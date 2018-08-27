A graph of the Pumpkin Spice Latte's launch date reveals why this year's August debut date is unprecedented (SBUX)

news

Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 28, its earliest official launch date in history.

This is the first time ever that the coffee giant has brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte — a fall favorite — in August.

A chart of past PSL launch dates reveals how unprecedented the late August launch is for Starbucks.

For the first time ever, Starbucks is officially launching the Pumpkin Spice Latte in August.

Last week, the coffee giant confirmed that the Pumpkin Spice Latte would return to menus on Tuesday, August 28.

In years past, Starbucks has been plagued by complaints that PSL season is edging earlier and earlier. Last year, The New York Times published an article with the headline " target="_blank"Pumpkin Spice Glut Arrives Earlier Than Ever," ignoring the fact that Starbucks' 2017 PSL launch date of September 5 was actually on the later side for the chain.

This year, however, Starbucks is in fact launching the Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than it ever has in years past. While Starbucks has offered select customers access to the PSL in late August, prior to an official launch in the first week of September, this is the first time that the drink has officially debuted in August.

Here's how the Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date actually measure up to years past:

As you can see, an August 28 early-access date would be on the early side for the chain, but normal. Officially launching the drink on August 28, however, is completely unprecedented.

"We know the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a beverage that Starbucks customers wait for with anticipation all year, and we're excited to give our fans the opportunity to get their fall fix a little earlier," a Starbucks representative told Business Insider in an email.

Starbucks could use the positive PR and sales boost that the Pumpkin Spice Latte brings. 2018 has been a tumultuous year for the company, with stores closing for anti-bias training after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store and Howard Schultz, long Starbucks' figurehead and leading executive, stepping down as executive chairman.