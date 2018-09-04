A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos — who runs the second US company to join the $1 trillion club and still washes the dishes after dinner

news

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world.

And Amazon is now the second US company to reach the $1 trillion mark.

His daily routine indicates that he's not addicted to work.

Bezos prioritizes lots of family time, and even time allotted for washing the dishes.



Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history.

According to Bloomberg, the Amazon founder and CEO has $166 billion to his name. In addition to founding the online retail behemoth Amazon, Bezos also owns The Washington Post and an aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Amazon also recently became the second US company to join the $1 trillion valuation club, according to Markets Insider. Apple was the first ever US company to receive that distinction.

So what does daily life look like for this tech mogul?

Here's a look inside his daily routine:

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut-eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur

He always starts the day by sharing a healthy breakfast with his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos.

Source: Entrepreneur, Inc.

To spend quality time with MacKenzie and their four children, he never schedules early-morning meetings.

Source: Entrepreneur

Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to meet with Amazon investors for only six hours a year.

Source: Recode

When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two-pizza rule" — he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he has hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down."

Source: Business Insider

In general, he has set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

Source: Business Insider

Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

Source: Recode

There's one after-dinner ritual Bezos always adheres to: washing the dishes. "I'm pretty convinced it's the sexiest thing I do," he told Blodget.

Source: Recode

It's unclear whether Bezos has a workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

Source: Business Insider

Amazon now runs several popular original series, like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent," but the Amazon CEO is a Trekkie. Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

Source: Business Insider

Other than watching "Star Trek," Bezos has another space-related hobby: gliding about in a submarine looking for old NASA rockets. He often brings his kids along for the adventure.

Source: Entrepreneur, Wonderful Engineering

Bezos makes sure to get enough rest — he sleeps for eight hours every night.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur