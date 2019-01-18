The police officer officers are leaving Somalia after they have come to the end of their tour of duty.

They trained and mentored the Somali police officers in Mogadishu and outstations.

The forty police officers are from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia.

Forty Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Police Contributing Countries to AMISOM will be departing from Somalia this week because they have come to the end of their tour of duty.

The officers are from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia.

The forty police officers from 6 African countries trained and mentored the Somali police officers in Mogadishu and outstations.

At a ceremony to honour them, the officers received medals and certificates of service. The ceremony was presided over by the Acting AMISOM Police Commissioner, Christine Alalo.

Ms Alalo said “your contribution to providing the Somali Police Force with the international policing standards is worthy of note and appreciated. You went over and beyond your call of duty and for that we commend your efforts.”

“We are grateful for the support and collaboration we received from our Somali counterparts. We are leaving behind best-policing practices comparable to international standards.”

Speaking on behalf of the police officers who were leaving Somalia, Inspector Alvince Osura from Kenya said they believe their effort to help the Somalia police will not be in vain.

“We are confident that our Somali counterparts are better placed in terms of handling suspects, investigations, conduct, and discipline.”