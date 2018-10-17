Pulse.com.gh logo
25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Which countries across the globe boast the most highly-skilled workforces? The World Economic Forum just released its 2018 global competitiveness report breaking down the most skilled labor forces around the world. Finland came out on top.

Finland took the top spot.

(Julie Jacobson/AP Images)

  • What determines the skill level of a particular country's workforce?
  • The World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report ranks the labor forces of different countries based on skills.
  • According to the World Economic Forum's report, education is a key part of producing and maintaining a highly skilled workforce.

Which country boasts the most highly skilled workers?

Well, according to the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report, you should book a ticket to Finland if you want to meet some highly skilled employees. In the category of skills, the Scandinavian country's workforce received a score of 87.9 out of 100.

According to the report, the skill score measured "the general level of skills of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education."

Specifically, a high quality education featured "developing digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think critically and creatively." In addition, the report found highly-educated societies are more productive. This year's global competitiveness report took into account country-wide statistics, policies, and institutions.

Here's a look at the countries with the most skilled employees:

25. Czech Republic

(Kevin Lee / Stringer / Getty Images)

Score: 73.7



24. Malaysia

(Garry Knight/Flickr)

Source: 74.2



23. Latvia

(Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr)

Source: 74.5



22. Luxembourg

(James Cridland/Flickr)

Score: 74.7



21. Taiwan, China

(Getty Images)

Score: 75.6



20. Singapore

(Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Score: 76.0



19. Hong Kong SAR

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Score: 77.4



18. Estonia

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Score: 78.0



17. Austria

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Score: 78.4



16. Belgium

(REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

Score: 79.5



15. Ireland

Ireland fans at the Rugby World Cup on September 27, 2015.

(Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)

Source: 79.9



14. Israel

(Lior Mizrahi / Stringer / Getty Images)

Score: 80.0



13. United Kingdom

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Score: 80.2



12 (tie). Australia

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Score: 81.0



12 (tie). Canada

(Lyle Stafford/Reuters)

Score: 81.0



10. New Zealand

(Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: 83.2



9. Iceland

(REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson)

Score: 83.3



8. Norway

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Score: 83.9



7. Sweden

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Score: 84.2



6. Netherlands

(Yves Herman/Reuters)

Score: 84.5



5. Denmark

(Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Score: 84.9



4. Germany

(Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Score: 85.4



3. The United States

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Score: 86.3



2. Switzerland

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Score: 87.3



1. Finland

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Score: 87.9



