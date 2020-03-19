This move is to comply with the directive of the governments of Cote D'Ivoire and Sierra Leone to the airline.

Both governments have asked the airline to temporarily seize operations in order to check the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in those countries.

In a statement issued by the company on March 19, 2020, it said that passengers on cancelled flights will be notified of the cancellation via their original booking channel.

The statement said the cancelled flights may either rebook to a future date or seek a refund.

"AWA continues to operate flights from Accra to Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Wa, Lagos, Abuja and Monrovia at this time. Rest assured that if you choose to travel with AWA, you can Fly safe, fly confident," the statement said.