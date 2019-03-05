- For the 7th year in a row, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS will recognize the outstanding performance of business leaders, companies and investors in Africa
- The new “Gender Leader of the Year” award will be presented to a company that has made a standout contribution to promoting gender diversity over the past year, particularly in its own management bodies
Each year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS recognise the business leaders, companies and investors whose strategy and performance have contributed most to Africa's growth momentum over the past year through five awards ranging from “CEO of the Year” to “Disrupter of the Year”.
The launch of the “Gender Leader of the Year” prize is an innovation for the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS. This trophy will showcase the company that best distinguished itself through its actions to promote female leadership, particularly within its management bodies, according to three criteria: women’s representation on the company's board of directors, the percentage of women on the executive committee of the group and its subsidiaries and, finally, the company's strategy for promoting female leadership.
Another innovation is the “Disrupter of the Year” award, which will be granted to the CEO of a young company (set up within the last ten years) in the field of new technologies. This company stands out through its significant growth potential in Africa and for the disruptive nature of its activities, which challenge the conventional strategies deployed by more established groups by offering creative solutions.
In partnership with Mazars, the AFRICA CEO FORUM AWARDS 2019 will grant a total of five prizes on the evening of March 25th among the finalists in the following categories:
CEO OF THE YEAR
- Abderrahmane Benhamadi, CEO, Condor
- Alioune Ndiaye, CEO, Orange Middle East and Africa
- Mark Bristow, CEO, Barrick Gold
- Mohamed El Kettani, CEO, Attijariwafa bank
- Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines
AFRICAN CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
- Azalaï Hotels
- Banque Centrale Populaire
- Ethiopian Airlines Group
- iSON Group
- Mota Engil Africa
- OCP Group
- Royal Air Maroc
GENDER LEADER OF THE YEAR
- Absa Group
- Access Bank
- First Bank of Nigeria
- Unilever
- Ynna Holding
INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Endeavor Energy
- ENGIE Africa
- Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals
- National Aviation Services
- Orange Middle East and Africa
DISRUPTER OF THE YEAR
- Africa’s Talking
- Baobab+
- InTouch
- Jumia
- Kobo360 Inc
For the past six years, the AFRICA CEO FORUM has been the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers. At its previous edition in Abidjan in March 2018, it brought together 1,500 business leaders, public decision-makers and investors from Africa and around the world for two days of discussions around the need to transform African champions in the face of international competition.
The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.
