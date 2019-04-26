According to the organisers, this year’s Summit focuses on “Winning on the Growth Continent”, and will draw on the experience of business leaders like Acha Leke, Chairman of McKinsey & Co. Africa and Peter Moyo, CEO of Old Mutual, as well as public leaders like Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Rwanda’s Minister for Trade & Investment.

Here are seven key things you should expect at the event:

1. Keynote addresses

This will feature a diverse and distinguished roster of high calibre business and public leaders with significant experience on the continent offering practical insights.

2. Keynote speakers

Dr Acha Leke, Chairman Mckinsey & Co. Africa

Peter Moyo, CEO at Old Mutual

Hon, Minister Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Minister of Trade And Industry, Government of Rwanda,

Evelien Dupoint, Principal, Boston Consulting Group, East Africa

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Environment, Social & Governance, International Finance Corporation.

3. ACCEL Awards

The annual start-up contest is organised by the London Business School’s Africa Club in collaboration with the Club Alumni and Corporate Partners including FTSE 100 companies, venture capital firms, entrepreneurship incubators and media companies.

At the 2019 event, three African start-ups will have the opportunity to showcase their companies to the audience, including investors, business leaders, and top African talent.

4. Networking

The Africa Business Summit will give ultimate access for networking and learning opportunity for professionals and students with a passion for doing business in Africa.

5. Some important panelist sessions