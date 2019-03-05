For the 7th year in a row, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS will recognize the outstanding performance of business leaders, companies and investors in Africa

The new “Gender Leader of the Year” award will be presented to a company that has made a standout contribution to promoting gender diversity over the past year, particularly in its own management bodies

Each year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS recognise the business leaders, companies and investors whose strategy and performance have contributed most to Africa's growth momentum over the past year through five awards ranging from “CEO of the Year” to “Disrupter of the Year”.

The launch of the “Gender Leader of the Year” prize is an innovation for the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS. This trophy will showcase the company that best distinguished itself through its actions to promote female leadership, particularly within its management bodies, according to three criteria: women’s representation on the company's board of directors, the percentage of women on the executive committee of the group and its subsidiaries and, finally, the company's strategy for promoting female leadership.

Another innovation is the “Disrupter of the Year” award, which will be granted to the CEO of a young company (set up within the last ten years) in the field of new technologies. This company stands out through its significant growth potential in Africa and for the disruptive nature of its activities, which challenge the conventional strategies deployed by more established groups by offering creative solutions.

In partnership with Mazars, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS 2019 will grant a total of five prizes on the evening of March 25th among the finalists in the following categories:

CEO OF THE YEAR

Abderrahmane Benhamadi, CEO, Condor

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO, Orange Middle East and Africa

Mark Bristow, CEO, Barrick Gold

Mohamed El Kettani, CEO, Attijariwafa bank

Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines

AFRICAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Azalaï Hotels

Banque Centrale Populaire

Ethiopian Airlines Group

iSON Group

Mota Engil Africa

OCP Group

Royal Air Maroc

GENDER LEADER OF THE YEAR

Absa Group

Access Bank

First Bank of Nigeria

Unilever

Ynna Holding

INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Endeavor Energy

ENGIE Africa

Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals

National Aviation Services

Orange Middle East and Africa

DISRUPTER OF THE YEAR

Africa’s Talking

Baobab+

InTouch

Jumia

Kobo360 Inc

For the past six years, the AFRICA CEO FORUM has been the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers. At its previous edition in Abidjan in March 2018, it brought together 1,500 business leaders, public decision-makers and investors from Africa and around the world for two days of discussions around the need to transform African champions in the face of international competition.

The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

Information and registration: https://bit.ly/2JBT476