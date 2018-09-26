Amazon is opening a new store that only sells its best products (AMZN)

news

Amazon is opening a new store concept called Amazon 4-star on Thursday, the company announced in a blog post.

The store is located in New York's Soho neighborhood, a hotbed of shopping in Manhattan.

The store will only feature items that customers have rated four stars and above, as well as products that the website's data says is trending and on customers' wish lists.

It opens just in time for the holidays but is a permanent store.

Amazon is letting its customer ratings do the talking at its new store.

Called Amazon 4-star, the new concept will only stock items that have been rated four stars or above, on average, by customers on Amazon.com, according to a blog post announcing the new store. That means it will only include the best of the best — Amazon says the current assortment averages 4.4 stars.

It opens on Thursday in New York City.

The assortment will run wide, from Amazon's own devices and other consumer electronics to kitchen and home products. Toys and games are also a focus, as are Amazon's original focus, books.

Amazon will use data from sales and customer wish lists to display trending or wished-for items, and it will also include items that are locally popular.

Amazon 4-star will be located in New York's Soho neighborhood. Though it opens just in time for the holiday season, it's not a holiday popup. The store is a permanent fixture in the neighborhood, which has seen plenty of other online-only brands open stores in recent years.

The newest store takes a page from the company's line of Amazon Books stores, which charge customers full suggested retail price unless the buyer is a Prime member. If they are, they will instead receive the Amazon.com price, which is often at least a little bit lower than the suggested price.

Digital price tags will show both the full price and the Amazon.com price, which frequently changes based on Amazon's secret pricing algorithm, so customers can easily decide.

Amazon 4-star is just the latest foray into physical retail by Amazon, which has been expanding its Amazon Books stores, opening seasonal pop-ups in malls and other locations, and reportedly greatly expanding its automated Amazon Go stores.