The airline said the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to people who live in Lagos and work in Accra and vice versa.

The flight will take off at 12 midnight in Accra to Lagos and 6am the next morning from Lagos to Accra.

The Marketing Manager of Africa World Airline, Victoria Takyi announced this while speaking at a refresher training for AWA agents in the Northern and Upper East regions.

The midnight flight introduction, she said, is as a result of AWA’s aim of being Africa’s number one airline.

She further noted that AWA would commence flight from Accra to WA on the 15th of October 2019.

“The flight from Accra to WA would run three times in a week (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays),'' she said.

About Africa World Airline Limited (AWA)

Africa World Airline Limited (AWA) is a Ghanaian registered private-sector company which has been in operations for 5 years now.

It was formed with the sole vision of making air travel the best option for the majority of travellers within the markets in which we operate.

Africa World Airline was incorporated on November 15, 2010, and received its Air Carrier License (ACL) from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in March 2011 with its first flight on the 21st of September 2012.