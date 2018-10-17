25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked

news
- What determines the skill level of a particular country's workforce?
- The World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report ranks the labor forces of different countries based on skills.
- According to the World Economic Forum's report, education is a key part of producing and maintaining a highly skilled workforce.
Which country boasts the most highly skilled workers?
Well, according to the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report, you should book a ticket to Finland if you want to meet some highly skilled employees. In the category of skills, the Scandinavian country's workforce received a score of 87.9 out of 100.
According to the report, the skill score measured "the general level of skills of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education."
Specifically, a high quality education featured "developing digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think critically and creatively." In addition, the report found highly-educated societies are more productive. This year's global competitiveness report took into account country-wide statistics, policies, and institutions.
Here's a look at the countries with the most skilled employees:
25. Czech Republic
25. Czech Republic (Kevin Lee / Stringer / Getty Images)
Score: 73.7
24. Malaysia
24. Malaysia (Garry Knight/Flickr)
Source: 74.2
23. Latvia
23. Latvia (Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr)
Source: 74.5
22. Luxembourg
22. Luxembourg (James Cridland/Flickr)
Score: 74.7
21. Taiwan, China
21. Taiwan, China (Getty Images)
Score: 75.6
20. Singapore
20. Singapore (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
Score: 76.0
19. Hong Kong SAR
19. Hong Kong SAR (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Score: 77.4
18. Estonia
18. Estonia (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Score: 78.0
17. Austria
17. Austria (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Score: 78.4
16. Belgium
16. Belgium (REUTERS/Sergio Perez)
Score: 79.5
15. Ireland
Ireland fans at the Rugby World Cup on September 27, 2015. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)
Source: 79.9
14. Israel
14. Israel (Lior Mizrahi / Stringer / Getty Images)
Score: 80.0
13. United Kingdom
13. United Kingdom (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Score: 80.2
12 (tie). Australia
12 (tie). Australia (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Score: 81.0
12 (tie). Canada
12 (tie). Canada (Lyle Stafford/Reuters)
Score: 81.0
10. New Zealand
10. New Zealand (Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images)
Source: 83.2
9. Iceland
9. Iceland (REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson)
Score: 83.3
8. Norway
8. Norway (Harry How/Getty Images)
Score: 83.9
7. Sweden
7. Sweden (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Score: 84.2
6. Netherlands
6. Netherlands (Yves Herman/Reuters)
Score: 84.5
5. Denmark
5. Denmark (Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)
Score: 84.9
4. Germany
4. Germany (Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Score: 85.4
3. The United States
3. The United States (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Score: 86.3
2. Switzerland
2. Switzerland (Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
Score: 87.3
1. Finland
1. Finland (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Score: 87.9