(Flickr/Adam Bautz)

"Some successful people plan a mini vacation in their own backyard," Kerr said. "Staycations hold the appeal of still allowing for a complete mental break but without the added stress or planning involved in a trip somewhere away, wherein people run the risk of returning to work more exhausted than when they left."

Another good option: Taking a short trip to a destination that's only an hour or two away. This is a great way to visit a new place, but doesn't require too much travel or planning.



They engage in an activity that supports their passion

They engage in an activity that supports their passion play

They engage in an activity that supports their passion

(Spirit-Fire/Flickr)

"This is a great time to unwind with your favorite pastime or hobby, whether it's shopping, golfing, socializing, reading, painting, or something else," Taylor said. Do the things that make you happy; the things you don't always have time for during the week or over a regular two-day weekend.



They don't think about work

They don't think about work play

They don't think about work

(SSaplaima / Shutterstock)

This is a big challenge for a lot of us — but the most successful people don't stress about that upcoming presentation, or that missed deadline from the previous week. Instead, they focus on enjoying whatever it is they're doing now.



They recharge

They recharge play

They recharge

(Flickr / Orin Zebest)

We all need to rest and recharge our batteries from time to time. Successful people use three-day weekends to do this.

They do make plans and stay active — but they also make sure to catch up on sleep and schedule some free time at the end of the weekend to unwind.



They sometimes switch days off

They sometimes switch days off play

They sometimes switch days off

(Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Some successful people will take a different day off instead, and go in to work on the vacation day when they have the office to themselves and can get more work done without being distracted, Kerr explained.

"If you have the luxury of being able to do this it can be a double win — participating in personal activities when it's quieter and getting more work accomplished at the same time."



They think ahead

They think ahead play

They think ahead

(Flickr/Mikko Koponen)

On the last night of long weekends, many successful people think about the short week ahead and about key goals they need to accomplish, Taylor said. And they do this without stressing themselves out.



They protect their time

They protect their time play

They protect their time

(Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

Successful people know that their time is precious. That goes double for any time you have to yourself.

So don't stumble into time-sucking pitfalls over your three day weekend.

Learn how to say no to plans that don't interest you. Kick procrastinating to the curb. It might be the weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't try out some time management strategies.

Life's too short to waste your time off.



They enjoy themselves

They enjoy themselves play

They enjoy themselves

(Flickr / Jeroen Werkman)

A miserable long weekend will probably spill over into the rest of your week. Try to focus on yourself a bit, at least for a portion of the three days you've got off. Do something that gives you fulfillment or pleasure.

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to a previous version of this article.



Top Articles

1 Strategy 21 billionaires who grew up poorbullet
2 Strategy 19 tricks for reading people's body languagebullet
3 Strategy The CEO of a $700 million company uses a simple sentence to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett holds a Korean traditional crown, which is a present from employees of TaeguTec, during a meeting with employees in Daegu, about 300 km (189 miles) southeast of Seoul, October 25, 2007.
Strategy 13 brilliant quotes from Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time
The author and her husband at a work event.
Strategy 10 mistakes I made in the first 5 years of my career that I'll never make again
Dunkin' Donuts' remodeled stores have iced drinks on tap.
Strategy We visited Dunkin' Donuts' 'store of the future' in NYC — here's what it was like
"You can only plan out so much of your day," Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO Ben Midgley (pictured) told Business Insider.
Strategy A day in the life of the Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO, who wakes up by 5 a.m. to work out, never skips cardio, and eats the same thing for lunch every day