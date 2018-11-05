news

There's nothing laid-back about being CEO of a cosmetics company, and Marla Beck is proof.

Beck, the cofounder and CEO of beauty-store chain Bluemercury, revealed her jam-packed morning routine in a column by Jessica Prince Erlich at New York Magazine's The Cut.

Beck told Erlich that she wakes up every morning at 6 a.m. — without the aid of an alarm clock — and walks four miles with her husband Barry, the other cofounder of Bluemercury and the company's chief operating officer. On days when Barry is traveling, Beck said she does five miles of interval training at the gym instead.

Back home by 8 a.m., Beck said she powers through four morning newspapers: The New York Post, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times.

One some days, Beck said she doesn't head into work until as late as 11:30 a.m., but that's because she's already started her work day from home. Beck wrote that every morning, she tests beauty products from the home office in her master bathroom — sometimes the process involves dozens of products and spans up to three hours.

Beck's habits mirror those of other successful executives like Apple's Tim Cook, GE's Jeff Immelt, General Motors' Mary Barra, and Virgin Group's Richard Branson, all of whom have reported waking up before dawn to jump-start their work days.

So far, Beck's routine has led to success for Bluemercury. In 2015, Macy's acquired the chain for $210 million while keeping her as its CEO. Bluemercury now has shops in Macy's stores as well as more than 150 freestanding locations across the US.

"I'm always thinking about products, I'm never off," she told The Cut. "But I'm lucky that I have the opportunities I have to create and have a family. I'm really lucky."