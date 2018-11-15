news

Forbes has featured eight Nigerians on its latest 30 under 30 list of brashest entrepreneurs in the world.

Taofeek Abijako, Kayode Ojo, Obi Omile, Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora, Olaoluwa Osuntokun and Emmanuel Acho are the trailblazers.

Forbes 30 under 30 is an annual list that recognises business innovators and influential figures below age 30.

In its 2019 edition, Forbes said the list featured 600 trailblazers from 20 industries with an average age of 26.8. According to the magazine, the 30 were chosen from among thousands through a three-layer process that relies on the knowledge and authority of its community and experts.

Meet the Nigerians on the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30 list:

1. Taofeek Abijako

A 20-year-old designer who started his men’s streetwear brand when he was a teenager in high school.

2. Kayode Ojo

A 28-year-old photographer who has had solo shows in Paris, Berlin, New York and Dallas.

3. Obi Omile (Jnr)

The co-founder of the Cut, a technology platform that allows users and barbers to schedule and manage appointments. He is also a communication expert.

4. Adegoke Olubusi, 25, Tito Ovia, 25, and Dimeji Sofowora, 26

Founders of Helium Health a platform used by 5,000 doctors, with data from 500,000 patients across West Africa.

5. Olaoluwa Osuntokun

The co-founder of Lighting Labs which has raised $2.5 million to turn bitcoin into a more viable form of payment by making smaller transactions more cost-effective. He is 25 years old

6. Emmanuel Acho

The 28-year-old is the youngest national football analyst for ESPN and runs a charity that has built a hospital in Nigeria.