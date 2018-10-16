35 business schools that get the most bang for your buck, ranked

news

2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world. One of the components of QS' ranking is the estimated return on investment for an MBA at each school.

Here are the 35 schools among the 100 best global MBA programs overall that had the highest return on investment score.

Business school is a big investment, and different MBA programs give a different return on investment.

One of the components of QS' ranking is the estimated return on investment for an MBA at each school. According to QS' methodology, the return on investment ranking compares post-MBA salaries to pre-MBA salaries while factoring in tuition and cost of living.

Here are the 35 schools among the 100 best global MBA programs overall that had the highest return on investment score out of 100, along with their tuition, average post-graduate salaries, and percent difference between the average post-graduate salary and pre-graduate salary.

33 (tie). Texas A&M (Mays)

Location: College Station, TX

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Mays on TopMBA »

33 (tie). Dartmouth (Tuck)

Location: Hanover, NH

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 84%

Read more about Tuck on TopMBA »

33 (tie). IMD

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

QS return-on-investment score: 89.4

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 55%

Read more about IMD on TopMBA »

32. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

QS return-on-investment score: 89.8

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 115%

Read more about Kenan-Flagler on TopMBA »

31. University of Washington (Foster)

Location: Seattle, WA

QS return-on-investment score: 89.9

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 99%

Read more about Foster on TopMBA »

29 (tie). University of Minnesota (Carlson)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

QS return-on-investment score: 90.5

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 132%

Read more about Carlson on TopMBA »

29 (tie). University of Illinois (Gies)

Location: Champaign, IL

QS return-on-investment score: 90.5

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 133%

Read more about Gies on TopMBA »

27 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

QS return-on-investment score: 90.6

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Darden on TopMBA »

27 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

Location: Austin, TX

QS return-on-investment score: 90.6

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 72%

Read more about McCombs on TopMBA »

26. Washington University (Olin)

Location: St. Louis, MO

QS return-on-investment score: 90.8

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 105%

Read more about Olin on TopMBA »

24 (tie). HEC Paris

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

QS return-on-investment score: 91.0

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 135%

Read more about HEC Paris on TopMBA »

24 (tie). MIT (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, MA

QS return-on-investment score: 91.0

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 87%

Read more about MIT Sloan on TopMBA »

23. Yale

Location: New Haven, CT

QS return-on-investment score: 91.1

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 92%

Read more about Yale on TopMBA »

22. Cambridge (Judge)

Location: Cambridge, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 91.2

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

Post-program salary growth: 126%

Read more about Judge on TopMBA »

21. EDHEC

Location: Nice, France

QS return-on-investment score: 91.7

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 115%

Read more about EDHEC on TopMBA »

20. Oxford (Said)

Location: Oxford, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 92.1

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 47%

Read more about Said on TopMBA »

19. ESADE

Location: Barcelona, Spain

QS return-on-investment score: 92.5

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 73%

Read more about ESADE on TopMBA »

18. INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

QS return-on-investment score: 92.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 89%

Read more about INSEAD on TopMBA »

17. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, CA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.0

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K

Post-program salary growth: 79%

Read more about Stanford on TopMBA »

15 (tie). Penn State (Smeal)

Location: University Park, PA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.4

Tuition: $80K to 89K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 154%

Read more about Smeal on TopMBA »

15 (tie). Vanderbilt (Owen)

Location: Nashville, TN

QS return-on-investment score: 93.4

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 126%

Read more about Owen on TopMBA »

14. Duke (Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

QS return-on-investment score: 93.5

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 99%

Read more about Fuqua on TopMBA »

13. Emory (Goizueta)

Location: Atlanta, GA

QS return-on-investment score: 93.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 102%

Read more about Goizueta on TopMBA »

12. Indiana University (Kelley)

Location: Bloomington, IN

QS return-on-investment score: 94.2

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 145%

Read more about Kelley on TopMBA »

11. Vlerick

Location: Brussels, Belgium

QS return-on-investment score: 94.4

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 49%

Read more about Vlerick on TopMBA »

9 (tie). Durham University

Location: Durham, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 94.5

Tuition: $30K to $39K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 87%

Read more about Durham on TopMBA »

9 (tie). Cranfield School of Management

Location: Cranfield, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 94.5

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 124%

Read more about Cranfield on TopMBA »

8. University of Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

QS return-on-investment score: 94.6

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 108%

Read more about the University of Hong Kong on TopMBA »

7. Imperial College London

Location: London, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 95.0

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 29%

Read more about Imperial College on TopMBA »

5 (tie). Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

QS return-on-investment score: 95.7

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Post-program salary growth: 113%

Read more about Tepper on TopMBA »

5 (tie). University of Michigan (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

QS return-on-investment score: 95.7

Tuition: $110K to $149K

Post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Post-program salary growth: 100%

Read more about Ross on TopMBA »

4. Strathclyde

Location: Glasgow, UK

QS return-on-investment score: 96.0

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Post-program salary growth: 184%

Read more about Strathclyde on TopMBA »

3. SDA Bocconi

Location: Milan, Italy

QS return-on-investment score: 96.6

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 116%

Read more about SDA Bocconi on TopMBA »

2. IE Business School

Location: Madrid, Spain

QS return-on-investment score: 96.8

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Post-program salary growth: 94%

Read more about IE Business School on TopMBA »

1. Mannheim

Location: Mannheim, Germany

QS return-on-investment score: 98.3

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Post-program salary growth: 162%

Read more about Mannheim on TopMBA »