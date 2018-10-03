24 brands you probably didn't realize were owned by Amazon (AMZN)

news
2018-10-03
- In fact, Amazon may own more than 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later, according to Recode.
- Some of these private labels are obviously owned by Amazon, like AmazonBasics, but others show very little indication that they're owned by the e-commerce giant.
Amazon owns many private-label brands.
Recode reported in April that Amazon owns upwards of 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later.
Some of them are obviously Amazon-owned, like AmazonBasics. Others, however, are a little less in-your-face about being owned by Amazon.
Many of Amazon's private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty. Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.
The products Amazon sells via private label range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.
Here are some of the brands you might be surprised to learn are owned by Amazon:
Arabella — Lingerie
Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids
Beauty Bar — Cosmetics
Buttoned Down — Men's clothing
Ella Moon — Women's clothing
Franklin & Freeman — Men's shoes
Goodthreads — Men's clothing
Happy Belly — Fresh food
James & Erin — Women's clothing
Lark & Ro — Women's clothing
Mae — Underwear
Mama Bear — Baby products
North Eleven — Women's clothing
NuPro — Tech accessories
Pike Street — Linen
Pinzon — Linen
Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies
Scout + Ro — Kids' clothing
Single Cow Burger — Frozen food
Small Parts — Spare parts
Solimo — Assorted goods
Strathwood — Furniture
Wag — Dog food
Wickedly Prime — Groceries
