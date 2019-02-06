While these apps won’t make you rich, they can earn you some respectable pocket money or pay for your monthly mobile phone bill.

From market research apps to mobile advertising apps to sharing economy apps, the below apps will help you make money while using them.

Money App

The Money App is available on iOS and Android. It is a market research app that earns you rewards for completing tasks which include offering opinions, playing games, checking store displays, mystery shopping, testing services and participating in free trials.

You open an account on the Money App and start completing tasks to accumulate rewards, which you can, in turn, redeem for cash using a PayPal account. You can get paid within two to three working days of redeeming rewards.

iPoll

iPoll is also available on iOS and Android. It is a customised market research app that allows you to earn money through taking market surveys, writing down diaries (of dairy consumption over three days, for example) and completing missions around retail.

You get alerts for tasks and missions that are suited to your interests and what you may actually enjoy.

Foap

Foap is a moneymaking app (available on iOS and Android) that allows both professional and amateur photographers to make extra money selling photos taken with a smartphone. It’s pretty genius.

Basically, it’s a crowdsourcing platform for brands and advertising and marketing agencies to find and purchase images from Foap’s registry of more than 2.5 million photographers around the world.

For each sale, you earn $5, and you can earn up to $100 per sale.

Fluid Market

This sharing economy app, Fluid Market, is available on iOS and Android. It allows you to rent out your cargo van, box truck, pickup truck, car and/or SUV by the hour, day or week.

According to the company’s website, you can make up to $24,000 per year by renting your truck on Fluid. You can also rent out your tools, such as drills, saws, hedge trimmers, as well as items that fall into the “Other” category, which have included miscellaneous things, such as platform shoes, a rowboat and a tandem two-person bike.

Swagbucks

You make money as soon as you sign up for Swagbucks. It is available on iOS and Android with a $10 sign-up bonus.

The market research app allows you to accrue points by taking surveys, shopping online or playing games, things you can do as you wait in line or have some downtime on your commute. You can also earn points watching videos.

Toluna

As a market research app, Toluna (available on iOS and Android) stands out in the crowd, because users can get paid in cash using PayPal, and also the app offers rewards for more than just taking surveys — you can also create your own surveys (e.g. based on current events, shampoo habits or opinion on latest tech gadget) that can earn you bonus points. The app is rated 3.8 out of 5 stars on iTunes and 3.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play.