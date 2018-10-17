25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked

news

What determines the skill level of a particular country's workforce?

The World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report ranks the labor forces of different countries based on skills.

According to the World Economic Forum's report, education is a key part of producing and maintaining a highly skilled workforce.

Which country boasts the most highly skilled workers?

Well, according to the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report, you should book a ticket to Finland if you want to meet some highly skilled employees. In the category of skills, the Scandinavian country's workforce received a score of 87.9 out of 100.

According to the report, the skill score measured "the general level of skills of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education."

Specifically, a high quality education featured "developing digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think critically and creatively." In addition, the report found highly-educated societies are more productive. This year's global competitiveness report took into account country-wide statistics, policies, and institutions.

Here's a look at the countries with the most skilled employees:

25. Czech Republic

Score: 73.7

24. Malaysia

Source: 74.2

23. Latvia

Source: 74.5

22. Luxembourg

Score: 74.7

21. Taiwan, China

Score: 75.6

20. Singapore

Score: 76.0

19. Hong Kong SAR

Score: 77.4

18. Estonia

Score: 78.0

17. Austria

Score: 78.4

16. Belgium

Score: 79.5

15. Ireland

Source: 79.9

14. Israel

Score: 80.0

13. United Kingdom

Score: 80.2

12 (tie). Australia

Score: 81.0

12 (tie). Canada

Score: 81.0

10. New Zealand

Source: 83.2

9. Iceland

Score: 83.3

8. Norway

Score: 83.9

7. Sweden

Score: 84.2

6. Netherlands

Score: 84.5

5. Denmark

Score: 84.9

4. Germany

Score: 85.4

3. The United States

Score: 86.3

2. Switzerland

Score: 87.3

1. Finland

Score: 87.9