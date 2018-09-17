Amazon has launched a new page to address one of its biggest criticisms (AMZN)

news

Amazon has launched a page to showcase small-and-medium-sized US businesses that sell on Amazon, called Storefronts.

The retailer says it will sell goods from 20,000 of these merchants.

Amazon will run a nationwide TV commercial to advertise the new page.

Amazon's new Storefronts page is open for business.

The retailer's brand-new hub for small and medium-sized businesses launched on Monday. The page features 20,000 businesses across categories like Home, Books, Jewelry, Electronics, and Beauty. It's limited to US-based businesses, and Amazon says it has sellers from all 50 states.

The listings featured in the curated store include third-party sellers that sell and ship themselves, sellers utilizing the Fulfillment by Amazon program, and sellers that have a direct retail traditional relationship where Amazon sells and ships the items.

"Amazon first invited businesses to sell on Amazon nearly two decades ago, and today, small and medium-sized businesses are a vital part of Amazon’s large selection and commitment to customers," Amazon vice president and head of marketplace Nicholas Denissen said in a statement. "We’re championing their success with this new store and a national advertising campaign featuring a successful Michigan business selling on Amazon to customers across the U.S. and worldwide.”

Amazon will feature the included businesses in marketing for the new initiative.

Little Flower Soap Co, a soap and candle maker in Michigan, is the subject for Amazon's new nationwide commercial. The Storefronts page will feature new businesses weekly, and customers can click through on products to learn more about the companies.

The new Storefronts campaign is another initiative intended to drive customers towards items from third-party sellers and promote the idea that Amazon is a "big collection of small." The brand claims that half of everything sold on the site is from a small or medium-sized business, though it hasn't defined what constitutes "small" or "medium."

It's also likely a move to help turn around Amazon's reputation as a small-business killer. According to Amazon's own report, the company has created 900,000 jobs for small businesses.