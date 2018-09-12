A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person

news

Luxury cruise line Seabourn plans to take 450 or so guests on a round-the-world tour in 2020.

The Seabourn's flagship Sojourn will visit five continents in 146 days on the cruise.

The ship will depart from Miami in January of 2020 and conclude its journey in San Francisco in May of that year.

Would you embark on a 146-day cruise around the world?

Well, that's exactly what Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, has in mind for its upcoming "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise. The line's flagship, the Seabourn Sojourn, will visit five continents and 62 ports in 146 days.

According to Seabourn, this marks the line's first world cruise in six years. The Sojourn will cast off from Miami in January 2020, and reach San Francisco, its final destination, in May.

Here's a look inside the luxury cruise ship where passengers will reside during their voyage:

The 650-foot Sojourn is registered in the Bahamas and can hold 458 passengers. Its fastest speed is 19 knots.

Source: Seabourn

Some of the "Extraordinary Destinations" on Sojourn's itinerary include Sydney, Namibia, Seychelles, and Cape Verde. In total, the ship will make stops in 26 countries.

Source: Seabourn

Eager to book your spot? A 39-day stay on the "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise in an ocean view suite goes for $16,999 — and the full 146 days will cost you $66,999. The trip is also available in 78-day and 116-day installments.

Source: Seabourn, Seabourn

Passengers embarking on the world cruise will be able to gather in the ship's living room.

Source: Seabourn

According to Seabourn's website, in contrast to "a traditional cruise ship lobby," this space is filled with sofas and cocktail tables, as well as an island of concierge desks.

Source: Seabourn

For guests looking to relax between the international stops, the ship boasts a 11,400-square-foot spa that's spread across two decks. Seabourn's spa features a sauna, a salon, a gym, and a steam room.

Source: Seabourn, Seabourn

Passengers can also pick and choose between dining at the ship's four restaurants and six bars.

Source: Seabourn

Lastly, when they're not exploring various locales, Sojourn passengers have the opportunity to plunge into one of the ship's two pools — one of which is designed like a beach — and six whirlpools.

Source: Seabourn