24 brands you probably didn't realize were owned by Amazon (AMZN)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everyone knows Amazon owns brands like AmazonBasics, but there could be as many as 80 other brands that Amazon owns. Some of the brands are even exclusive to Prime members. See some of the brands you didn't realize were owned by Amazon.

  • Amazon owns many private-label brands.
  • In fact, Amazon may own more than 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later, according to Recode.
  • Some of these private labels are obviously owned by Amazon, like AmazonBasics, but others show very little indication that they're owned by the e-commerce giant.


Amazon owns many private-label brands.

Recode reported in April that Amazon owns upwards of 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later.

Some of them are obviously Amazon-owned, like AmazonBasics. Others, however, are a little less in-your-face about being owned by Amazon.

Many of Amazon's private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty. Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.

The products Amazon sells via private label range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.

Here are some of the brands you might be surprised to learn are owned by Amazon:

Arabella — Lingerie

Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids

Beauty Bar — Cosmetics

Buttoned Down — Men's clothing

Ella Moon — Women's clothing

Franklin & Freeman — Men's shoes

Goodthreads — Men's clothing

Happy Belly — Fresh food

James & Erin — Women's clothing

Lark & Ro — Women's clothing

Mae — Underwear

Mama Bear — Baby products

North Eleven — Women's clothing

NuPro — Tech accessories

Pike Street — Linen

Pinzon — Linen

Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies

Scout + Ro — Kids' clothing

Single Cow Burger — Frozen food

Small Parts — Spare parts

Solimo — Assorted goods

Strathwood — Furniture

Wag — Dog food

Wickedly Prime — Groceries

