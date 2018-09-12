Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person


Strategy A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Luxury cruise line Seabourn's world cruise is taking the concept of kicking back and relaxing while also seeing the world to the extreme. In 2020, its flagship Sojourn will visit 62 ports and five continents over a span of 146 days. Take a peek at the luxury liner below.

Want a suite with an ocean view? You're going to have to fork over $66,999. play

Want a suite with an ocean view? You're going to have to fork over $66,999.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

  • Luxury cruise line Seabourn plans to take 450 or so guests on a round-the-world tour in 2020.
  • The Seabourn's flagship Sojourn will visit five continents in 146 days on the cruise.
  • The ship will depart from Miami in January of 2020 and conclude its journey in San Francisco in May of that year.

Would you embark on a 146-day cruise around the world?

Well, that's exactly what Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, has in mind for its upcoming "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise. The line's flagship, the Seabourn Sojourn, will visit five continents and 62 ports in 146 days.

According to Seabourn, this marks the line's first world cruise in six years. The Sojourn will cast off from Miami in January 2020, and reach San Francisco, its final destination, in May.

Here's a look inside the luxury cruise ship where passengers will reside during their voyage:

The 650-foot Sojourn is registered in the Bahamas and can hold 458 passengers. Its fastest speed is 19 knots.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



Some of the "Extraordinary Destinations" on Sojourn's itinerary include Sydney, Namibia, Seychelles, and Cape Verde. In total, the ship will make stops in 26 countries.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



Eager to book your spot? A 39-day stay on the "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise in an ocean view suite goes for $16,999 — and the full 146 days will cost you $66,999. The trip is also available in 78-day and 116-day installments.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn, Seabourn



Passengers embarking on the world cruise will be able to gather in the ship's living room.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



According to Seabourn's website, in contrast to "a traditional cruise ship lobby," this space is filled with sofas and cocktail tables, as well as an island of concierge desks.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



For guests looking to relax between the international stops, the ship boasts a 11,400-square-foot spa that's spread across two decks. Seabourn's spa features a sauna, a salon, a gym, and a steam room.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn, Seabourn



Passengers can also pick and choose between dining at the ship's four restaurants and six bars.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



Lastly, when they're not exploring various locales, Sojourn passengers have the opportunity to plunge into one of the ship's two pools — one of which is designed like a beach — and six whirlpools.

The Seabourn Sojourn. play

The Seabourn Sojourn.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Source: Seabourn



Top Articles

1 Strategy Chinese investors are catching up with the UK in Nigeriabullet
2 Strategy 14 things people think are fine to say at work — but are...bullet
3 Strategy Global payments tech firm, Visa, picks Kenyan banker for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Strategy People are keeping a close eye on Waffle House as Hurricane Florence churns toward the East Coast — and there's a weird reason why
Strategy Forget Nairobi, here are the two best places to set up a business in Kenya
Facebook employees love "classic" coffee drinks, according to baristas.
Strategy What it's like to work as a barista at Saint Frank, a café exclusively for Facebook employees and guests that serves up to 450 drinks a day
Walmart had a ton of fresh produce.
Strategy We went shopping at Walmart and Target to see which was better for groceries, and there was a clear winner (WMT, TGT)