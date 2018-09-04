A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos — who runs the second US company to join the $1 trillion club and still washes the dishes after dinner

Pulse.com.gh logo
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world. He runs online retail giant Amazon, which is now the second US company to join the $1 trillion club. Here's a look at his daily routine.

Jeff Bezos works hard for his money, but his daily routine indicates that he's not addicted to work.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history.

According to Bloomberg, the Amazon founder and CEO has $166 billion to his name. In addition to founding the online retail behemoth Amazon, Bezos also owns The Washington Post and an aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Amazon also recently became the second US company to join the $1 trillion valuation club, according to Markets Insider. Apple was the first ever US company to receive that distinction.

So what does daily life look like for this tech mogul?

Here's a look inside his daily routine:

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut-eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur



He always starts the day by sharing a healthy breakfast with his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur, Inc.



To spend quality time with MacKenzie and their four children, he never schedules early-morning meetings.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur



Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to meet with Amazon investors for only six hours a year.

(David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two-pizza rule" — he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he has hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down."

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



In general, he has set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

(David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

(Andrew Toth / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



There's one after-dinner ritual Bezos always adheres to: washing the dishes. "I'm pretty convinced it's the sexiest thing I do," he told Blodget.

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



It's unclear whether Bezos has a workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)

Source: Business Insider



Amazon now runs several popular original series, like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent," but the Amazon CEO is a Trekkie. Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

(Jeff Bezos/Vine)

Source: Business Insider



Other than watching "Star Trek," Bezos has another space-related hobby: gliding about in a submarine looking for old NASA rockets. He often brings his kids along for the adventure.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur, Wonderful Engineering



Bezos makes sure to get enough rest — he sleeps for eight hours every night.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur



