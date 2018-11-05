news

Amazon is planning to split its second headquarters between two locations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Each location would have 25,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter told The Journal.

Locations that are still in the running include New York, Dallas, and Crystal City, Virginia, The Journal reported over the weekend.

Amazon is reportedly planning on crowning two winners of the company's search for a second headquarters, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The e-commerce giant "plans to split its second headquarters evenly between two locations rather than picking one city for HQ2," a person familiar with the matter told The Journal. Each location would host roughly 25,000 Amazon employees.

According to the source, the decision to have two HQ2 locations is related to the company's ability to recruit enough tech talent. Splitting the second headquarters would also ease issues related to housing and transit.

Amazon is in the final days of its journey to decide which city will host its second headquarters, with the company saying that its pick will be made before the end of 2018. The company has said it plans to invest over $5 billion and accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Over the weekend, The Journal reported that cities including New York, Dallas, and Crystal City, Virginia, are still in active talks with Amazon regarding HQ2. Amazon initially received 238 proposals from North American locations after the company announced plans to open a second headquarters in September 2017.

Amazon declined to comment on The Wall Street Journal's report. The last official communication from the e-commerce company came roughly 10 months ago, when it narrowed its selection to 20 finalist cities in January.