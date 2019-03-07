According to the institution, the increment in the price of fuel is occasioned by the 6.33% rise in average Brent crude price, as well as a corresponding 8.81% and 5.56% increase in prices of Gasoline and Gasoil on the international market respectively. It is as well due to the cumulative depreciation of the Cedi against the US dollar.

However, the prices of fuel have, since the last pricing window in December 2018, remained stable at major oil marketing companies in Ghana.

This means that the depreciation of the Cedi against the U.S dollar has not affected the sales of fuel as at now.

It is also due to the competition that has generated among fuel stations to ensure they get more customers.

Here are 5 fuel stations in Accra and other areas selling the cheapest fuel this March.

1. Frimps

Frimps fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.88 and diesel at GH₵4.88.

2. Nick Petroleum

Nick Petroleum fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.89 and diesel at GH₵4.89.

3. Galaxy Oil

Galaxy Oil fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.70 and diesel at GH₵4.90.

4. Star Oil

Star Oil fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.89 and diesel at GH₵4.92.

5. Puma Energy

Puma energy fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 4.92 and diesel at GH₵4.92.