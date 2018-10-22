news

In the latest Global Competitiveness Report - a review of indicators responsible for productivity and long-term growth of selected countries - published by the World Economic Forum, African countries ranked the worst.

Out of the 140 countries studied, the highest placed African economy was Mauritius at 49 with the closest being South Africa in 67. Majority of the ranked countries from the continent languish in the bottom third with the only non-African countries in that category being Venezuela, Haiti and Yemen.

This abysmal performance in one of the key reports on measuring economic progress reiterates the deplorable state Africa’s economy finds itself, at least for a while now. And below is a breakdown of the four primary factors responsible.

Market monopoly and low innovation

The principal reason it is difficult for African countries to break into the top half of this index is market monopoly. The concerned economies have varying degrees of unhealthy relationships between politics and business, which leaves the control of the means of production with a few.

The best situation ought to be an open space for interested entrepreneurs or corporations to compete at an individual pace. Rather, key sectors including transportation, petroleum and energy, usually have the government as a sole provider of services.

In the few cases where there is private participation, prices and supply are dictated by big corporations in liaison with corrupt politicians. This effectively eliminates the required competition needed to improve the ability of the market to meet demand at the least cost to African consumers, who have the lowest income earnings globally.

It also translates to the loss of modifications necessary to increase consumer choice and satisfaction. With the consumer having little to no option of rejecting a commodity, the traditional channel of communication in the market is eliminated, hence the eventual weakness of their economies over time. Perhaps what can be considered the closest factor to market competitiveness is innovation - the process of idea generation geared towards maximising gains from investments.

While the rest of the world is frequently updating to the latest inventions in robotics and artificial intelligence, none of the lowly ranked African countries has successfully embraced science and technology in their educational systems to start with. Not to make mention of the different sectors of the economy.

For instance, agriculture, which contributes most to the GDP across the continent, is still manually practiced - probably with the exception of a few state-owned corporations. Whereas, leaders of these countries should already know that modernising an important sector like agriculture ought to be the first on their economic agenda if they truly desire to be competitive.

Unfavourable business environment

The Business Enabling Environment (BEE) in most parts of the continent is a far cry from what should be a tolerable minimum. This means that factors that determine the BEE of an economy, specifically regulatory policies and business laws, cannot generally be considered tolerable in Africa. As such, it constitutes a lot of challenges for businesses to thrive.

For example, starting a business or registering a property in most places in sub-Saharan Africa usually takes longer than normal, an effort that ordinarily should not exceed 1 to 3 work days. In Nigeria for instance, it typically takes 6 weeks to register a business. Same as Cameroon, while in places like DR Congo, Niger and Burundi, it may take longer.

It is one reason sub-Saharan Africa is recognised as the worst place for entrepreneurs and, consequently, these bureaucratic delays are a red flag when studying the competitiveness of an economy. One might even consider the low degree of competition among state-owned enterprises, bigger corporations and micro-and small enterprises (MSEs) as telling signs of why Africa will find it hard to score high in the study.

These red tapes coupled with the weak protection of private properties complicates the decision-making process for value chain actors, like farmers, local merchants and the consumer. In the end, it makes the amount of value they add to the economy as a function of market competition to be quite low.

But these challenges can be avoided if African governments could simply stop imposing unnecessary regulations. However, with that unlikely to happen any time soon, the business environment will remain hostile.

Weak human capital

This has more to do with how Africans contribute to the GDP of their countries - a considerably low quota due to the deplorable state of education and quality of life.

The ability of an average African worker to significantly contribute to the market process has remained relatively stagnant for decades while the youth population continues to grow without an increase in job availability or skills.

This puts the market value of the skill set of an average African worker among the lowest in the world - according to the recent Human Capital Index of the World Bank Group (WBG).

It has created a wide gap between the availability of required skills and modern industrial demand for labour. It is also the same reason why 70 per cent of the continent’s labour force finds itself in the Agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, education is the key to driving human productivity. In fact, the more countries invest in technical education nowadays, the farther their economies are likely to improve in areas of science and technology.

For the concerned African countries, the next step in improving their human capital is to invest more in education. Other needs like health, security and nutrition can always follow.

