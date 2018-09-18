Aldi is rolling out grocery delivery across the US in a direct assault against Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger

news

Aldi is expanding grocery delivery nationwide through a partnership with Instacart.

The company is also launching a test of curbside pickup.

Aldi is ramping up its investment in delivery and pickup amid fierce competition from Walmart, Kroger, andAmazon for consumers' online grocery purchases.



Aldi is expanding grocery delivery to stores across the US and launching a test of curbside pickup, the company said Tuesday.

With the national rollout, roughly 80% of Aldi stores will offer delivery through Instacart by the end of the year, Aldi US CEO Jason Hart said in an interview with Business Insider.

Aldi started testing grocery delivery in select cities last year through a partnership with Instacart. Until this week, the service was only available in a few markets, including Atlanta and Chicago.

Aldi will also start testing curbside pickup in early November, the company said. Curbside pickup allows shoppers to buy groceries online and then pick them up at stores, where employees will load the bagged items into their cars.

"More than ever people are pressed for time and money," Hart said. "Our partnership with Instacart and the expansion of our e-commerce options are more ways we are meeting the growing needs of today’s shopper, who

wants high-quality food at unbeatable prices."

To celebrate the rollout, Aldi is giving first-time Instacart customers $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code ALDILOVE.

Aldi is slowly ramping up its investment in grocery delivery and pickup amid fierce competition from Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon for consumers' online grocery purchases.

Walmart plans to offer grocery delivery from more than 800 stores by the end of the year, and it offers curbside pickup at more than 1,500 locations.