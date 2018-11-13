competition — but one detail in the tech giant's

The Seattle-based online retailer is slated to set up shop in National Landing, Virginia.

The only thing is, most Virginians haven't heard of National Landing before. The statement prompted suggestions that Crystal City, Virginia, was rebranding itself, the Washington Business Journal reported.

National Landing, Virginia, appears to be a brand-new neighborhood structured especially for HQ2's purposes. The place doesn't even have a Wikipedia page yet.

Fortunately, the official page for Northern Virginia's Amazon HQ2 bid has a section clearing up a bit of the mystery behind National Landing. The website marks a collaboration between the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, and Loudoun County Economic Development.

The official page described National Landing as boasting 17 million feet of existing commercial space, 150 acres of land free for development, and 24,000 housing units within two miles that will prove "affordable at average Amazon income."

National Landing is comprised of three "connected urban districts": Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard. Its official web page also touted its status as a transport hub, promising residents that it's within walking distance to Reagan National Airport, the local bus system, the Metro, and the Virginia Railway express.

"The strength of our workforce coupled with our proximity to the nation's capital makes us an attractive business location," Arlington County board chair Katie Cristol said in Amazon's official statement.

"But Arlington's real strength is the decades of planning that have produced one of the most vibrant, civically engaged communities in the world. Those plans have paved the way for this investment, and we look forward to engaging the Arlington community about Amazon's plans and how we can grow together."

