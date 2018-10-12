Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat again


Strategy 40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat again

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dunkaroos, Butterfinger BBs, and Carnation Breakfast Bars are just a few snacks that you'll never get to eat again. See what other favorite sodas and snacks have been discontinued.

Fans are begging for the return of Carnation Breakfast Bars. play

Fans are begging for the return of Carnation Breakfast Bars.

(Facebook)

  • Many snacks, sodas, and candies that were once hugely popular have been discontinued.
  • Many of the products, like Altoids Sours, were discontinued because sales were poor or the product was unpopular.
  • Some products, like Lemon Ice Gatorade and Keebler Magic Middles, have fan-made Facebook pages or petitions demanding they be brought back.
  • Some of these petitions and Facebook pages actually work. Planters Cheez Balls were discontinued in 2006, but after hearing fans' pleas for over a decade, Planters announced that the beloved snack would be making a return on July 1.

These food and drink items used to grace the pantry shelves of many American households. But their glory days have passed, and now they have been discontinued.

An old Reddit thread explored the items that people are most nostalgic for, so we decided to do our own research on some of Americans' most beloved lost brands.

Some soda varieties just didn't click with consumers. There are also many lost fast-food and snack items. Sometimes, fans of these discontinued snacks and sodas, like Lemon Ice Gatorade or Keebler Magic Middles, take action, starting online petitions or Facebook pages demanding their favorite snacks be brought back.

While it may seem silly, sometimes the Facebook pages and pleas for '90s junk food actually work. Earlier this year, Planters announced that its beloved Cheez Balls would be making a return on July 1, 12 years after they were discontinued. They will be available at select stores and online.

Here are some other snacks fans are hoping will make a comeback:

Ashley Lutz contributed reporting to an earlier version of this story.

Altoids' Tangerine Sours were discontinued in 2010 because demand was low and sales were falling.

Altoids' Tangerine Sours were discontinued in 2010 because demand was low and sales were falling. play

Altoids' Tangerine Sours were discontinued in 2010 because demand was low and sales were falling.

(Amazon.com)

Source: Bustle



Butterfinger BB's were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls. They were discontinued in 2006.

Butterfinger BB's were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls. They were discontinued in 2006. play

Butterfinger BB's were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls. They were discontinued in 2006.

(YouTube)

Source: The Daily Meal



Black Pepper Jack Doritos were released about a decade ago and discontinued around 2008.

Black Pepper Jack Doritos were released about a decade ago and discontinued around 2008. play

Black Pepper Jack Doritos were released about a decade ago and discontinued around 2008.

(Amazon.com)

Source: MSN



Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s. They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.

Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s. They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle. play

Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s. They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.

(YouTube)

Source: The Daily Meal



Tic Tac discontinued its Cinnamon and Spearmint flavors a few years ago.

Tic Tac discontinued its Cinnamon and Spearmint flavors a few years ago. play

Tic Tac discontinued its Cinnamon and Spearmint flavors a few years ago.

(eBay)

Source: Facebook/Tic Tac



The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s but were discontinued. Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.

The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s but were discontinued. Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return. play

The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s but were discontinued. Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.

(Facebook/Snapple Elements)

Source: Bustle



Cherry Vanilla Coke, plus a diet version, were launched in 2006 but discontinued just a year later. Other brands like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper still make the flavor.

Cherry Vanilla Coke, plus a diet version, were launched in 2006 but discontinued just a year later. Other brands like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper still make the flavor. play

Cherry Vanilla Coke, plus a diet version, were launched in 2006 but discontinued just a year later. Other brands like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper still make the flavor.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Complex



Fiery Habanero Doritos were discontinued in 2009.

Fiery Habanero Doritos were discontinued in 2009. play

Fiery Habanero Doritos were discontinued in 2009.

(Target.com)

Source: MSN



Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by Bill Cosby. They disappeared in the early '90s, but you can still buy a kit to make them yourself.

Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by Bill Cosby. They disappeared in the early '90s, but you can still buy a kit to make them yourself. play

Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by Bill Cosby. They disappeared in the early '90s, but you can still buy a kit to make them yourself.

(YouTube)

Source: Today



Lemon Ice Gatorade hasn't been around for a decade, but it does have its own Facebook page. It was brought back to 7-Eleven stores for a limited time in 2015.

Lemon Ice Gatorade hasn't been around for a decade, but it does have its own Facebook page. It was brought back to 7-Eleven stores for a limited time in 2015. play

Lemon Ice Gatorade hasn't been around for a decade, but it does have its own Facebook page. It was brought back to 7-Eleven stores for a limited time in 2015.

(Shopyourway.com)

Source: Twitter/Gatorade



Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand. Other discontinued flavors include grape and cherry.

Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand. Other discontinued flavors include grape and cherry. play

Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand. Other discontinued flavors include grape and cherry.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Buzzfeed



Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s. They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.

Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s. They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return. play

Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s. They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.

(Facebook)

Source: Livestrong



Snapple's Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007.

Snapple's Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007. play

Snapple's Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007.

(Flickr/upsidedownsphere)

Source: Adweek



The Bigfoot was a Pizza Hut pie from the early 1990s. It was very large and came in a rectangular shape.

The Bigfoot was a Pizza Hut pie from the early 1990s. It was very large and came in a rectangular shape. play

The Bigfoot was a Pizza Hut pie from the early 1990s. It was very large and came in a rectangular shape.

(YouTube)

Source: Complex



Taco Bell spicy chicken burritos had a hot jalapeño sauce. They were discontinued and replaced with a chicken burrito.

Taco Bell spicy chicken burritos had a hot jalapeño sauce. They were discontinued and replaced with a chicken burrito. play

Taco Bell spicy chicken burritos had a hot jalapeño sauce. They were discontinued and replaced with a chicken burrito.

(YouTube)

Source: Cheat Sheet



Regular Coke with Lime was discontinued in 2005. A diet variety still exists.

Regular Coke with Lime was discontinued in 2005. A diet variety still exists. play

Regular Coke with Lime was discontinued in 2005. A diet variety still exists.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Time



Munch 'Ems were snack crackers produced by Keebler in flavors like sour cream and onion and ranch. They were discontinued in the early 2000s.

Munch 'Ems were snack crackers produced by Keebler in flavors like sour cream and onion and ranch. They were discontinued in the early 2000s. play

Munch 'Ems were snack crackers produced by Keebler in flavors like sour cream and onion and ranch. They were discontinued in the early 2000s.

(YouTube)

Source: Simple Most



Cookies 'N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s. They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.

Cookies 'N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s. They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety. play

Cookies 'N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s. They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.

(YouTube)

Source: The Daily Meal



McDonald's had chicken fajitas in the 1990s, but they were soon pulled from the menu.

McDonald's had chicken fajitas in the 1990s, but they were soon pulled from the menu. play

McDonald's had chicken fajitas in the 1990s, but they were soon pulled from the menu.

(YouTube)

Source: Buzzfeed



Heinz E-Z Squirt was a variety of colored ketchup marketed toward kids. It came in purple, green and red and was available from 2000 to 2006.

Heinz E-Z Squirt was a variety of colored ketchup marketed toward kids. It came in purple, green and red and was available from 2000 to 2006. play

Heinz E-Z Squirt was a variety of colored ketchup marketed toward kids. It came in purple, green and red and was available from 2000 to 2006.

(YouTube)

Source: Simple Most



Hershey's Bar None candy bars haven't been sold in the US since 1993.

Hershey's Bar None candy bars haven't been sold in the US since 1993. play

Hershey's Bar None candy bars haven't been sold in the US since 1993.

(YouTube)

Source: The Daily Meal



Crystal Pepsi was a clear, caffeine-free soft drink that was discontinued in 1993.

Crystal Pepsi was a clear, caffeine-free soft drink that was discontinued in 1993. play

Crystal Pepsi was a clear, caffeine-free soft drink that was discontinued in 1993.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Buzzfeed



Aquafina Alive was a fruit-flavored, vitamin-enhanced beverage that was created to compete with Vitamin Water. It was re-launched in 2008 but is no longer available. It's unclear when it was discontinued.

Aquafina Alive was a fruit-flavored, vitamin-enhanced beverage that was created to compete with Vitamin Water. It was re-launched in 2008 but is no longer available. It's unclear when it was discontinued. play

Aquafina Alive was a fruit-flavored, vitamin-enhanced beverage that was created to compete with Vitamin Water. It was re-launched in 2008 but is no longer available. It's unclear when it was discontinued.

(Kmart)

Source: Seventeen



Uncle Ben's rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking, but they were discontinued in 2008.

Uncle Ben's rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking, but they were discontinued in 2008. play

Uncle Ben's rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking, but they were discontinued in 2008.

(YouTube)

Source: Ad Age



Dunkaroos were sold by General Mills in the 1990s and were discontinued in 2012.

Dunkaroos were sold by General Mills in the 1990s and were discontinued in 2012. play

Dunkaroos were sold by General Mills in the 1990s and were discontinued in 2012.

(Amazon.com)

Source: Bustle



Flavor-Blasted Jalapeño Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar, but they're no longer available. It's unclear when they were discontinued.

Flavor-Blasted Jalapeño Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar, but they're no longer available. It's unclear when they were discontinued. play

Flavor-Blasted Jalapeño Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar, but they're no longer available. It's unclear when they were discontinued.

(YouTube)


Pop-Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries, but it was discontinued in the late 1990s.

Pop-Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries, but it was discontinued in the late 1990s. play

Pop-Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries, but it was discontinued in the late 1990s.

(YouTube)

Source: Bustle



Reese's Bites were peanut-butter-and-chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008.

Reese's Bites were peanut-butter-and-chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008. play

Reese's Bites were peanut-butter-and-chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008.

(Amazon)

Source: Spoon University



Burger King's Cheezy-Flavored "Shake 'Em Up Fries" were a short-lived item. The customer was given a cheese powder to sprinkle over the fries.

Burger King's Cheezy-Flavored "Shake 'Em Up Fries" were a short-lived item. The customer was given a cheese powder to sprinkle over the fries. play

Burger King's Cheezy-Flavored "Shake 'Em Up Fries" were a short-lived item. The customer was given a cheese powder to sprinkle over the fries.

(Facebook)

Source: Buzzfeed



Wonka's Oompas were a chocolate-and-peanut-butter candy produced in the '70s and '80s. Now the name is used for a fruit candy.

Wonka's Oompas were a chocolate-and-peanut-butter candy produced in the '70s and '80s. Now the name is used for a fruit candy. play

Wonka's Oompas were a chocolate-and-peanut-butter candy produced in the '70s and '80s. Now the name is used for a fruit candy.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Today



McDonald's introduced the Hula Burger in the '60s to appeal to Catholics who couldn't eat meat on Fridays. It featured a grilled pineapple slice and cheese on a bun.

McDonald's introduced the Hula Burger in the '60s to appeal to Catholics who couldn't eat meat on Fridays. It featured a grilled pineapple slice and cheese on a bun. play

McDonald's introduced the Hula Burger in the '60s to appeal to Catholics who couldn't eat meat on Fridays. It featured a grilled pineapple slice and cheese on a bun.

(YouTube)

Source: The Daily Meal



Nabisco Giggles cookies were introduced in the 1980s, and they were only sold for about a decade. Giggles were shortbread cookies filled with fudge and vanilla cream, like an Oreo.

Nabisco Giggles cookies were introduced in the 1980s, and they were only sold for about a decade. Giggles were shortbread cookies filled with fudge and vanilla cream, like an Oreo. play

Nabisco Giggles cookies were introduced in the 1980s, and they were only sold for about a decade. Giggles were shortbread cookies filled with fudge and vanilla cream, like an Oreo.

(YouTube)

Source: 24/7 Wall St.



The Nintendo Cereal System was only on the market from 1988 to 1989. It came with two kinds of cereal in each box: one for Super Mario Brothers and one for Legend of Zelda.

The Nintendo Cereal System was only on the market from 1988 to 1989. It came with two kinds of cereal in each box: one for Super Mario Brothers and one for Legend of Zelda. play

The Nintendo Cereal System was only on the market from 1988 to 1989. It came with two kinds of cereal in each box: one for Super Mario Brothers and one for Legend of Zelda.

(YouTube)

Source: 24/7 Wall St.



Hershey's Swoops, which were Pringle-shaped slices of chocolate, came in flavors like Reese's and Almond Joy. They were introduced in 2003 and were discontinued in 2006.

Hershey's Swoops, which were Pringle-shaped slices of chocolate, came in flavors like Reese's and Almond Joy. They were introduced in 2003 and were discontinued in 2006. play

Hershey's Swoops, which were Pringle-shaped slices of chocolate, came in flavors like Reese's and Almond Joy. They were introduced in 2003 and were discontinued in 2006.

(YouTube)

Source: 24/7 Wall St.



Oatmeal Swirlers were plain oatmeal packets that came with fruit-flavored jelly you could swirl on top. They were introduced in 1989 but have since been discontinued.

Oatmeal Swirlers were plain oatmeal packets that came with fruit-flavored jelly you could swirl on top. They were introduced in 1989 but have since been discontinued. play

Oatmeal Swirlers were plain oatmeal packets that came with fruit-flavored jelly you could swirl on top. They were introduced in 1989 but have since been discontinued.

(YouTube)

Source: INSIDER



Hostess Choco Bliss snack cakes were stacked with two devil's food cakes, a creamy chocolate filling, and a layer of chocolate to top it all off. They were popular in the 1980s until they disappeared off shelves.

Hostess Choco Bliss snack cakes were stacked with two devil's food cakes, a creamy chocolate filling, and a layer of chocolate to top it all off. They were popular in the 1980s until they disappeared off shelves. play

Hostess Choco Bliss snack cakes were stacked with two devil's food cakes, a creamy chocolate filling, and a layer of chocolate to top it all off. They were popular in the 1980s until they disappeared off shelves.

(YouTube)

Source: INSIDER



Gatorgum was marketed as "thirst-quenching gum." The gum came in two flavors: lemon-lime and orange. But it didn't catch on and was discontinued in 1989.

Gatorgum was marketed as "thirst-quenching gum." The gum came in two flavors: lemon-lime and orange. But it didn't catch on and was discontinued in 1989. play

Gatorgum was marketed as "thirst-quenching gum." The gum came in two flavors: lemon-lime and orange. But it didn't catch on and was discontinued in 1989.

(YouTube)

Source: Complex



Chef Boyardee made Smurf pasta in the 1980s. It's unclear when it was actually discontinued.

Chef Boyardee made Smurf pasta in the 1980s. It's unclear when it was actually discontinued. play

Chef Boyardee made Smurf pasta in the 1980s. It's unclear when it was actually discontinued.

(YouTube)

Source: Livestrong



Squeezits were juices that came in a bottle that you had to squeeze instead of a traditional bottle. Flavors included Berry B. Wild, Silly Billy Strawberry, Rockin' Red Puncher, Mean Green Puncher, Smarty Arty Orange, and Troppi Tropical Punch. They were discontinued in 2001.

Squeezits were juices that came in a bottle that you had to squeeze instead of a traditional bottle. Flavors included Berry B. Wild, Silly Billy Strawberry, Rockin' Red Puncher, Mean Green Puncher, Smarty Arty Orange, and Troppi Tropical Punch. They were discontinued in 2001. play

Squeezits were juices that came in a bottle that you had to squeeze instead of a traditional bottle. Flavors included Berry B. Wild, Silly Billy Strawberry, Rockin' Red Puncher, Mean Green Puncher, Smarty Arty Orange, and Troppi Tropical Punch. They were discontinued in 2001.

(YouTube)

Source: Bustle



Kellogg's Danish Rings were introduced in 1976. They were flaky and had a fruit filling similar to Pop Tarts, but they didn't catch on and were discontinued by 1980.

Kellogg's Danish Rings were introduced in 1976. They were flaky and had a fruit filling similar to Pop Tarts, but they didn't catch on and were discontinued by 1980. play

Kellogg's Danish Rings were introduced in 1976. They were flaky and had a fruit filling similar to Pop Tarts, but they didn't catch on and were discontinued by 1980.

(YouTube)

Source: INSIDER



Top Articles

1 Strategy A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff...bullet
2 Strategy 38 things you should never include on your résumébullet
3 Strategy Fyre Festival founder sentenced to 6 years in prison after...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ikea's tables, couches, and chairs often cost under $500.
Strategy Here are IKEA's secrets to keeping its prices so low
Amazon
Strategy Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are sending a clear signal that Amazon is the future of fashion, and it's terrible news for department stores (AMZN, PVH)
Steve Case is the founding CEO of AOL and the venture capital firm Revolution.
Strategy Billionaire investor Steve Case said a book he read in 1980 set him on the path to founding AOL, and it still influences him today
"He was giving me a wink," said Nicki Radzely, pictured.
Strategy An entrepreneur who landed a $250,000 offer on 'Shark Tank' was thrilled when a Shark said her company 'sucks' and questioned its valuation
X
Advertisement