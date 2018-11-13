news

Amazon announced it's splitting its second headquarters between Long Island City, a neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.

The megacompany said it will bring more than 25,000 high-paying jobs to each city.

Business Insider looked at some of the high-paying roles at Amazon's current Seattle headquarters to get a sense of what jobs could come to its second headquarters.

Amazon has at last announced its HQ2 picks: Long Island City, a neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon HQ2 will likely fundamentally change those two cities. Critics have predicted traffic snarls, rising rent prices, and gentrification, while proponents are expecting a surge of jobs and economic opportunities.

Indeed, Amazon said the HQ2s will bring 25,000 jobs to each city.

To figure out what those jobs are, we took a closer look at Amazon's first headquarters in Seattle, since it stands to reason that many jobs commonly found at Amazon's current headquarters would be in demand once a second headquarters is established.

Business Insider sifted through the 16,300 Seattle-based occupations and salaries Amazon employees shared on Glassdoor to find jobs that earn more than $90,000 a year and received the most reviews from Seattle-based Amazon employees. We also included the job descriptions for each role, as described in recent Amazon job postings.

Based on that analysis, here's a look at some of the most lucrative jobs Amazon HQ2 might bring to its future home city:

Data engineer

Data engineers construct and maintain data pipelines and systems.

Average annual salary, according to 68 Glassdoor reviews: $101,057

Operations manager

Operations managers oversee teams that handle inventory management, purchases, and work flow.

Median annual salary, according to 41 Glassdoor reviews: $106,000

Business intelligence engineer

Business intelligence engineers work with data to ensure more efficiency and better market understanding.

Average annual salary, according to 40 Glassdoor reviews: $108,109

Quality assurance engineer

Quality assurance engineers oversee the development of software, and test individual products to ensure there are no errors.

Average annual salary, according to 81 Glassdoor reviews: $101,345

Senior vendor manager

Senior vendor managers manage relationships and contracts with vendors.

Average annual salary, according to 73 Glassdoor reviews: $119,525

Research scientist

Research scientists analyze data from scientific experiments and trials.

Average annual salary, according to 61 Glassdoor reviews: $114,092

Software engineer

Software engineers build and develop computer systems and software.

Average annual salary, according to 189 Glassdoor reviews: $108,785

Senior marketing manager

Senior marketing managers oversee marketing strategies and campaigns for teams and projects.

Median annual salary, according to 65 Glassdoor reviews: $125,000

Senior user experience designer

Senior user experience designers develop and enhance products to improve user experience and satisfaction.

Average annual salary, according to 49 Glassdoor reviews: $125,000

Senior product manager

Senior product managers help set the strategy, plan product expansion, and drive the execution of a part of Amazon's business.

Average annual salary, according to 409 Glassdoor reviews: $128,905

Software development manager

Software development managers have strong technical, project management, and leadership skills. They lead a team of software engineers to develop products.

Average annual salary, according to 209 Glassdoor reviews: $140,000

Senior financial analyst

Senior financial analysts are experts in collecting, analyzing, and managing quantitative data, and creating reports to reduce business costs.



Average annual salary, according to 181 Glassdoor reviews: $113,500

Technical program manager

Technical program managers coordinate and manage technical projects and program development.



Average annual salary, according to 171 Glassdoor reviews: $119,624

Finance manager

Finance managers are responsible for business partnering, decision support, financial modeling, controllership, and cost optimization.



Average annual salary, according to 61 Glassdoor reviews: $126,348

Database administrator

Database administrators own the design, implementation, operation, and support of large-scale databases to ensure they're available at any time.

Average annual salary, according to 27 Glassdoor reviews: $118,593

Economist

Economists at Amazon have a deep knowledge of quantitative modeling, as well as the communication skills necessary to explain complex technical approaches.

Average annual salary, according to 16 Glassdoor reviews: $124,400

Recruiting manager

Recruiting managers source and build diverse candidate pools and build an efficient recruitment team.

Average annual salary, according to 25 Glassdoor reviews: $115,400