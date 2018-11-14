3 quick ways to hit your career goals without killing yourself

news

Building a career in any field can be really tough. Add the extra stress that comes with trying to still have a life, the occasional fun as well maintaining a relationship or marriage and things can seem almost impossible. But it does not have to be that way if you apply the following tips.

Here are three quick ways to hit your career goals without killing yourself:

Figure out your 'why' and hold on to it

Finding purpose in whatever you do is extremely important. It could be anything from making money to changing the world. It does not matter if it makes sense to others, what matters is that you know why you do what you do.

Trust me this reason (s) will in handy on days when you are tempted to quit, when it looks like your boss is out to get or when things just aren't working out. Knowing your why will help you find better ways to hit your career goals without killing yourself.

Create a to-do list and stick to it

To avoid the overwhelming, crushing feeling that comes with facing many demands all at once, you need to create a daily to-do list.

Figure out everything you need to do and put them in the right order on your list. You should also leave room for the unforeseen circumstances that come up from time to time. Make sure you organise your list the night before.

This simple trick is will help you reduce the stress and up your productivity by at least 50%.

Be realistic

The easiest way to overdo things and overwork yourself is by having unrealistic targets. For instance, pushing and trying to achieve all your career goals by the time you are 20 years old. This will only leave you feeling more stressed and unhappy.

Give yourself a break instead by setting realistic targets. There is nothing wrong with setting certain standards but don't make them so high that you kill yourself trying to reach them.