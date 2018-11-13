Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy 17 high-paying jobs Amazon's HQ2 could bring to Long Island City and Arlington

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon has promised that HQ2 will bring more than 50,000 high-paying jobs across New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

These Amazon jobs all have salaries of more than $90,000. play

These Amazon jobs all have salaries of more than $90,000.

(tanleimages/Shutterstock)

  • Amazon announced it's splitting its second headquarters between Long Island City, a neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.
  • The megacompany said it will bring more than 25,000 high-paying jobs to each city.
  • Business Insider looked at some of the high-paying roles at Amazon's current Seattle headquarters to get a sense of what jobs could come to its second headquarters.

Amazon has at last announced its HQ2 picks: Long Island City, a neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.

Amazon HQ2 will likely fundamentally change those two cities. Critics have predicted traffic snarls, rising rent prices, and gentrification, while proponents are expecting a surge of jobs and economic opportunities.

Indeed, Amazon said the HQ2s will bring 25,000 jobs to each city.

To figure out what those jobs are, we took a closer look at Amazon's first headquarters in Seattle, since it stands to reason that many jobs commonly found at Amazon's current headquarters would be in demand once a second headquarters is established.

Business Insider sifted through the 16,300 Seattle-based occupations and salaries Amazon employees shared on Glassdoor to find jobs that earn more than $90,000 a year and received the most reviews from Seattle-based Amazon employees. We also included the job descriptions for each role, as described in recent Amazon job postings.

Based on that analysis, here's a look at some of the most lucrative jobs Amazon HQ2 might bring to its future home city:

Data engineer

Data engineer play

Data engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Data engineers construct and maintain data pipelines and systems.

Average annual salary, according to 68 Glassdoor reviews: $101,057



Operations manager

Operations manager play

Operations manager

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Operations managers oversee teams that handle inventory management, purchases, and work flow.

Median annual salary, according to 41 Glassdoor reviews: $106,000



Business intelligence engineer

Business intelligence engineer play

Business intelligence engineer

(Dean Drobo/Shutterstock)

Business intelligence engineers work with data to ensure more efficiency and better market understanding.

Average annual salary, according to 40 Glassdoor reviews: $108,109



Quality assurance engineer

Quality assurance engineer play

Quality assurance engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Quality assurance engineers oversee the development of software, and test individual products to ensure there are no errors.

Average annual salary, according to 81 Glassdoor reviews: $101,345



Senior vendor manager

Senior vendor manager play

Senior vendor manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Senior vendor managers manage relationships and contracts with vendors.

Average annual salary, according to 73 Glassdoor reviews: $119,525



Research scientist

Research scientist play

Research scientist

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Research scientists analyze data from scientific experiments and trials.

Average annual salary, according to 61 Glassdoor reviews: $114,092



Software engineer

Software engineer play

Software engineer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Software engineers build and develop computer systems and software.

Average annual salary, according to 189 Glassdoor reviews: $108,785



Senior marketing manager

Senior marketing manager play

Senior marketing manager

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Senior marketing managers oversee marketing strategies and campaigns for teams and projects.

Median annual salary, according to 65 Glassdoor reviews: $125,000



Senior user experience designer

Senior user experience designer play

Senior user experience designer

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Senior user experience designers develop and enhance products to improve user experience and satisfaction.

Average annual salary, according to 49 Glassdoor reviews: $125,000



Senior product manager

Senior product manager play

Senior product manager

(Daxiao Productions/Shutterstock)

Senior product managers help set the strategy, plan product expansion, and drive the execution of a part of Amazon's business.

Average annual salary, according to 409 Glassdoor reviews: $128,905



Software development manager

Software development manager play

Software development manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Software development managers have strong technical, project management, and leadership skills. They lead a team of software engineers to develop products.

Average annual salary, according to 209 Glassdoor reviews: $140,000



Senior financial analyst

Senior financial analyst play

Senior financial analyst

(Ivan Gushchin/Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Senior financial analysts are experts in collecting, analyzing, and managing quantitative data, and creating reports to reduce business costs.

Average annual salary, according to 181 Glassdoor reviews: $113,500



Technical program manager

Technical program manager play

Technical program manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Technical program managers coordinate and manage technical projects and program development.

Average annual salary, according to 171 Glassdoor reviews: $119,624



Finance manager

Finance manager play

Finance manager

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Finance managers are responsible for business partnering, decision support, financial modeling, controllership, and cost optimization.

Average annual salary, according to 61 Glassdoor reviews: $126,348



Database administrator

Database administrator play

Database administrator

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Database administrators own the design, implementation, operation, and support of large-scale databases to ensure they're available at any time.

Average annual salary, according to 27 Glassdoor reviews: $118,593



Economist

Economist play

Economist

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Economists at Amazon have a deep knowledge of quantitative modeling, as well as the communication skills necessary to explain complex technical approaches.

Average annual salary, according to 16 Glassdoor reviews: $124,400



Recruiting manager

Recruiting manager play

Recruiting manager

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Recruiting managers source and build diverse candidate pools and build an efficient recruitment team.

Average annual salary, according to 25 Glassdoor reviews: $115,400



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sweetgreen 16
Strategy Sweetgreen is now valued at more than $1 billion
Amazon Nashville map
Strategy Nashville didn't land a HQ2 location — here's how it still came out a winner in Amazon's competition (AMZN)
resume job fair
Strategy 482 hiring managers looked at nearly 20,000 résumés and found the classic advice to limit your résumé to one page might be wrong after all
Trucking became more expensive at certain points this year than ever previously recorded.
Strategy Household staples from Hershey's chocolate to Crest toothpaste will get more expensive next year, and executives are partially blaming the 'overrun' trucking industry
X
Advertisement