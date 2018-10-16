Pulse.com.gh logo
35 business schools that get the most bang for your buck, ranked


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Higher- and business-education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world. Here are the MBA programs with the best value.

null play

null

(Associated Press)

Business school is a big investment, and different MBA programs give a different return on investment.

One of the components of QS' ranking is the estimated return on investment for an MBA at each school. According to QS' methodology, the return on investment ranking compares post-MBA salaries to pre-MBA salaries while factoring in tuition and cost of living.

Here are the 35 schools among the 100 best global MBA programs overall that had the highest return on investment score out of 100, along with their tuition, average post-graduate salaries, and percent difference between the average post-graduate salary and pre-graduate salary.

33 (tie). Texas A&M (Mays)

(Facebook/Mays Business School)

Location: College Station, TX

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Mays on TopMBA »



33 (tie). Dartmouth (Tuck)

(Tuck School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Hanover, NH

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 84%

Read more about Tuck on TopMBA »



33 (tie). IMD

(YouTube/IMD business school)

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 55%

Read more about IMD on TopMBA »



32. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

QS return-on-investment score: 89.8

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 115%

Read more about Kenan-Flagler on TopMBA »



31. University of Washington (Foster)

(Facebook/UWFosterSchool)

Location: Seattle, WA

QS return-on-investment score: 89.9

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 99%

Read more about Foster on TopMBA »



29 (tie). University of Minnesota (Carlson)

(Facebook/Minnesota Carlson School of Management)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

QS return-on-investment score: 90.5

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 132%

Read more about Carlson on TopMBA »



29 (tie). University of Illinois (Gies)

(Facebook/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Location: Champaign, IL

QS return-on-investment score: 90.5

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 133%

Read more about Gies on TopMBA »



27 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)

(Facebook/UVA Darden School of Business)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

QS return-on-investment score: 90.6

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Darden on TopMBA »



27 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Austin, TX

QS return-on-investment score: 90.6

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 72%

Read more about McCombs on TopMBA »



26. Washington University (Olin)

(Wikipedia)

Location: St. Louis, MO

QS return-on-investment score: 90.8

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 105%

Read more about Olin on TopMBA »



24 (tie). HEC Paris

(Facebook/HEC Paris)

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

QS return-on-investment score: 91.0

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 135%

Read more about HEC Paris on TopMBA »



24 (tie). MIT (Sloan)

(Wikipedia)

Location: Cambridge, MA

QS return-on-investment score: 91.0

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 87%

Read more about MIT Sloan on TopMBA »



23. Yale

(Facebook/Yale School of Management)

Location: New Haven, CT

QS return-on-investment score: 91.1

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Yale on TopMBA »



22. Cambridge (Judge)

(Facebook/CambridgeJudgeBusinessSchool)

Location: Cambridge, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 91.2

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

Post-program salary growth: 126%

Read more about Judge on TopMBA »



21. EDHEC

(神风, via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Nice, France

QS return-on-investment score: 91.7

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 115%

Read more about EDHEC on TopMBA »



20. Oxford (Said)

(Andrei Nekrassov/Shutterstock)

Location: Oxford, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 92.1

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 47%

Read more about Said on TopMBA »



19. ESADE

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

QS return-on-investment score: 92.5

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 73%

Read more about ESADE on TopMBA »



18. INSEAD

(Facebook/insead)

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

QS return-on-investment score: 92.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 89%

Read more about INSEAD on TopMBA »



17. Stanford University

(Stanford Graduate School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Stanford, CA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.0

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K

Post-program salary growth: 79%

Read more about Stanford on TopMBA »



15 (tie). Penn State (Smeal)

(Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Location: University Park, PA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.4

Tuition: $80K to 89K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 154%

Read more about Smeal on TopMBA »



15 (tie). Vanderbilt (Owen)

(Facebook/VanderbiltOwen)

Location: Nashville, TN

QS return-on-investment score: 93.4

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 126%

Read more about Owen on TopMBA »



14. Duke (Fuqua)

(Facebook/Duke.Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

QS return-on-investment score: 93.5

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 99%

Read more about Fuqua on TopMBA »



13. Emory (Goizueta)

(Emory University Goizueta Business School/Facebook)

Location: Atlanta, GA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 102%

Read more about Goizueta on TopMBA »



12. Indiana University (Kelley)

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Bloomington, IN

QS return-on-investment score: 94.2

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 145%

Read more about Kelley on TopMBA »



11. Vlerick

(Bjoertvedt via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Brussels, Belgium

QS return-on-investment score: 94.4

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 49%

Read more about Vlerick on TopMBA »



9 (tie). Durham University

(CC 3.0)

Location: Durham, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 94.5

Tuition: $30K to $39K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 87%

Read more about Durham on TopMBA »



9 (tie). Cranfield School of Management

(Chemical Engineer via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Cranfield, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 94.5

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 124%

Read more about Cranfield on TopMBA »



8. University of Hong Kong

(Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Location: Hong Kong

QS return-on-investment score: 94.6

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 108%

Read more about the University of Hong Kong on TopMBA »



7. Imperial College London

(eXpose/Shutterstock)

Location: London, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 95.0

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 29%

Read more about Imperial College on TopMBA »



5 (tie). Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

(Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

QS return-on-investment score: 95.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 113%

Read more about Tepper on TopMBA »



5 (tie). University of Michigan (Ross)

(Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

QS return-on-investment score: 95.7

Tuition: $110K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 100%

Read more about Ross on TopMBA »



4. Strathclyde

(Wikipedia/Public Domain)

Location: Glasgow, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 96.0

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 184%

Read more about Strathclyde on TopMBA »



3. SDA Bocconi

(SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Milan, Italy

QS return-on-investment score: 96.6

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 116%

Read more about SDA Bocconi on TopMBA »



2. IE Business School

(Facebook/IE Business School)

Location: Madrid, Spain

QS return-on-investment score: 96.8

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 94%

Read more about IE Business School on TopMBA »



1. Mannheim

(Zuphilip via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Mannheim, Germany

QS return-on-investment score: 98.3

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 162%

Read more about Mannheim on TopMBA »



