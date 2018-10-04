A woman is reportedly suing Chick-fil-A after she said she was served a drink contaminated with cleaning solution

news

A woman is suing Chick-fil-A after she said she was served a coffee refill contaminated with cleaning solution at a Georgia location of the chicken chain, The Atlanta Jounral-Constitution reports.

According to the lawsuit, the woman has spent more than $3,890 on medical treatment after drinking the cleaning solution.

The franchisee running the Stockbridge location told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the issue is being investigated and that "food safety and quality" are Chick-fil-A's top priorities.

A woman is suing Chick-fil-A after she said she was served a drink contaminated with cleaning solution.

Instead of providing a customer with a refill of coffee, a Chick-fil-A employee at a location in Stockbridge, Georgia, allegedly refilled her cup from a pitcher of cleaning solution, a lawsuit filed in late September states, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to the lawsuit, the customer quickly informed Chick-fil-A employees that something was wrong with the refill.

"Not long after unknowingly ingesting the cleaning solution (Urnex/TABZ), she started having intestinal issues and discomfort in her throat, and started seeing gastroenterologists," Peavy Law paralegal Corinne Anderson said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Her medical bills have exceeded $3,890, and the customer has continued to seek treatment, the complaint states. While the lawsuit reportedly claims that Chick-fil-A offered to pay for the medical expenses, it added that the chicken chain allegedly did not plan to compensate the customer for her "mental and physical suffering" or future care.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. The franchisee running the Stockbridge location told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the issue is being investigated and that "food safety and quality" are top priorities.

A number of fast-food chains have been accused of serving contaminated drinks in recent years.

In August, a woman from Utah claims she went to the emergency room after discovering two mysterious tablets at the bottom of her Green Tea Frappuccino on ice, which she had ordered at a Starbucks inside a Smith's grocery store. In 2016, a Utah father of three was rushed to the hospital after drinking a Diet Coke from McDonald's that was later discovered to be laced with the opioid-addiction drug buprenorphine.