although tourist may not have completed their planned tours or achieved their objectives, they are sometimes tourists are forced to return to their homelands because they are short of cash.

There are many ways in which a tourist can earn some money to supplement what is budgeted for the trip.

You may not have planned the extra days stay but seeing how beautiful and rich Ghana is, you may need a few more days to fully enjoy what the country has to offer.

Financial handicap is terrible and even more so when you get stuck in a foreign country.

You can try any of these ideas or come up with something you can do in Ghana to earn you some extra cash for the short term. Depending on how successful it turns out and your future plans, you can return after your first stay to do this business on a longer term.

Here are 5 profitable short-term jobs tourist can do while visiting Ghana

1. Sale of Souvenirs or paraphernalia

One of the quickest means a tourist in Ghana can raise some money is by way of selling some souvenirs. Ghana has a lot of souvenirs that many foreigners pay huge sums of money to acquire. Something just to prove that they have been to Ghana or even for the memories.

They come in many forms such as branded mugs, scarfs, t-shirts, sculptures, beads, cloth among others. These items are generally found in supermarkets, the airport, antique shops and several small vendors spread across the city. They can be very expensive especially when the seller realizes the buyer is not a local.

Tourists can take on this business and it works both ways. Either they bring certain unique souvenirs or paraphernalia from their countries of origin to sell to Ghanaians at affordable prices or they sell Ghanaian souvenirs to other tourists or visitors are discounted prices. Either way, they are sure to make some good money out of these sales.

2. Consultancy

We come across many tourists who are well educated and specialized in a particular field of endeavour. Many tourists are either doctors, lawyers, engineers, marketers, entrepreneurs or entertainers who take some time off their busy schedules to visit Ghana on vacation.

During this time, tourist can still earn some extra cash by doing what they do best while getting paid well for it.

With the schedule for tours already planned, tourists can do some consultancy work on a freelance basis. Giving expert advice as and when solicited. This is a very good way to get some good money while doing what you love doing and still have time for a great holiday.

3. Photography

Capturing special moments, places and people makes the tourists trip worth the money and time spent. If you come along with a good camera, then please ensure to make some money out of it.

These days, photography is a trending business. Having a passion for it gives you an added advantage and with just a little training via online photo books and courses, you are ready to make some extra cash.

With many events happening, be sure to make some good money taking photos.

4. Home tutoring

After your usual tours, you can get a job tutoring some children in their homes on basic things. Mathematics, English language and Basic science are among the many problems many children encounter in school.

You can capitalize on this by researching these topics and teaching little kids at home. You can even add certain unique topics such as sewing, bead-making and computer skills.

These are usually after school hours and gives you the freedom to do other things during the day until the kids close from school. This is a stronger means of earning money in the country.

5. International kitchen

Eating the same meal over and over again can be very frustrating. Tourists come from different cultures and continents with various cuisines.

Now, this can play to your advantage if you are a tourist in Ghana. You can start your own international kitchen and prepare some mouth-watering dishes for sale. Just ensure that the food is relatively cheap, tastes good and comes out very attractive.