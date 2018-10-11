A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos — whose company is worth $1 trillion and who still washes the dishes after dinner

news

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world.

Amazon became the second US company to reach the $1 trillion mark — although it's since fallen to a $913 billion market cap.

The tech mogul's daily routine indicates that he's not addicted to work.

Bezos prioritizes lots of family time, and even time allotted for washing the dishes.



Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history.

According to Bloomberg, the Amazon founder and CEO has $145 billion to his name. In addition to founding the online retail behemoth Amazon, Bezos also owns The Washington Post and an aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Amazon also recently became the second US company to join the $1 trillion valuation club, according to Markets Insider. Apple was the first ever US company to receive that distinction. However, Amazon just lost $56 billion of its market capitalization after the stock market dipped. Still, its market cap is around $913 billion.

So what does daily life look like for this tech mogul?

Here's a look inside his daily routine:

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut-eye.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur

He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur

"I like to putter in the morning," Bezos told a gathering of Economic Club of Washington, DC. "So I like to read the newspaper. I like to have coffee."

Source: Axios

He always starts the day by sharing a healthy breakfast with his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos.

Source: Entrepreneur, Inc., Axios

"I like have breakfast with my kids before they go to school," he said, according to Axios.

Source: Axios

To spend quality time with MacKenzie and their four children, he never schedules early-morning meetings.

Source: Entrepreneur

But he does like to get his more intensive meetings rolling before noon. "I do my high-IQ meetings before lunch," he told the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

Source: Axios

"Like anything that's going to be really mentally challenging, that's a 10 o'clock meeting," Bezos said, according to Axios.

Source: Axios

Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general.

Source: Recode

He's said to meet with Amazon investors for only six hours a year.

Source: Recode

When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two-pizza rule" — he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he has hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down."

Source: Business Insider

In general, he has set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

Source: Business Insider

When it comes to meals, Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes.

Source: Business Insider

He was photographed eating an iguana once.

Source: Business Insider

And, during a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast.

Source: Business Insider

"When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

Source: Business Insider

Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks.

Source: Recode

In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

Source: Recode

Bezos usually keeps his afternoons clear of high-intensity meetings.

Source: Axios

If something that necessitates a "high-IQ meeting" pops up later in the day, Bezos typically puts it off until the next day.

Source: Axios

"By 5 p.m., I'm like, 'I can't think about that today. Let's try this again tomorrow at 10 a.m,'" he told the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

Source: Axios

There's one after-dinner ritual Bezos always adheres to: washing the dishes. "I'm pretty convinced it's the sexiest thing I do," he told Blodget.

Source: Recode

It's unclear whether Bezos has a workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

Source: Business Insider

Amazon now runs several popular original series, like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent," but the Amazon CEO is a Trekkie. Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

Source: Business Insider

Other than watching "Star Trek," Bezos has another space-related hobby: gliding about in a submarine looking for old NASA rockets. He often brings his kids along for the adventure.

Source: Entrepreneur, Wonderful Engineering

Bezos makes sure to get enough rest — he sleeps for eight hours every night.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur

"I prioritize it," he said at a dinner hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. "I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better."

Source: Axios

"As a senior executive, you get paid to make a small number of high-quality decisions. Your job is not to make thousands of decisions every day," he said, according to Axios.

Source: Axios

"Is that really worth it if the quality of those decisions might be lower because you're tired or grouchy?" Bezos asked the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

Source: Axios