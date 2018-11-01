Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy A look inside the daily routine of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who wakes up before dawn and gets up to 800 emails a day

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Apple CEO Tim Cook is an immensely private leader in tech. The self-proclaimed "workaholic" runs the first US company to hit a $1 trillion valuation.

Cook wakes up incredibly early. play

Cook wakes up incredibly early.

(Andrew Burton / Getty Images)

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook's birthday is November 1.
  • Cook is an intensely private person, but he has given some insights into what his daily routine looks like.
  • He's a self-proclaimed "workaholic" who wakes up early and gets up to 800 emails a day.


In September, Apple made history. The tech giant just became the first US company with $1 trillion market valuation.

So what's the story of the man currently running Apple?

Since taking the helm of the tech giant in 2011, CEO Tim Cook has established himself as a private individual, more focused on discussing Apple than his own life. Still, we can piece together some clues about his daily schedule.

Here's a look inside the typical routine of Apple's CEO:

Cook typically wakes up brutally early.

Cook typically wakes up brutally early. play

Cook typically wakes up brutally early.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Source: USA Today



According to USA Today, he usually rises at 3:45 a.m.

According to USA Today, he usually rises at 3:45 a.m. play

According to USA Today, he usually rises at 3:45 a.m.

(Getty)

Source: USA Today



Once he's up, he gets to work reading through some of the 700 to 800 emails he gets every day.

Once he's up, he gets to work reading through some of the 700 to 800 emails he gets every day. play

Once he's up, he gets to work reading through some of the 700 to 800 emails he gets every day.

(Stephen Lam / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider



He once told ABC that he's "a bit of a workaholic" who reads "the majority of those" messages.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider



Next, Cook hits the gym around 5 a.m. The CEO doesn't work out on Apple's campus, however. He prefers the privacy of an outside gym.

Next, Cook hits the gym around 5 a.m. The CEO doesn't work out on Apple's campus, however. He prefers the privacy of an outside gym. play

Next, Cook hits the gym around 5 a.m. The CEO doesn't work out on Apple's campus, however. He prefers the privacy of an outside gym.

(Stephen Lam / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Mashable



The Apple CEO is mum about most of his hobbies, but it's reported that he takes fitness seriously.

The Apple CEO is mum about most of his hobbies, but it's reported that he takes fitness seriously. play

The Apple CEO is mum about most of his hobbies, but it's reported that he takes fitness seriously.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: Pakwired



He's credited his Apple Watch with helping him keep in shape and even lose weight.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and model Christy Turlington at the Apple Watch launch event. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook and model Christy Turlington at the Apple Watch launch event.

(REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

Source: Pakwired



It's not clear whether or not Cook enjoys a regular breakfast, but he dug into scrambled egg whites, sugar-free cereal, and unsweetened almond milk during a sit down with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin.

It's not clear whether or not Cook enjoys a regular breakfast, but he dug into scrambled egg whites, sugar-free cereal, and unsweetened almond milk during a sit down with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin. play

It's not clear whether or not Cook enjoys a regular breakfast, but he dug into scrambled egg whites, sugar-free cereal, and unsweetened almond milk during a sit down with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin.

(Stephen Lam / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times



He also ate bacon, but prefers turkey bacon, apparently.

He also ate bacon, but prefers turkey bacon, apparently. play

He also ate bacon, but prefers turkey bacon, apparently.

(Shutterstock)

Source: The New York Times



When it comes to his work, Cook is reportedly collaborative and a good listener, according to TIME.

When it comes to his work, Cook is reportedly collaborative and a good listener, according to TIME. play

When it comes to his work, Cook is reportedly collaborative and a good listener, according to TIME.

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Source: TIME



Cook also has a reputation as a demanding boss. Business Insider reported that the CEO is known for his "no-mercy" style.

Cook also has a reputation as a demanding boss. Business Insider reported that the CEO is known for his "no-mercy" style. play

Cook also has a reputation as a demanding boss. Business Insider reported that the CEO is known for his "no-mercy" style.

(Handout / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



He reportedly hosts marathon meetings, questions everything, and emails employees "at all hours."

Apple CEO Tim Cook. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



That doesn't stop Cook from occasionally grabbing lunch with random Apple workers in the company's cafeteria, though.

That doesn't stop Cook from occasionally grabbing lunch with random Apple workers in the company's cafeteria, though. play

That doesn't stop Cook from occasionally grabbing lunch with random Apple workers in the company's cafeteria, though.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: Mashable



In addition to being at work early, Cook has previously said he's one of the last ones to leave the office, too.

In addition to being at work early, Cook has previously said he's one of the last ones to leave the office, too. play

In addition to being at work early, Cook has previously said he's one of the last ones to leave the office, too.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: Inc



When it comes to what he does outside of the office, the "intensely private" Cook prefers to keep things quiet, according to Fortune.

When it comes to what he does outside of the office, the "intensely private" Cook prefers to keep things quiet, according to Fortune. play

When it comes to what he does outside of the office, the "intensely private" Cook prefers to keep things quiet, according to Fortune.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



It is known that he enjoys spending time outdoors, often hiking and riding his bicycle in his free time.

It is known that he enjoys spending time outdoors, often hiking and riding his bicycle in his free time. play

It is known that he enjoys spending time outdoors, often hiking and riding his bicycle in his free time.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Source: TIME



It's reported that Cook likes to catch seven hours of shut eye a night, meaning that he has to turn in by 8:45 p.m. to get enough rest before his early wake-up.

It's reported that Cook likes to catch seven hours of shut eye a night, meaning that he has to turn in by 8:45 p.m. to get enough rest before his early wake-up. play

It's reported that Cook likes to catch seven hours of shut eye a night, meaning that he has to turn in by 8:45 p.m. to get enough rest before his early wake-up.

(Stephen Lam / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: The Huffington Post



Top Articles

1 Strategy I quit my job to work for myself 7 years ago — here are 5 key...bullet
2 Strategy World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business: What Nigeria and Ghana...bullet
3 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An Amazon employee dressed as Santa drives around an Amazon warehouse.
Strategy Amazon has launched its first attack in its quest to win Black Friday (AMZN)
More than 13,000 interns responded to Vault's survey.
Strategy The best-paid and most promising internship in every field, according to more than 13,000 interns who know
Target Black Friday
Strategy Target stores are opening earlier than ever this Thanksgiving in a clear signal it's not giving up on Black Friday (TGT)
Walmart's Jet is now selling Nike and Bonobos.
Strategy Walmart's Jet is now selling Bonobos and Nike
X
Advertisement