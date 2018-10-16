35 business schools that get the most bang for your buck, ranked

Higher- and business-education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world. Here are the MBA programs with the best value.
Business school is a big investment, and different MBA programs give a different return on investment.
One of the components of QS' ranking is the estimated return on investment for an MBA at each school. According to QS' methodology, the return on investment ranking compares post-MBA salaries to pre-MBA salaries while factoring in tuition and cost of living.
Here are the 35 schools among the 100 best global MBA programs overall that had the highest return on investment score out of 100, along with their tuition, average post-graduate salaries, and percent difference between the average post-graduate salary and pre-graduate salary.
Location: College Station, TX
QS return-on-investment score: 89.4
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 92%
Location: Hanover, NH
QS return-on-investment score: 89.4
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 84%
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
QS return-on-investment score: 89.4
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 55%
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
QS return-on-investment score: 89.8
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 115%
Location: Seattle, WA
QS return-on-investment score: 89.9
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 99%
Location: Minneapolis, MN
QS return-on-investment score: 90.5
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 132%
Location: Champaign, IL
QS return-on-investment score: 90.5
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 133%
Location: Charlottesville, VA
QS return-on-investment score: 90.6
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 92%
Location: Austin, TX
QS return-on-investment score: 90.6
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 72%
Location: St. Louis, MO
QS return-on-investment score: 90.8
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 105%
Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France
QS return-on-investment score: 91.0
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 135%
Location: Cambridge, MA
QS return-on-investment score: 91.0
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 87%
Location: New Haven, CT
QS return-on-investment score: 91.1
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 92%
Location: Cambridge, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 91.2
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K
Post-program salary growth: 126%
Location: Nice, France
QS return-on-investment score: 91.7
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 115%
Location: Oxford, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 92.1
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Post-program salary growth: 47%
Location: Barcelona, Spain
QS return-on-investment score: 92.5
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 73%
Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore
QS return-on-investment score: 92.7
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 89%
Location: Stanford, CA
QS return-on-investment score: 93.0
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K
Post-program salary growth: 79%
Location: University Park, PA
QS return-on-investment score: 93.4
Tuition: $80K to 89K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 154%
Location: Nashville, TN
QS return-on-investment score: 93.4
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 126%
Location: Durham, NC
QS return-on-investment score: 93.5
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 99%
Location: Atlanta, GA
QS return-on-investment score: 93.7
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 102%
Location: Bloomington, IN
QS return-on-investment score: 94.2
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 145%
Location: Brussels, Belgium
QS return-on-investment score: 94.4
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 49%
Location: Durham, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 94.5
Tuition: $30K to $39K
Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Post-program salary growth: 87%
Location: Cranfield, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 94.5
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 124%
Location: Hong Kong
QS return-on-investment score: 94.6
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 108%
Location: London, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 95.0
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Post-program salary growth: 29%
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
QS return-on-investment score: 95.7
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Post-program salary growth: 113%
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
QS return-on-investment score: 95.7
Tuition: $110K to $149K
Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Post-program salary growth: 100%
Location: Glasgow, UK
QS return-on-investment score: 96.0
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Post-program salary growth: 184%
Location: Milan, Italy
QS return-on-investment score: 96.6
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 116%
Location: Madrid, Spain
QS return-on-investment score: 96.8
Tuition: $80K to $89K
Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Post-program salary growth: 94%
Location: Mannheim, Germany
QS return-on-investment score: 98.3
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Post-program salary growth: 162%
